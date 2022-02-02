LEWISBURG – Carly Krsul posted a career-high 18 points and eight rebounds, and Taylor O'Brien registered 14 points and nine rebounds, but it was not enough as the Bucknell women's basketball team fell to first-place Boston U. 67-58 Wednesday evening at Sojka Pavilion. The Terriers were led by 23 points from Sydney Johnson.
Bucknell (15-6, 6-4 PL) forced nine turnovers in the first quarter to open a 15-7 edge after 10 minutes of play. Boston U. (13-8, 9-1 PL) responded by outscoring Bucknell 20-4 in the second quarter to lead 27-19 at halftime. The Bison did not score over the final 7:53 of the second stanza.
The game was close throughout the second half, although Bucknell was never able to draw even. The Bison got as close as 41-39 late in the third quarter.
The Terriers, who finished the game with 15 turnovers, held a 42-27 edge on the boards, with Caitlin Weimar pulling down a game-high 11.
Cecelia Collins was the third Bucknell player in double figures with 16 points. She also had four rebounds and three assists.
Bucknell built its early lead after Boston opened the game 0-for-8, and it took the Terriers nearly five minutes to put points on the board. The Bison were unable to truly capitalize on the visitor's misfortunes, however, as they had just three points by the 5:09 mark in the first. A 6-0 Bison run had the advantage up to 13-4 with 1:37 to go in the opening frame, and Bucknell carried a 15-7 lead into the second.
Boston was just 3-of-15 (20%) through the first 10 minutes, while Bucknell went 6-of-17 (35.3%) and 3-of-5 at the charity stripe.
An Emma Shaffer jumper in the opening minute of the second put Bucknell up by 10 (17-7), which was the biggest separation the Bison would see. Collins added another two points on a driving layup shortly after, but it was the last time the Bison scored in the half. Boston proceeded to score 16 unanswered, including a layup with 2:49 remaining in the quarter to take the lead for good.
The Terriers went 8-of-13 (61.5%) with a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter to carry a 27-19 lead into the locker rooms.
Both teams came out of the break hot, and after Bucknell went 0-for-3 from beyond the arc in the first half, they knocked down 3-of-5 from downtown to start the third quarter. Two of the triples came from Collins, who scored the first eight points of the frame for the Bison.
Bucknell whittled the deficit down to two on a couple of occasions in the third, but the offensive efforts weren't matched by the defense. Boston shot 50 percent in the third, and a Weimar layup with three seconds remaining left the Bison trailing 46-41 entering the final 10 minutes.
The Terriers shot 50 percent once again in the fourth, including going 2-for-3 from long range, while Bucknell missed on its final five attempts from the arc. Back-to-back layups from Krsul brought the Bison within a single possession of tying at 55-52 with 3:23 left, and Collins had a chance to knot it up with a 3-point attempt seconds later, but the shot wouldn't go.
Bucknell committed just six turnovers in the game and posted five blocks. Krsul's 18 points came on 7-of-12 shooting and a 4-for-5 day at the foul line. Shaffer and Julie Kulesza added five points to Bucknell's total as well, as only five Bison scored in the contest.
Bucknell returns to Sojka Pavilion on Sunday, Feb. 6 to host Lafayette. The Bison will celebrate both Senior Day and National Girls and Women in Sports Day on Sunday. There will be a pregame ceremony recognizing the careers of seniors Marly Walls and O'Brien, and girls and women of all ages will receive free admission. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m., and the game will be shown on ESPN+ and locally on SECV8.
Boston U. 67, Bucknell 58
At Bucknell
Boston U. (13-8)
Sydney Johnson 8-19 6-6 23; Alex Giannaros 3-8 2-3 10; Maren Durant 5-7 0-0 10; Caitlin Weimer 4-7 1-2 9; Emily Esposito 1-7 0-0 2; Maggie Pina 2-2 0-0 5; Sophie Beneventine 1-2 0-2 3; Chiara Tibbitt 1-3 0-0 3; Liz Shean 0-1 2-2 2. Totals: 25-56 11-15 67.
Bucknell (15-6)
Cecelia Collins 7-16 0-0 16; Taylor O’Brien 6-20 2-2 14; Emma Shaffer 2-5 1-1 5; Marly Walls 0-3 0-0 0; Tai Johnson 0-1 0-0 0; Carly Krsul 7-12 4-5 18; Julie Kulesza 1-5 2-3 5; Remi Sisselman 0-0 0-0 0; Caroline Dingler 0-1 0-0 0; Isabella King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-63 9-11 58.
Boston U. 7 20 19 21 – 67
Bucknell 15 4 22 17 – 58
3-point goals: Boston 6-13 (Giannaros 2-5, Pina 1-1, Tibbitt 1-1, Beneventine 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Shean 0-1), Bucknell 3-13 (Collins 2-6, Kulesza 1-5, Walls 0-1, T. Johnson 0-1). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Boston 42 (Weimer 11), Bucknell 27 (O’Brien 9). Assists: Boston 17 (Johnson 5), Bucknell 14 (Collins 3, Shaffer 3, Walls 3). Total fouls: Boston 11, Bucknell 15. Technicals: None. A: 428.
