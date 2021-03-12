High school basketball
District 4 playoffs
Girls results
2A Championship
Mount Carmel 57, Southern Columbia 52
Boys results
Class A Championship
St. John Neumann 82, NP-Liberty 53
Men’s college basketball
Tournament scores
Atlantic Coast Conference
Quarterfinal Virginia 72, Syracuse 69 Georgia Tech 70, Miami 66 Florida St. def. Duke, forfeit North Carolina 81, Virginia Tech 73
American Athletic Conference
First Round South Florida 73, Temple 71 Tulane 77, Tulsa 70 UCF 72, East Carolina 62
Big 12 Conference
Quarterfinal Oklahoma St 72, West Virginia 69 Baylor 74, Kansas St. 68 Kansas 69, Oklahoma 62 Texas 67, Texas Tech 66
Big East Conference
Quarterfinal Georgetown 72, Villanova 71 Seton Hall 77, St. John’s 69, OT. Creighton 87, Butler 56 UConn 94, DePaul 60
Big Sky Conference
Quarterfinal S. Utah 91, N. Colorado 83 Montana St. 71, Idaho St. 63 E. Washington 66, N. Arizona 60 Montana 80, Weber St. 75
Big Ten Conference
Second Round Maryland 68, Michigan St. 57 Ohio St. 79, Minnesota 75 Rutgers 61, Indiana 50 Wisconsin 75, Penn St. 74 Big West Conference
Quarterfinal
UC Santa Barbara 95, Long Beach St. 87 UC Davis 58, CS Bakersfield 56 UC Irvine 58, Cal Poly 51 UC Riverside 62, Hawaii 52
Conference USA
Quarterfinal W. Kentucky 80, UTSA 67 UAB 73, Rice 60 Louisiana Tech 75, FAU 69 N. Texas 61, Old Dominion 55
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal Morgan St. 77, Florida A&M 75 Norfolk St. 87, NC Central 58
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal Saint Peter’s 75, Rider 60 Niagara 67, Marist 62
Mid-American Conference
Quarterfinal Toledo 91, Ball St. 89, OT Ohio 85, Kent St. 63 Buffalo 74, Miami (Ohio) 63 Akron 74, Bowling Green 67
Mountain West Conference
Quarterfinal San Diego St. 69, Wyoming 66 Nevada 89, Boise St. 82 Utah St. 74, UNLV 53 Colorado St. 72, Fresno St. 62
Pac-12 Conference
Quarterfinal Oregon 91, Arizona St. 73 Oregon St. 83, UCLA 79, OT Southern Cal 91, Utah 85, 2OT Colorado 61, California 58
Southeastern Conference
Second Round Mississippi St. 74, Kentucky 73 Florida 69, Vanderbilt 63 Missouri 73, Georgia 70 Mississippi 76, South Carolina 59
Southland Conference
Quarterfinal Northwestern St. 82, New Orleans 79 Lamar 70, Sam Houston 69
Southwest Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal Texas Southern 78, Alcorn 55 Grambling 72, Southern 67, OT
Western Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal Seattle 83, Cal Baptist 66 New Mexico St. 77, Texas Rio Grande Valley 61
Women’s college basketball
Tournament scores
American Athletic Conference
Championship South Florida 64 UCF 54
Atlantic 10 Conference
Second Round La Salle 72, Duquesne 68 VCU 69, Davidson 52 Massachusetts 79, St. Joseph’s 69, OT Richmond 58, George Washington 54, OT
Atlantic Sun Conference
Quarterfinal Florida Gulf Coast 87, Jacksonville 62 Lipscomb 50, Stetson 47, OT North Florida 86, North Alabama 74 Liberty 88, Bellarmine 59
Big 12 Conference
First Round TCU 75, Kansas 72 Kansas St. 75, Texas Tech 65
Big South Conference
Semifinal High Point 75, Gardner-Webb 58 Campbell 54, Longwood 39
Big Ten Conference
Quarterfinal Maryland 83, Nebraska 73 Northwestern 65, Michigan 49 Michigan St. 69, Indiana 61 Iowa 73, Rutgers 62
Colonial Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal Hofstra 77, Towson 67, OT Delaware 70, UNC-Wilmington 52 James Madison 81, Northeastern 65 Drexel 65, Elon 59
Conference USA
Quarterfinal Rice 77, FIU 60 Old Dominion 90, Charlotte 89, 2OT Middle Tennessee 77, Louisiana Tech 71 UTEP 74, Florida Atlantic 67
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal Norfolk St. 56, Coppin St 45 Morgan St. 74, NC Central 64
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal Saint Peter’s 61, Iona 50 Fairfield 51, Manhattan 40
Missouri Valley Conference
First Round S. Illinois 90, Indiana St. 89, OT Valparaiso 65, Evansville 52
Patriot League
Semifinal Lehigh 63, Bucknell 54 Boston U. 72, American U. 51
Southland Conference
Second Round Cent. Arkansas 56, Houston Baptist 51 Nicholls St. 67, Abilene Christian 57
Southwest Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal Southern 73, Alcorn St. 59 Grambling St. 58, Alabama 50
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 25 12 .676 — Brooklyn 25 13 .658 ½ Boston 19 18 .514 6 New York 19 19 .500 6½ Toronto 17 20 .459 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 19 18 .514 — Charlotte 18 18 .500 ½ Atlanta 17 20 .459 2 Washington 14 21 .400 4 Orlando 13 24 .351 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 23 14 .622 — Indiana 16 19 .457 6 Chicago 16 19 .457 6 Cleveland 14 22 .389 8½ Detroit 10 27 .270 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB San Antonio 18 15 .545 — Dallas 19 17 .528 ½ Memphis 17 16 .515 1 New Orleans 15 22 .405 5 Houston 11 24 .314 8
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 27 9 .750 — Denver 21 15 .583 6 Portland 21 15 .583 6 Oklahoma City 16 21 .432 11½ Minnesota 8 29 .216 19½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 25 11 .694 — L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 1½ L.A. Clippers 25 14 .641 1½ Golden State 19 19 .500 7 Sacramento 15 22 .405 10½
Thursday’s Games
Charlotte 105, Detroit 102 Brooklyn 121, Boston 109 Atlanta 121, Toronto 120 Philadelphia 127, Chicago 105 Milwaukee 134, New York 101 Miami 111, Orlando 103 Minnesota 135, New Orleans 105 Oklahoma City 116, Dallas 108 Phoenix 127, Portland 121 Sacramento 125, Houston 105 L.A. Clippers 130, Golden State 104
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 8 p.m. Miami at Chicago, 9 p.m. Orlando at San Antonio, 9 p.m. Houston at Utah, 10 p.m. Indiana at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 27 17 6 4 38 80 60 Washington 26 16 6 4 36 89 83 Pittsburgh 26 16 9 1 33 86 79 Boston 24 14 6 4 32 70 56 Philadelphia 24 13 8 3 29 79 78 N.Y. Rangers 25 10 12 3 23 68 71 New Jersey 23 8 12 3 19 58 76 Buffalo 25 6 15 4 16 58 85
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 26 19 6 1 39 93 67 Tampa Bay 25 18 5 2 38 91 57 Florida 26 17 5 4 38 89 76 Chicago 28 14 9 5 33 87 88 Columbus 28 10 12 6 26 75 94 Nashville 27 11 15 1 23 64 90 Dallas 22 8 9 5 21 64 59 Detroit 28 8 16 4 20 63 95
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 23 16 6 1 33 73 51 St. Louis 26 14 8 4 32 83 82 Minnesota 24 15 8 1 31 75 63 Colorado 24 14 8 2 30 72 59 Los Angeles 25 11 8 6 28 78 72 Arizona 26 12 10 4 28 69 77 Anaheim 27 8 13 6 22 62 86 San Jose 23 9 11 3 21 66 88
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 28 19 7 2 40 97 70 Winnipeg 26 16 8 2 34 86 76 Edmonton 28 17 11 0 34 93 83 Montreal 26 12 7 7 31 85 71 Calgary 27 12 12 3 27 73 81 Vancouver 30 12 16 2 26 84 99 Ottawa 2 9 9 19 1 19 77 115 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Thursday’s Games
Carolina 5, Nashville 1 Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 2 N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 3 Boston 4, N.Y. Rangers 0 Toronto 4, Winnipeg 3, OT Florida 5, Columbus 4, OT Washington 5, Philadelphia 3 Detroit 6, Tampa Bay 4 Chicago 4, Dallas 2 Calgary 2, Montreal 1
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m. Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m. San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 11 8 2 1 0 17 34 21 Hartford 7 3 4 0 0 6 21 22 Bridgeport 8 2 6 0 0 4 15 27
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 9 7 2 0 0 14 34 25 Manitoba 15 6 7 2 0 14 42 44 Laval 10 6 3 1 0 13 29 23 Toronto 11 6 5 0 0 12 36 33 Belleville 9 2 7 0 0 4 16 32
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 11 8 2 0 1 17 47 29 Texas 10 7 3 0 0 14 39 31 Grand Rapids 9 6 3 0 0 12 31 24 Cleveland 8 4 3 1 0 9 27 25 Iowa 10 3 5 2 0 8 28 41 Rockford 12 3 8 1 0 7 32 51
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 11 7 2 2 0 16 35 26 Lehigh Valley 10 6 2 2 0 14 31 30 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Rochester 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 32 WB/Scranton 10 5 2 2 1 13 34 31 Syracuse 9 3 5 1 0 7 27 30 Binghamton 10 2 5 2 1 7 25 39
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 11 10 1 0 0 20 39 19 San Diego 16 9 7 0 0 18 46 49 San Jose 10 5 3 2 0 12 32 30 Bakersfield 11 6 5 0 0 12 35 24 Tucson 10 5 5 0 0 10 27 32 Colorado 10 3 5 2 0 8 22 30 Ontario 13 1 10 2 0 4 30 54 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
