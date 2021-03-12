High school basketball

District 4 playoffs

Girls results

2A Championship

Mount Carmel 57, Southern Columbia 52

Boys results

Class A Championship

St. John Neumann 82, NP-Liberty 53

Men’s college basketball

Tournament scores

Atlantic Coast Conference

Quarterfinal Virginia 72, Syracuse 69 Georgia Tech 70, Miami 66 Florida St. def. Duke, forfeit North Carolina 81, Virginia Tech 73

American Athletic Conference

First Round South Florida 73, Temple 71 Tulane 77, Tulsa 70 UCF 72, East Carolina 62

Big 12 Conference

Quarterfinal Oklahoma St 72, West Virginia 69 Baylor 74, Kansas St. 68 Kansas 69, Oklahoma 62 Texas 67, Texas Tech 66

Big East Conference

Quarterfinal Georgetown 72, Villanova 71 Seton Hall 77, St. John’s 69, OT. Creighton 87, Butler 56 UConn 94, DePaul 60

Big Sky Conference

Quarterfinal S. Utah 91, N. Colorado 83 Montana St. 71, Idaho St. 63 E. Washington 66, N. Arizona 60 Montana 80, Weber St. 75

Big Ten Conference

Second Round Maryland 68, Michigan St. 57 Ohio St. 79, Minnesota 75 Rutgers 61, Indiana 50 Wisconsin 75, Penn St. 74 Big West Conference

Quarterfinal

UC Santa Barbara 95, Long Beach St. 87 UC Davis 58, CS Bakersfield 56 UC Irvine 58, Cal Poly 51 UC Riverside 62, Hawaii 52

Conference USA

Quarterfinal W. Kentucky 80, UTSA 67 UAB 73, Rice 60 Louisiana Tech 75, FAU 69 N. Texas 61, Old Dominion 55

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Quarterfinal Morgan St. 77, Florida A&M 75 Norfolk St. 87, NC Central 58

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Quarterfinal Saint Peter’s 75, Rider 60 Niagara 67, Marist 62

Mid-American Conference

Quarterfinal Toledo 91, Ball St. 89, OT Ohio 85, Kent St. 63 Buffalo 74, Miami (Ohio) 63 Akron 74, Bowling Green 67

Mountain West Conference

Quarterfinal San Diego St. 69, Wyoming 66 Nevada 89, Boise St. 82 Utah St. 74, UNLV 53 Colorado St. 72, Fresno St. 62

Pac-12 Conference

Quarterfinal Oregon 91, Arizona St. 73 Oregon St. 83, UCLA 79, OT Southern Cal 91, Utah 85, 2OT Colorado 61, California 58

Southeastern Conference

Second Round Mississippi St. 74, Kentucky 73 Florida 69, Vanderbilt 63 Missouri 73, Georgia 70 Mississippi 76, South Carolina 59

Southland Conference

Quarterfinal Northwestern St. 82, New Orleans 79 Lamar 70, Sam Houston 69

Southwest Athletic Conference

Quarterfinal Texas Southern 78, Alcorn 55 Grambling 72, Southern 67, OT

Western Athletic Conference

Quarterfinal Seattle 83, Cal Baptist 66 New Mexico St. 77, Texas Rio Grande Valley 61

Women’s college basketball

Tournament scores

American Athletic Conference

Championship South Florida 64 UCF 54

Atlantic 10 Conference

Second Round La Salle 72, Duquesne 68 VCU 69, Davidson 52 Massachusetts 79, St. Joseph’s 69, OT Richmond 58, George Washington 54, OT

Atlantic Sun Conference

Quarterfinal Florida Gulf Coast 87, Jacksonville 62 Lipscomb 50, Stetson 47, OT North Florida 86, North Alabama 74 Liberty 88, Bellarmine 59

Big 12 Conference

First Round TCU 75, Kansas 72 Kansas St. 75, Texas Tech 65

Big South Conference

Semifinal High Point 75, Gardner-Webb 58 Campbell 54, Longwood 39

Big Ten Conference

Quarterfinal Maryland 83, Nebraska 73 Northwestern 65, Michigan 49 Michigan St. 69, Indiana 61 Iowa 73, Rutgers 62

Colonial Athletic Conference

Quarterfinal Hofstra 77, Towson 67, OT Delaware 70, UNC-Wilmington 52 James Madison 81, Northeastern 65 Drexel 65, Elon 59

Conference USA

Quarterfinal Rice 77, FIU 60 Old Dominion 90, Charlotte 89, 2OT Middle Tennessee 77, Louisiana Tech 71 UTEP 74, Florida Atlantic 67

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Quarterfinal Norfolk St. 56, Coppin St 45 Morgan St. 74, NC Central 64

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Quarterfinal Saint Peter’s 61, Iona 50 Fairfield 51, Manhattan 40

Missouri Valley Conference

First Round S. Illinois 90, Indiana St. 89, OT Valparaiso 65, Evansville 52

Patriot League

Semifinal Lehigh 63, Bucknell 54 Boston U. 72, American U. 51

Southland Conference

Second Round Cent. Arkansas 56, Houston Baptist 51 Nicholls St. 67, Abilene Christian 57

Southwest Athletic Conference

Quarterfinal Southern 73, Alcorn St. 59 Grambling St. 58, Alabama 50

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 25 12 .676 — Brooklyn 25 13 .658 ½ Boston 19 18 .514 6 New York 19 19 .500 6½ Toronto 17 20 .459 8

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Miami 19 18 .514 — Charlotte 18 18 .500 ½ Atlanta 17 20 .459 2 Washington 14 21 .400 4 Orlando 13 24 .351 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 23 14 .622 — Indiana 16 19 .457 6 Chicago 16 19 .457 6 Cleveland 14 22 .389 8½ Detroit 10 27 .270 13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB San Antonio 18 15 .545 — Dallas 19 17 .528 ½ Memphis 17 16 .515 1 New Orleans 15 22 .405 5 Houston 11 24 .314 8

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 27 9 .750 — Denver 21 15 .583 6 Portland 21 15 .583 6 Oklahoma City 16 21 .432 11½ Minnesota 8 29 .216 19½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Phoenix 25 11 .694 — L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 1½ L.A. Clippers 25 14 .641 1½ Golden State 19 19 .500 7 Sacramento 15 22 .405 10½

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte 105, Detroit 102 Brooklyn 121, Boston 109 Atlanta 121, Toronto 120 Philadelphia 127, Chicago 105 Milwaukee 134, New York 101 Miami 111, Orlando 103 Minnesota 135, New Orleans 105 Oklahoma City 116, Dallas 108 Phoenix 127, Portland 121 Sacramento 125, Houston 105 L.A. Clippers 130, Golden State 104

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 8 p.m. Miami at Chicago, 9 p.m. Orlando at San Antonio, 9 p.m. Houston at Utah, 10 p.m. Indiana at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 27 17 6 4 38 80 60 Washington 26 16 6 4 36 89 83 Pittsburgh 26 16 9 1 33 86 79 Boston 24 14 6 4 32 70 56 Philadelphia 24 13 8 3 29 79 78 N.Y. Rangers 25 10 12 3 23 68 71 New Jersey 23 8 12 3 19 58 76 Buffalo 25 6 15 4 16 58 85

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 26 19 6 1 39 93 67 Tampa Bay 25 18 5 2 38 91 57 Florida 26 17 5 4 38 89 76 Chicago 28 14 9 5 33 87 88 Columbus 28 10 12 6 26 75 94 Nashville 27 11 15 1 23 64 90 Dallas 22 8 9 5 21 64 59 Detroit 28 8 16 4 20 63 95

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 23 16 6 1 33 73 51 St. Louis 26 14 8 4 32 83 82 Minnesota 24 15 8 1 31 75 63 Colorado 24 14 8 2 30 72 59 Los Angeles 25 11 8 6 28 78 72 Arizona 26 12 10 4 28 69 77 Anaheim 27 8 13 6 22 62 86 San Jose 23 9 11 3 21 66 88

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 28 19 7 2 40 97 70 Winnipeg 26 16 8 2 34 86 76 Edmonton 28 17 11 0 34 93 83 Montreal 26 12 7 7 31 85 71 Calgary 27 12 12 3 27 73 81 Vancouver 30 12 16 2 26 84 99 Ottawa 2 9 9 19 1 19 77 115 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Thursday’s Games

Carolina 5, Nashville 1 Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 2 N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 3 Boston 4, N.Y. Rangers 0 Toronto 4, Winnipeg 3, OT Florida 5, Columbus 4, OT Washington 5, Philadelphia 3 Detroit 6, Tampa Bay 4 Chicago 4, Dallas 2 Calgary 2, Montreal 1

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m. Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m. San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

American Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 11 8 2 1 0 17 34 21 Hartford 7 3 4 0 0 6 21 22 Bridgeport 8 2 6 0 0 4 15 27

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 9 7 2 0 0 14 34 25 Manitoba 15 6 7 2 0 14 42 44 Laval 10 6 3 1 0 13 29 23 Toronto 11 6 5 0 0 12 36 33 Belleville 9 2 7 0 0 4 16 32

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 11 8 2 0 1 17 47 29 Texas 10 7 3 0 0 14 39 31 Grand Rapids 9 6 3 0 0 12 31 24 Cleveland 8 4 3 1 0 9 27 25 Iowa 10 3 5 2 0 8 28 41 Rockford 12 3 8 1 0 7 32 51

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 11 7 2 2 0 16 35 26 Lehigh Valley 10 6 2 2 0 14 31 30 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Rochester 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 32 WB/Scranton 10 5 2 2 1 13 34 31 Syracuse 9 3 5 1 0 7 27 30 Binghamton 10 2 5 2 1 7 25 39

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 11 10 1 0 0 20 39 19 San Diego 16 9 7 0 0 18 46 49 San Jose 10 5 3 2 0 12 32 30 Bakersfield 11 6 5 0 0 12 35 24 Tucson 10 5 5 0 0 10 27 32 Colorado 10 3 5 2 0 8 22 30 Ontario 13 1 10 2 0 4 30 54 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids 3, Rockford 1 Stockton 2, Manitoba 1 Friday’s Games Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m. Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m. Henderson at Ontario, 9 p.m. Tucson at Stockton, ppd Saturday’s Games Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m. Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m. Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m. Tucson at Stockton, ppd Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m. Sunday’s Games Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m. Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m. San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m. Soccer Champions League SECOND ROUND First leg Tuesday, Feb. 16 Barcelona (Spain) 1, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 4 Leipzig (Germany) 0, Liverpool (England) 2 Wednesday, Feb. 17 Porto (Portugal) 2, Juventus (Italy) 1 Sevilla (Spain) 2, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 3 Tuesday, Feb. 23 Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0, Chelsea (England) 1 Lazio (Italy) 1, Bayern Munich (Germany) 4 Wednesday, Feb. 24 Atalanta (Italy) 0, Real Madrid (Spain) 1 Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) 0, Manchester City (England) 2 Second leg Tuesday, March 9 Borussia Dortmund 2, Sevilla (Spain) 2, Borussia Dortmund advanced on 5-4 aggregate Juventus 3, Porto (Portugal) 2, 4-4 aggregate, Porto advanced on 2-1 away goals Wednesday, March 10 Liverpool 2, Leipzig 0, Paris, Liverpool advanced on 4-0 aggregate Paris Saint-Germain 1, Barcelona 1, Paris Saint-Germain advanced on 5-2 aggregate Tuesday, March 16 Manchester City vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach at Budapest, Hungary, 4 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Atalanta, 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 Bayern Munich vs. Lazio, 4 p.m. Chelsea vs. Atlético Madrid, 4 p.m. Transactions BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHPs Scott Blewett, Ronald Bolanos, C Meibrys Viloria and OF Edward Olivares to Omaha (Triple-A East). Reassigned RHPs Jonathan Bowlan, Grant Gavin, Jon Heasley, Alec Marsh, Noah Murdock, Carlos Sanabria, Collin Snider, Andres Sotillet, Jace Vines, LHPs Austin Cox, Asa Lacy, Gabe Spier, Cs Freddy Fermin, MJ Melendez, INFs Gabriel Cancel, Clay Dungan, Jeison Guzman, Nick Loftin, Nick Pratto, Emmanuel Rivera, OFs Seuly Matias, Anderson Miller and Erick Pena. SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with CF Braden Bishop, RHPs Brandon Brennon, Sam Delaplane, Robert Dugger, Justin Dunn, Joey Gerber, Wyatt Mills, Andres Munoz, Ljay Newsome, Yohan Ramirez, Casey Sadler, Erik Swanson, Domingo Tapia, Juan Then and Will Vest, LHPs Aaron Fletcher, Nick Margevicius, Anthony Misiewicz and Justus Sheffield, OFs Jake Fraley, Kyle Lewis, Jose Marmolejos, Dylan Moore and Taylor Trammell, 3B Ty France, INFs Sam Haggerty and Donovan Walton, 2B Shed Long, Jr., C Luis Torrens to a one-year contract. Minor League Atlantic League HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with Cs Stuart Levy, Logan Moore and Kole McKinnon. Frontier League JOLIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with OF Orynn Veillon. QUEBEC CAPITALES — Agreed to terms with C Frank Nigro and UT Chris Thibideau. SCHAUMBERG BOOMERS — Named Bryce Davis hitting coach. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Agreed to terms with OF Tyler Benson. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Agreed to terms with INF Cody Erickson to a contract extension. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Bobby Kametas. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association NBA — Suspended Miami C Meyers Leonard one week and fined him $50,000 for using an anti-Semitic slur. HOUSTON ROCKETS — Released G Mason Jones. LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed C Damian Jones to a 10-day contract. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed WR Christian Blake, CB Tyler Hall, K Younghoe Koo and DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OT Taylor Moton franchise tender. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Mark Ingram. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released LT Eric Fisher and RT Mitchell Schwartz. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Danny Crossman assistant head coach/special teams coordinator, George Godsey co-offensive coordinator/tight ends, Eric Studesville co-offensive coordinator/running backs, Charles Burks cornerbacks coach, Austin Clark defensive line coach, Shawn Flaherty assistant offensive line coach, Mike Judge assistant tight ends coach and Rob Leonard outside linebackers coach. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released LT Riley Reiff. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released CB Janoris Jenkins. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Tendered OL Kyle Fuller and DT Bryan Mone. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Tendered WR Cam Sims. HOCKEY National Hockey League BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Jack Studnicka, D Urho Vaakanainen and RW Zach Senyshyn from minors from taxi squad. CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Jake Bean and G Alex Nedeljkovic from minors from taxi squad. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated D Frederic Allard for assignment taxi squad. Recalled Ds Ben Harpur and Alexandre Carrier, RW Mathieu Olivier, Cs Rem Pitlick and Michael McCarron from minors from taxi squad.Placed C Brad Richardson on injured reserve. NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Keith Kinkaid, D K’Andre Miller and RW Kaapo Kakko from minors from taxi squad. OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated D Erik Brannstrom for assignment taxi squad. TAMPA BaY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse (AHL). TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled LW Kenny Agostino from minors from taxi squad. WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Logan Stanley from minors from taxi squad. East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated G Jake Paterson and F Spencer Asuchak from commissioner’s exempt list. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated Fs Jackson Leef and Zach Pochiro from reserve. Placed F Morgan Adams-Moisan on reserve. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed G Jake Kupsky to specialty player contract. INDY FUEL — Recalled G Tom Aubrun from loan by Rockford IceHogs (AHL). Recalled G Billy Christopoulos from Henderson (AHL). Acquired D Ryan Zuhlsdorf. Activated F Seamus Malone from injured reserve. Activated D Mike Lees and Fs Nick Hutchinson and Alex Rauter from reserve. Placed D Wnthony Wise and Fs Jared Thomas and Spencer Watson on reserve. Placed F Cedric Lacroix on injured reserve. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired G James Stratton. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Suspended D Evan Neugold. Acquired C Jared VanWormer. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Placed F Fabrizio Ricci on injured reserve. WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired G Taran Kozun in a trade from Allen. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released F Braylon Shmyr. Activated F Christian Horn from reserve. Southern Professional Hockey League BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Recalled RW Anthony Collins from ECHL. HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Activated D Alec Brandrup from injured reserve. KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Waived G Garrett Metcalf and D Dalton Skelly. MACON MAYHEM — Signed LW Jason Tackett to specialty player contract. Western Hockey League VICTORIA ROYALS — Named F Tarun Fizer captain of the 2020-21 WHL regular season. SOCCER Major League Soccer INTER MIAMI CF — Signed LB/MF Joevin Jones to a two-year contract. LA GALAXY — Signed MF Samuel Grandsir. MINNESOTA UNITED — Released MF Sam Gleadle. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Named Ricardo Clark as first team assistant coach. COLLEGE UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO — Named Drew Mehringer passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.