LEWISBURG — The summer of discontent continued for Lewisburg’s American Legion baseball team on Tuesday.
Post 182 started off well against Bloomsburg in the Susquehanna Valley League matchup, but visiting Post 273 rallied late behind a two-run home run by Luke Zeisloft in the sixth inning to take a 9-5 victory at Kelly Township Fields.
Lewisburg falls to 0-6 with the loss.
“I mean, its just tough. We go up 3-0 in the third and we work a good inning, but then we just give two runs right back,” said Lewisburg manager Luke Smith. “We fought the whole time and I like the way we are fighting, but (losing) is tough. Some guys are hitting well and we’re doing enough to win games, but we’re stranding runners on base and we’re not getting the key hits.”
A bloop RBI single to center by Forrest Zelechoski in the second inning and then a two-run single from Gehrig Baker in the third staked Post 182 to a 3-0 lead.
Two costly errors helped Bloomsburg put two runs on the board in the fourth, and an inning later another error and a fielder’s choice resulted in a three-run frame for Post 273 and a 5-3 lead.
Lewisburg made four errors in the contest, which was a far cry from the two they made in two games this past weekend at the Kip Snyder Memorial Tournament.
“We’ve definitely showed (we can play well defensively) this year. In the Kip Snyder Tournament, we played Williamsport tough (in a 2-0 loss Saturday) and only made two errors in two games,” said Smith. “We are sound defensively and we are doing what we need to and our pitchers are throwing strikes, but its just tough. We can’t make errors and not hit with runners in scoring position and (expect to) win games.
“We got to play perfect games in order to win,” added Lewisburg’s manager.
Post 182 got a run back in the fifth on Baker’s sacrifice fly to Bloomsburg center fielder Luke Zeisloft, who would later hit a two-run homer in the sixth to help pad Post 273’s lead to 9-4.
“Zeisloft is one of the best players in the area and hat’s off to him, but the thing is I have to do better as a coach,” said Smith. “I have to do better on my end to shore things up. We didn’t make too many errors, but they were all pretty hard hit balls and we have to make accurate throws to the correct bases.”
Lewisburg had a chance to seriously threaten Bloomsburg’s lead in the seventh when it loaded the bases with two outs, but Post 182 could only push one run across when Mark Walsh was hit by a pitch. The bases remained loaded when the game ended moments later on a groundout by Colton Rearick.
“I think the guys realize we have to do a little bit more to win games. We have to do more. One through nine (in the order) we’re getting guys on base, but we’re not doing enough to get them in,” said Smith. “We had a couple of extra-base hits, but we didn’t get the bases-clearing double to get the bench going. We got to hit better with two outs – things that give us momentum – and we got to do more.
“Baseball is up in the area, and we got to do more (in order to compete),” added Smith. “We’re doing well enough to get wins, but other teams are doing better. They are rolling with our punches, but we’re not rolling with theirs.”
Lewisburg will have two more chances this week to get its first win of the year when Post 182 plays at Hughesville today at 5:45 p.m. before it hosts Berwick on Friday.
“We got to find momentum somewhere. We’ve had the lead in three or four games this season (but lost it), and we got to put it all together in the end,” said Lewisburg’s manager. “I think we did a pretty good job getting on base in the bottom of our order. Our top three struggled, but we got three hits, a double and three runs scored from Jack Landis, But as Jack and Owen (Arndt) go, we go. We need everybody to hit, and we need one of those games where everyone has to hit.
“Five runs just won’t do (against these teams). We have to have a game where we break out because teams are too good,” Smith added.
Bloomsburg 9, Lewisburg 5At Lewisburg
Bloomsburg 000 234 0 – 9-10-3 Lewisburg 012 010 1 – 5-7-4 Liam Birrane, Brody Beaver and Logan Reifendifer. Forrest Zelechoski, Mark Walsh (5) and Wyatt Parker. WP: Birrane. LP: Zelechoski.
Top Bloomsburg hitters:
Luke Zeisloft, 4-for-4, HR (6th, 1 on), 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Cade Dube, 2 walks, 2 runs; Caleb Martz, 2-for-4, run; Chase Davis, 1-for-3, walk, 3 RBI, run; Arrick Beagle, 2-for-4, run; Birrane, walk; Beaver, walk; Reifendifer, 1-for-4, 2 runs.
Top Lewisburg hitters:
Luke Reitz, walk; Parker, run; Jack Landis, 3-for-4, double, 3 runs scored; Owen Arndt, 1-for-1, double, 3 walks, run; Gehrig Baker, 1-for-2, 2 RBI; Zelechoski, 1-for-3, RBI; Ethan Russell, walk; Walsh, walk, RBI; Colton Rearick, 1-for-4. ---
Kip Snyder Memorial TournamentSaturday at Line MountainGame 1Williamsport 2, Lewisburg 0
Williamsport 000 200 0 – 2-5-0 Lewisburg 000 000 0 – 0-3-0 Weeks-Schuler and Monkey. Joel Myers and Wyatt Parker. WP: Weeks-Schuler. LP: Myers.
Top Williamsport hitters:
Grant, 1-for-3, walk; Weeks-Schuler, 1-for-3, walk, run scored; Monkey, 1-for-4; Ferguson, walk, run; Friarson, 1-for-2; Rice, 1-for-2, walk, 2 RBI.
Top Lewisburg hitters:
Myers, walk; Jack Blough, walk; Parker, 1-for-3; Luke Reitz, 1-for-3; Garrett Russell, 1-for-3; John Hoffman, walk; Jimmy Alexander, walk.
Game 2Stars and Stripes 7, Lewisburg 3
Lewisburg 003 000 0 – 3-2-2 Stars-Stripes 102 310 x – 7-8-2 Reitz, Hoffman (4) and Parker. Guzman and Lazar. WP: Guzman. LP: Reitz.
Top Lewisburg hitters:
Myers, 1-for-3, walk, run scored; Arndt, walk, run; Blough, 2 walks, RBI; Max Mitchell, walk, RBI; Reitz, 2 walks; Drew Rohrer, walk, run.
Top Stars and Stripes hitters: Hinkle, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs scored; Scholl, 1-for-2, walk, run; SG, 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Lazar, 1-for-2, walk, RBI, run; Petrilyick, walk, run; Mummey, 2-for-3, RBI, run; Tavares, 1-for-3, RBI, run.
