DANVILLE — A mismatched bill opened the quarterfinals of the District 4 Class 2A girls soccer playoffs at Danville Wednesday night.
The undefeated Central Columbia Blue Jays took on No. 9 Warrior Run in what on paper looked to be a quick contest. Kayla Keefer scored the first two goals and Haley Bull followed with one of her own as Central Columbia built a three-goal advantage in the opening half.
The defense, which gave up just three goals on the season, worked its magic as Warrior Run struggled for anything. The Blue Jays opened with a 7-0 win over the Defenders.
“We kept in very good shape,” Warrior Run coach Rob Ryder said. “When we got the ball we were looking for outlets and putting passes together. They just had our number in the upper third.”
Warrior Run was left with a difficult decision to attack and left the back of its defense open or committed to defense. It was a choice a lot of teams have had to make against Central Columbia this year.
“We had to just pick our opportunities against a team as dominant as they are,” Ryder said. “Everybody has felt that this season. We respect them as a team, because they are so strong. They are just a very good team.”
Keefer finished with six shots, five on goal, and three goals in the Blue Jay’s quarterfinal victory over Warrior Run. Madelyn Blake also finished with a multi-goal game as she put two by Warrior Run’s keeper.
Keefer imposed her will blocking players out of the ball and shouldering would stop away from her.
He muscled a defender off the ball to help set Central Columbia’s first scoring chance up. She shielded the defense away and pushed a shot through for a one-goal advantage.
Keefer gave the impression she was going to cut into the middle of the field before quickly tucking a shot by the keeper. Haley Bull got a hug and Keefer motioned to get back into the middle of the field.
It was all business for the Blue Jays as they opened up defense of their District 4 Class AA championship.
“Not playing for eight days we needed to shake the jitters out a little,” Central Columbia coach Ryan Polly said. “The first half it took a little longer to get going, but we really put it together in the second half.”
Keefer’s second scoring effort of the match came on a high shot that was mishandled by the keeper.
Keeper’s was initially stopped by the keeper, but a mishandled ball fell behind her and into the goal. Keefer once against reset the ball and prepared the offense for another attack.
The Blue Jays finished with nine attempts on goals with five going directly on the target. They also logged a corner and stopped Warrior Run from recording a shot on goal.
Haley Bull tallied her first goal of the postseason with a shifty attempt just inside the 18.
Bull put on a dribbling clinic before creating an open scoring lane for an attempt. She quickly uncorked a strong scoring effort to put the Blue Jays up by three goals.
Bull had a good chance just past the ten-minute when a shooting lane opened off the wing. She pushed the ball over the keeper’s head, but the attempt just didn’t have enough on it. A defender came up and booted the ball out of the way.
“The first goal in the first half took the nerves out and made things a lot easier,” Polly said. “From there we started to find out groove again.”
Any doubt of the Blue Jays ability to finish over an inferior foe was put to rest in the first two minute of the second half.
Ava Klingerman, just the three first half scoring efforts, dribbled her to success with a shot through traffic. The tally gave the Blue Jays a four-goal cushion they protected with little effort to secure the win.
District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal
at Danville Area High School
No. 1 Central Columbia 7, No. 9 Warrior Run 0
CC-Kayla Keefer, unassisted, 7:08.
CC-Keefer, unassisted, 27:44.
CC-Haley Bull, unassisted, 29:35.
CC-Ava Klingerman, assist Bull, 42:00.
CC-Madelyn Blake, unassisted, 46:43.
CC-Blake, assist Bull, 49:06.
CC-Keefer, unassisted, 69:46.
Shots: CC, 17-0; Corner kicks: CC, 5-1; Saves: CC (Karsyn Cox), 6; WR (Addy Ohnmeiss), 0.
