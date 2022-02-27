WILLIAMSPORT – It took a bit of overtime for both of them, but junior heavyweight Connor Fulmer (Southern Columbia) and sophomore 197-pounder Gable Crebs (Montoursville) both punched a ticket to the NCAA Division III Championship to highlight the Lycoming College wrestling team’s second day at the NCAA Southeast Regional Saturday at the Keiper Recreation Center.
Fulmer and Crebs will now have two weeks to get set for the NCAA Championship in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as the two-day event kicks off at noon Friday, March 11.
The Warriors finished 10th in the 20-team field with 59 points, while Stevens (160.5), Alvernia (151) and Averett (127) made up the top-three teams.
Fulmer, wrestling with a cut over his eye, that forced his head to be wrapped, gutted through the whole tournament, but still claimed the 285-pound championship thanks to two well-wrestled matches on Saturday.
In the semifinals, Fulmer gave up a first-period takedown, but used a second-period escape and riding time accumulated in the third period to reach overtime tied at 2. He won a scramble and fell on top of Alvernia’s Palmer Rodenhaber for a 4-2 win.
In the finals, a first-period takedown, third-period reversal and a riding-time point helped him ensure a spot on top of the podium.
Ranked 13th in the nation and the tournament’s top seed, Fulmer improved to 37-1 on the year with the weekend’s four wins.
Crebs took a tougher road to earn the bid to nationals, but used a four-point first-period and a takedown in the third period to down Cameron Butka of Wilkes, 7-3, in the third-place match. He reached the round by taking down Washington & Jefferson’s Alex Donahue by major decision, 13-2, in the consolation semifinals after opening the day with a 14-10 loss to Camden Farrow of York in the semifinals.
Crebs improved to 27-5 on the season with the pair of wins, as he went 4-1 during the weekend.
First-year Logan Bartlett (Lewisburg) dropped a pair of decisions in the 149-pound bracket on Saturday to finish eighth. He finished his rookie year with a 25-16 overall record.
First-year Kaden Majcher (Warrior Run) pinned Thiel's Evan Whiteside in the championship round two before falling 12-5 to Averett's Samuel Braswell in the quarterfinals. He then fell 8-7 in consolations to Ferrum's JD McMillin. Majcher's season wrapped with a 25-12 record.
