National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 7 4 0 3 11 25 23 Boston 6 4 1 1 9 18 12 Philadelphia 7 4 2 1 9 25 25 Pittsburgh 7 4 2 1 9 23 26 New Jersey 6 3 2 1 7 14 16 Buffalo 7 3 3 1 7 21 21 N.Y. Islanders 6 3 3 0 6 11 11 N.Y. Rangers 6 1 4 1 3 15 18
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Columbus 7 2 2 3 7 18 22 Dallas 3 3 0 0 6 12 3 Florida 3 3 0 0 6 14 9 Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 6 15 10 Nashville 6 3 3 0 6 15 19 Chicago 7 2 3 2 6 21 26 Detroit 7 2 4 1 5 13 22 Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17 St. Louis 7 4 2 1 9 22 27 Colorado 7 4 3 0 8 25 18 Los Angeles 7 3 2 2 8 22 21 Anaheim 7 3 2 2 8 12 14 Minnesota 7 4 3 0 8 19 17 San Jose 7 3 4 0 6 22 28 Arizona 7 2 4 1 5 17 20
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 8 6 2 0 12 26 22 Montreal 6 4 0 2 10 29 18 Winnipeg 7 5 2 0 10 28 21 Edmonton 8 3 5 0 6 23 29 Vancouver 8 3 5 0 6 27 34 Calgary 5 2 2 1 5 16 13 Ottawa 6 1 4 1 3 15 27 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2 Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 3 Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 Florida 4, Columbus 3, SO Boston 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT Winnipeg 6, Edmonton 4 Los Angeles 2, Minnesota 1 Nashville 3, Chicago 2, OT Dallas 2, Detroit 1, OT Toronto 4, Calgary 3 Anaheim 1, Arizona 0 Colorado 7, San Jose 3 St. Louis 5, Vegas 4, SO
Chicago at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. Ottawa at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m. Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m. St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m. Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Toronto at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 12 6 .667 — Boston 10 6 .625 1 Brooklyn 11 8 .579 1½ New York 8 11 .421 4½ Toronto 7 10 .412 4½
W L Pct GB Atlanta 9 8 .529 — Orlando 8 10 .444 1½ Charlotte 7 10 .412 2 Miami 6 10 .375 2½ Washington 3 10 .231 4
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 10 6 .625 — Indiana 10 7 .588 ½ Cleveland 8 9 .471 2½ Chicago 7 10 .412 3½ Detroit 4 13 .235 6½
W L Pct GB Memphis 7 6 .538 — San Antonio 9 8 .529 — Dallas 8 9 .471 1 Houston 7 9 .438 1½ New Orleans 5 10 .333 3
W L Pct GB Utah 13 4 .765 — Denver 10 7 .588 3 Portland 9 7 .563 3½ Oklahoma City 7 9 .438 5½ Minnesota 4 12 .250 8½
W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 14 4 .778 — L.A. Clippers 13 5 .722 1 Phoenix 8 7 .533 4½ Golden State 9 8 .529 4½ Sacramento 6 10 .375 7
Atlanta 108, L.A. Clippers 99 Houston 107, Washington 88 Utah 108, New York 94
Detroit at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Miami, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Memphis, ppd Boston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m. Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Washington at New Orleans, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 8 p.m. Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m. Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Cleveland at New York, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Dallas at Utah, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Fairleigh Dickinson 94, St. Francis (Pa.) 92, OT North Carolina 75, Pittsburgh 65 Richmond 79, Saint Joseph’s 56 Temple 76, Tulsa 67 UConn 63, Butler 51 SOUTH Alabama 70, Kentucky 59 Auburn 88, Missouri 82 Duke 75, Georgia Tech 68 Memphis 76, SMU 72 Tennessee 56, Mississippi St. 53 UT Martin 69, SE Missouri 66 MIDWEST Akron 86, E. Michigan 65 Dayton 76, Saint Louis 71 Drake 68, Missouri St. 61 Indiana St. 71, S. Illinois 59 Ohio 81, W. Michigan 58 SIU-Edwardsville 87, E. Illinois 74 Toledo 90, Miami (Ohio) 81 SOUTHWEST LSU 78, Texas A&M 66 Oklahoma 80, Texas 79 FAR WEST Portland St. 69, St. Martin’s 60
Women’s college basketball
SOUTH Hampton 66, Radford 51 Louisville 79, Miami 76 Northeastern 77, James Madison 69 Pittsburgh 79, Clemson 69 Richmond 86, George Mason 48 UT Martin 66, Belmont 63 W. Carolina 53, SC State 43 SOUTHWEST Baylor 82, TCU 49 FAR WEST BYU 81, Pacific 60 Oregon St. 98, Washington 68 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 63, San Diego 56
College hockey
EAST American International 8, Sacred Heart 2 Bentley 5, Holy Cross 2
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Freddy Galvis on a one-year contract. SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Michael Huie assistant groundskeeper. National League WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brand Hand on a one-year contract. Frontier League QUEBEC CAPITALES — Agreed to terms with RHP Ben Hoffman. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Andrew Dean. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS. Agreed to terms with INF Trey Hair. Acquired OF Chuck Taylor from Kansas City for a player to be named. TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Agreed to terms with INF L.P. Pelletier. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Agreed to terms with OF Trevor McKinley. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced the hiring of Jon Hoke as secondary coach and Ted Monachino as outside linebackers coach. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Trey Adams, TE Nate Becker, DT Brandin Bryant, DE Bryan Cox, WRs Tanner Gentry, Jake Kumerow and Duke Williams, CB Dane Jackson, DE Mike Love, S Josh Thomas, RBs Christian Wade and Antonio Williams and QB Davis Webb to reserve/futures contracts. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Reggie Begelton, C Jake Hanson, K J.J. Molson, CB KeiVarae Russell, DL Delontae Scott and WR Juwann Winfree. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed OT Prince Tega Wanogho to a reserve/futures contract. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Keelan Doss to a reserve/futures contract. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Terrell Bonds to a reserve/futures contract. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed P Ryan Santoso to a reserve/futures contract. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed RB Jeff wilson to a one-year contract. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Named Jennifer King assistant running back coach. Canadian Football League CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Signed DL Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund. OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Re-signed P Richie Leone, DB Randall Evans, OL Mark Korte and WR Anthony Coombs. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Jordan Gross from the minor league taxi squad. Designated D Victor Soderstrom for assignment to the taxi squad. BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled Cs Jack Studnicka and Trent Frederic from the minor league taxi squad. Signed F Curtis Hall to a one-year AHL contract. BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled RW Dylan Cozens from the minor league taxi squad. Designated C Casey Mittelstadt for assignment to the taxi squad. CAROLINA HURRICANES — Waived RW Jeremy Bracco. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled RW Kiefer Sherwood from the minor league taxi squad. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned LW Nathan Gerbe to the minor league taxi squad. Assigned RW Ryan Macinnis to Cleveland (AHL). DALLAS STARS — Recalled Fs Tanner Kero and Rhet Gardner from the minor league taxi squad. Designated LW Jason Robertson for assignment to the taxi squad. EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled LW Jujhar Khaira and RW Patrick Russell from the minor league taxi squad. Designated C Devin Shore and LW Tyler Ennis for assignment to the taxi squad. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman and LW Samuel Morin for the minor league taxi squad. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled LW Drew O’Connor from the minor league taxi squad. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled C Jacob de la Rose from the minor league taxi squad. Designated D Scott Perunovich for assignment to the taxi squad. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Designated G Joseph Woll for assignment to the taxi squad. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Michael Sgarbossa and LW Daniel Carr from the minor league taxi squad. Designated Cs Brian Pinho and Connor McMichael for assignment to the taxi squad. WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled LW Kristian Vesalainen from the minor league taxi squad. ECHL ALLEN AMERICANS — Re-assigned F Tyler Sheeby to Iowa (AHL). FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Alec March to a standard player contract (SPC). Signed F J.C. Campagna to the active roster. Activated D Stefan LeBlanc and F Marcus Vela from the reserve list. Placed F J.C. Campagna on the reserve list, D Matt Petgrave and Fs Michael Neville and Blake Winiecki on the commissioners exempt list. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Mason Bergh. Signed F Nolan LaPorte to a contract and D Johnny Coughlin and F Travis Howe to professional try-out agreements. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Assigned G James Oleander to the goalie emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). INDY FUEL — Released D Brandon Fehd. Traded G Taran Kozun to Rapid City (ECHL) then placed on the reserve list. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed D Michael Prapavessis to a standard player contract (SPC). RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Griffin Luce from the reserve list. Placed G Gordon Defieland D Nate Kallen on the commissioners exempt list. TULSA OILERS — Released Fs Ryan Smith, Griff Jeszka and Dino Balsamo. Activated F Matt Lane from the commissioners exempt list. Assigned F Jack Badini to San Diego from Anaheim. WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned F Michael Joly and D Dylan Macpherson to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) and F Felix Robert from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. WICHITA THUNDER — Activated Fs Jeremy McKenna and Gordie Green from the commissioners exempt list. Southern Professional Hockey League BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Signed RW Anthony Collins and G Hayden Stewart to standard player contracts (SPC). Loaned G Hayden Lavigne to ECHL. HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Signed D Kyle Becker to a standard player contract (SPC). KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Signed C Connor Fries to a professional try-out agreement (PTO). SOCCER Major League Soccer AUSTIN FC — Named Jinny Reif vice president of finance, Alexander Raitt, Jimena Panduro, Philip Edsel, Mauricio Villarreal and Ninedimma Obiwuru to the marketing team, Mike Fogel to stadium operations staff, Dylan Calomoneri to ticket operation coordinator, Emma Cohmn to corporate partnership coordinator and Eric Hagen to chief legal officer and general counsel. INTER MIAMI CF — Signed W Edison Azcona and C Ian Fray. NASHVILLE SC — Traded the discovery rights to W Deiber Caicedo to Vancouver for general allocation money (GAM) contingent on player signing a MLS contract. SPORTING KC — Announced MF Benny Feilhaber returns as technical staff member. Named Randi Lininger and Eric Schwartz assistant athletic trainers. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Agreed to terms W Deiber Caicedo on a three-year contract through 2023 with an option for 2024. National Women’s Soccer League SKY BLUE FC — Signed MF McCall Zerboni to a two-year contract with a third-year option. WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed MF Julia Roddar to a two-year contract. COLLEGE AUBURN UNIVERSITY — Named director of athletics Allen Greene, to a position as board member for the LEAD1 Association. COLUMBIA COLLEGE — Named Aaron Shockley director of Esports. FORDHAM UNIVERSITY — Announced men’s head basketball coach Jeff Neubauer is leaving the team immediately and Mike DePaoli will be interim head coach. UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO — Named director of athletics Eddie Nunez to a position as board member for the LEAD1 Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.