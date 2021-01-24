Mount Carmel 62
Milton 49
COAL TOWNSHIP — Mount Carmel jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a win over Saturday over Milton.
Dillan Guinn-Baily scored eight to pace the Black Panthers. Jace Brandt, Austin Gainer and Wade Young each chipped in with seven.
Mike Balichik scored 20 points to lead the Red Tornnadoes. Pedro Feliciano added 15.
Score by quarters Milton 11 17 6 15 — 49 Mount Carmel 20 24 10 8 — 62
Austin Gainer 2 2-2 7, Jamir Wilt 2 0-0 5, Carter Liliey 0 6-6 6, Ashton Krall 1 0-0 2, Wade Young 3 0-0 7, Jose Oyola 2 0-2 4, Jace Brandt 2 3-5 7, Dale Mitchell 0 3-4 3, Dillan Guinn-Bailey 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 14-19 49. 3-point goals: Gainer, Wilt, Young.
Mike Balichik 6 7-9 20, Garrett Timco 3 0-0 7, Nate Long 1 4-4 7, Garrett Varano 3 0-1 6, Cole Spears 0 0-3 0, Pedro Feliciano 6 1-2 15, Damen Milewski 1 0-0 3, Nick Nestico 1 0-0 2, Matt Sclcchitano 1 0-0 2; Mike Reed 0 0-0 0; Tra Smith 0 0-0 0; Julien Stellar 0 0-0 0; Andy Wasilewski 0 0-0 0; Jacob Schultz 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 12-19 62. 3-point goals: Feliciano 2, Milewski, Balichik, Timco, Long.
HUGHESVILLE — Alex Hazzoum scored a game-high 14 and Ethan Hartman added 12 as Warrior Run fended off a furious Hughesville fourth-quarter rally Saturday in Hughesville.
The Defenders took a 29-21 lead into the fourth quarter. Hughesville was paced by Carter Cowburn’s dozen.
Score by quarters Warrior Run 14 11 4 11 — 40 Hughesville 9 5 7 17 — 38
Logan Confer 0 1-2 1; Gabe Hogan 1 1-2 4; Alex Hazzoum 4 4-5 14; Cotlin Pentycofe 1 0-1 2; Nathan Hartman 4 4-4 12; Nathan Axtman 0 1-2 1; A.J. Bieber 3 0-0 6; Mason Sheesley 0 0-0 0; Ryan Newton 0 0-0 0; Totals: 13 11-16 40. 3-pointers: Hazzoum 2, Hogan, Bieber
Josh Heiney 1 3-4 5; Mikey Dylina 0 1-2 1; Dylan Bieber 2 1-4 6; Carter Cowburn 5 1-2 12; Logan Armstrong 1 0-3 2; Ethan Woolcock 1 0-0 3; Trent Knarr Woolcock 1 0-0 3; Luke Kaiser 2 2-2 6; Justin Fowler 0 0-0 0; Brady Snyder 0 0-0 0; Jeff Fenstermacher. Totals 13 8-17 38. 3-pointers: Bieber, Cowburn, K. Woolcock. JV: Hughesville 59, Warrior Run 28. High scorers: Hughesville: Fenstermacher 10, Warrior Run: Newton 12.
Loyalsock 99, Midd-West 47; Danville 65, Jersey Shore 52; Selinsgrove 44, Line Mountain 40
COAL TOWNSHIP — Lourdes Regional scored 28 points in the third quarter and held off a fourth-quarter Meadowbrook rally to secure the win Saturday at Lourdes.
Alyssa Canelo scored eight and Kailey Devlin seven to lead the Lions.
Meryl Czaponis scored 15 to pace Lourdes.
Score by quarters Meadowbrook Chr. 3 7 6 13 — 23 Lourdes Regional 7 9 28 3 — 47
Alyssa Canelo 3 2-3 8, Kailey Devlin 2 3-4 7, Shelby Hartman 7 1-2 3, Alayna Smith 7 2-7 3, Emma Yordy 1 0-0 2; Emily Toland 0 0-0 0; Audrey Millett 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 7-11 23. 3-point goals: None.
Masie Reed 3 0-0 6, Paityn Moyer 1 0-0 3, Katie Sandri 4 0-0 8, Peyton Kehler 2 0-0 4, Emma Shimko 2 1-2 5, Meryl Czeponis 5 1-2 15, Leah Kosmer 1 4-4 6; Gabriella Coleman 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-8 47. 3-point goals: Czeponis 4, Moyer.
Williamsport 65, Susquehanna Township 57; Mount Carmel 48, Selinsgrove 35; Upper Dauphin 53, Line Mountain 44; St. John Neumann 37, Benton 21; Loyalsock 55, Holy Redeemer 39; South Williamsport 52, CMVT 17; Sullivan County 56, Muncy 36; Towanda 51, Montoursville 38; Central Mountain 62, Shamokin 44: PPD: Lewisburg-Shikellamy, Mifflinburg-Hollidaysburg From Friday:
Score by quarters Meadowbrook 24 12 17 11 — 64 Grace Prep 7 8 9 6 — 30
Evan Young 6 2-4 16; Ashton Canelo 11 3-4 25; Michael Smith 1 0-0 2; Noah Smith 4 0-0 8; Jacob Reed 2 1-1 5; Jacob Bair 3 0-0 6; Michael Eager 1 0-0 2; Nick Bennage 0 0-0 0; Elijah Cruz 0 0-0 0; Jayar Rhodes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 6-9 64. 3-point goals: None.
