Lewisburg 3
Montoursville 2
LEWISBURG — A win by the No. 1 doubles team of Chen Chen Gu and Henry Schumacher lifted the Green Dragons to the HAC-II win over the Warriors.
Other wins for Lewisburg (11-4) came from Evan Cecchini at No. 1 singles (6-2, 6-3) and Eddie Monaco at No. 3 (6-2, 6-0).
Lewisburg next hosts Bloomsburg at 4 p.m. Friday.
Lewisburg 3, Montoursville 2at LewisburgSingles
1. Evan Cecchini (L) def. Andrew Stapp, 6-2, 6-3; 2. Jared Matlack (M) def. Zach Higgins, 6-2, 6-0; 3. Eddie Monaco (L) def. Tyler Gilbert, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Henry Schumacher-Chen Chen Gu (L) def. DJ Alexander-Greyson Simmr, no score given; 2. Noah Shaffer-Domanick Young (M) def. Julian Alabackoff-Matt Rawson, 6-4, 7-5.
Mifflinburg 4
Danville 1
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats nearly shut out the Ironmen in the HAC-I matchup, but the hosts fell in a three-setter at No. 3 singles.
All the wins for Mifflinburg (5-8) came in straight sets, including the No. 2 doubles team of Adam Snayberger and Braden Dietrich, who won their match 6-0, 6-0.
Mifflinburg next plays at Selinsgrove at 4 p.m. Friday.
Mifflinburg 4, Danville 1at MifflinburgSingles
1. Gabe Greb (M) def. Nate Girmay, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Ethan Dreese (M) def. Stefan Kupas, 6-4, 6-0; 3. Luke Friscia (D) def. Aaron Hackenburg, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Kellen Beck-Daytona Walter (M) def. Luke Hilkert-Andrew Francis, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Adam Snayberger-Braden Dietrich (M) def. Colby Warringer-Collin Cumming, 6-0, 6-0.
Boys lacrosse
Selinsgrove 6
Lewisburg 5
LEWISBURG — Trailing Selinsgrove by five goals entering the fourth quarter, Lewisburg’s comeback fell just short as the Green Dragons fell 6-5 in the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League game Wednesday.
Matt Spaulding scored twice, plus Alex Koontz, Rowen Martin and Evan Gilger all added goals for Lewisburg (4-4), which plays at Danville at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Selinsgrove 6, Lewisburg 5At Lewisburg
Selinsgrove 2 1 3 0 – 6 Lewisburg 0 1 0 4 – 5
First quarter
S-Howell, assist Hoover, 5:01. S-Beaver, unassisted, 1:09.
Second quarter
L-Matt Spaulding, unassisted, 9:40. S-Howell, assist Hoover, :01
Third quarter
S-Hoover, assist Howell, 8:35. S-Hoover, unassisted, 6:41. S-Howell, unassisted, :16.
Fourth quarter
L-Alex Koontz, unassisted, 7:04. L-Rowen Martin, assist Spaulding, 6:52. L-Evan Gilger, assist Koontz, 5:58. L-Spaulding, assist Koontz, :20.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 40-34. Saves:
Selinsgrove, K. Gearhart, 8; Lewisburg, Jimmy Bailey, 9.
Baseball
Central Mountain 9
Mifflinburg 7
MIFFLINBURG — Aidan Major hit a two-run triple in the seventh inning to give Central Mountain the Heartland-I win over Mifflinburg.
A two-run double by Zeb Hufnagle and an RBI single by Gavin Martin helped give Mifflinburg (2-8 overall) a 7-6 lead in the fifth inning.
Hufnagle finished the game 2-for-4 and Zach Wertman batted 2-for-4 and also drove in a run for Mifflinburg, which plays at Lewisburg on Friday beginning with the completion of a suspended game at 3:30 p.m.
Central Mountain 9, Mifflinburg 7At Mifflinburg
Central Mtn. 131 010 3 – 9-10-2 Mifflinburg 200 140 0 – 7-8-3 Chase Brush, Kaden Falls (5) and Cy Probst. Zeb Hufnagle, Troy Dressler (5) and Lucas Whittaker. WP: Brush. LP: Dressler. Central Mountain: Falls, 2 walks, run scored; Aidan Major, 3-for-5, double, triple, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Probst, 1-for-4, walk, 2 RBI, run; Gabe Johnson, 1-for-3, 2 walks, RBI, run; Landyn Carson, 1-for-3; Nathan Helms, 1-for-4, run; Blade Myers, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, run; Tanner Swinehart, 2-for-4, 2 runs. Mifflinburg: Colin Miller, walk, run scored; Liam Church, 1-for-4, 2 runs; Zach Wertman, 2-for-4, RBI, run; Cade Dressler, 1-for-3, walk, run; Gavin Martin, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, run; T. Dressler, walk; Allen Stamm, run; Hufnagle, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBI; Whittaker, 1-for-3.
Track and field
JERSEY SHORE — A three-win day by Dan Reimer helped Mifflinburg’s boys track and field team take a 99-51 HAC-I win over Jersey Shore.
Reimer won the 100 (12.1), and he also ran legs on the victorious 400 and 3,200 relays.
In addition, Ashton Breed won the 200 (24.4) and the 400 relay, plus Josh Antonyuk won the shot put (44-3) and the discus (121-8) for Mifflinburg.
On the girls side, a 104-45 win by Jersey Shore, Mifflinburg was led by a pair of wins from Avery Metzger, who won the 400 (1:04.7) and the 1,600 relay.
Boys
Mifflinburg 99, Jersey Shore 51
3,200R: 1. Mifflinburg (Foltz, Reimer, Dreese, Walter), 8:58.9. 110HH: 1. Ezra Miller, JS, 17.0; 2. Brubaker, M, 18.6; 3. Abram, M, 18.7. 100: 1. Reimer, M, 12.1; 2. Breed, M, 12.5; 3. Jordan, JS, 12.6. 1,600: 1. Francis, JS, 5:00.1; 2. Dreese, M, 5:06.3; 3. Kelley, JS, 5:10.1. 400R: 1. Mifflinburg (Berry, Reimer, Breed, Breed), 45.8. 400: 1. Foltz, M, 54.6; t-2. Berry, M, 55.8; t-2. Horn, JS, 55.8. 300IH: 1. Miller, JS, 43.5; 2. Brubaker, M, 45.8; 3. Abram, 45.9. 800: 1. Francis, JS, 2:12.5; 2. Walter, M, 2:15.9; 3. Reimer, M, 2:16.8. 200: 1. A. Breed, M, 24.4; 2. Reimer, M, 24.9; 3. Jordan, JS, 25.0. 3,200: 1. Erickson, M, 11:51.7; 2. Dreese, M, 11:51.8; 3. Stemler, JS, 12:13.6. 1,600R:
1. Jersey Shore (Horn, Allison, Miller, Francis), 4:24.4.
Shot put: 1. Antonyuk, M, 44-3; 2. Osman, M, 39-8; 3. Frantz, JS, 35-6. Discus: 1. Antonyuk, M, 121-8; 2. Frantz, JS, 87-7; 3. Lesher, M, 82-3. Javelin: 1. Osman, M, 140-3; 2. Antonyuk, M, 136-3; 3. Summerson, JS, 121-7. Long jump: 1. Hendricks, M, 18-1 1/2; 2. C. Breed, M, 17-4 3/4; 3. Miller, M, 17-0 3/4. Triple jump: 1. Meyers, JS, 36-9; 2. Yoder, M, 36-7; 3. Stackhouse, JS, 36-1 1/2. High jump: 1. Yoder, M, 5-8; 2. Stackhouse, JS, 5-6; t-3. Reimer, M, 5-4; t-3. C. Breed, M, 5-4. Pole vault:
1. Stackhouse, JS, 10-0; 2. Grodotzke, M, 9-6; 3. X. Barlet, JS, 8-0.
Girls
Jersey Shore 104, Mifflinburg 45
3,200R: 1. Jersey Shore (Pecchia, McConnell, Walker, Sechrist), 10:39.2. 100H: 1. Weber, M, 18.1; 2. Gerst, JS, 18.3; 3. Kramer, JS, 20.6. 100: 1. Maihle, JS, 13.6; 2. Corson, JS, 13.7; 3. Yocum, M, 14.3. 1,600: 1. A Sechrist, JS, 6:00.7; 2. Pecchia, JS, 6:07.1; 3. Allen, M, 6:10.4. 400R: 1. Jersey Shore (Maihle, Corson, Bartman, Maihle), 53.5. 400: 1. Metzger, M, 1:04.7; 2. Bartman, JS, 1:07.2; 3. McConnell, JS, 1:09.3. 300H: 1. Yocum, M, 50.9; 2. Gerst, JS, 51.7; 3. Knepp, M, 58.2. 800: 1. Sechrist, JS, 2:35.7; 2. Walker, JS, 2:44.2; 3. Darrup, M, 2:45.3. 200: 1. M. Maihle, JS, 28.2; 2. Corson, JS, 28.3; 3. A. Maihle, JS, 30.3. 3,200: 1. Hager, JS, 12:20.0; 2. Hyder, M, 15:03.0. 1,600R:
1. Mifflinburg (Yocum, Metzger, Blannard, Weber), 4:26.6.
Shot put: 1. Machmer, JS, 31-8; 2. Stroup, JS, 27-4 1/2; 3. Benfield, M, 25-7. Discus: 1. Machmer, JS, 74-2; 2. Martin, M, 71-10; 3. Koch, JS, 62-10. Javelin: 1. Machmer, JS, 100-0; 2. ‘vely, M, 72-9; 3. Bennage, M, 69-3. Long jump: 1. M. Maihle, JS, 15-4 1/4; 2. A. Corson, JS, 14-11 1/2; 3. Sheesley, M, 13-9 1/4. Triple jump: 1. Walker, JS, 31-1 3/4; 2. Shuck, M, 30-1; 3. Kirkendall, JS, 29-8. High jump: 1. M. Gerst, JS, 4-6; t-2. Haines, M; t-2. Welshans, JS. Pole vault: 1. Brungard, JS, 7-0; 2. Reimer, M, 7-0; t-3. McClintock, M, 6-0; t-3. Haines, M, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.