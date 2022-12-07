COAL TOWNSHIP — A big first half for Lewisburg paved the way for a 57-30 nonleague victory over Lourdes Regional on Tuesday.
COAL TOWNSHIP — A big first half for Lewisburg paved the way for a 57-30 nonleague victory over Lourdes Regional on Tuesday.
Jack Blough, Henry Harrison and Cam Michaels scored 10 points apiece to lead Lewisburg (2-1), which led 38-14 at the half.
Blough had six of his points in the first quarter, as did Harrison, who got his points by nailing a pair of 3-pointers.
Michaels tallied six of his points in the third quarter to help the Green Dragons pull away.
Lewisburg next plays at Loyalsock at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lewisburg 57, Lourdes Regional 30
At Lourdes Regional
Lewisburg 18 20 11 8 - 57
Lourdes 4 10 11 5 - 30
Lewisburg (2-1) 57
Jack Blough 5 0-0 10; Wade Young 1 0-1 2; Henry Harrison 4 0-0 10; Devin Bodden 3 0-0 9; Cam Michaels 5 0-0 10; Charlie Landis 2 0-0 4; Dylan Dershem 1 0-0 3; Noah Pawling 2 1-2 5; Sam Barrick 0 0-0 0; Neyshawn Mabry 1 0-0 2; Tsogtou Batbaatar 0 0-0 0; Derek Asche 0 0-0 0; Alex Gilmore 0 0-0 0; Cohen Hoover 0 2-2 2. Totals: 24 3-5 57.
3-point goals: Bodden 3, Harrison 2, Dershem.
Lourdes Regional 30
Owen Sandri 1 0-0 2; Alex Hughes 3 0-0 6; Austin Lamonica 1 2-2 4; Colin Lokitis 4 2-3 10; Joey Feudale 1 0-0 3; Liam Bradley 0 0-0 0; Trevor Erb 1 0-0 2; Brighton Scicchitano 0 0-0 0; Kyle Baronosky 1 0-0 2; Billy Rishel 0 1-2 1; Johnny Rischel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 5-8 30.
3-point goals: Feudale.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
