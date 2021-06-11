GETTYSBURG – On Thursday afternoon, Elijah Hoffman, a graduate of Southern Columbia Area High School, and Cole Spencer of the Susquehanna University football team were both named to the 2021 Academic All-District 4 Football First Team, selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
The duo is part of a 26-person team representing District 4, which includes all Division III schools in the Keystone State. Hoffman and Spencer helped comprise a 16-person contingent representing the Centennial Conference. As first-team selections, they now advance to the Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in early July.
This is Hoffman’s second Academic All-District honor as he earned the same award in 2019. He currently boasts a 3.93 cumulative grade point average as a biomedical sciences major and Spanish studies minor. Every semester, Hoffman has made the Dean's List, which recognizes students who earn a GPA of 3.40 or better in a particular semester.
He is also a member of Alpha Lambda Delta, a national honor society that recognizes first-year students with outstanding records, and active in the Student Government Association. Hoffman was named to the 2019 Fall Academic All-Centennial Team as well as to a pair of Centennial Fall Academic Honor Rolls (2019 and 2020).
On the gridiron, the Hoffman has totaled 113 career points on 77 extra points and 12 field goals made in 22 games played over his first-year and sophomore seasons. In 2019, he was named to the All-Centennial Second Team and ranked second in the Centennial with 59 extra points made while coming in third with seven field goals made and fifth in scoring with 80 points.
Spencer currently owns a 3.57 cumulative GPA as a physics major in the 3+2 engineering program. He has made the Dean’s List four times and is a two-time Centennial Fall Academic Honor Roll member.
The River Hawks have ranked in the Top 5 in the conference in several offensive categories over the past three seasons with the 6-2 offensive lineman on the team. He landed on the 2018 All-Centennial Second Team when Susquehanna ranked fourth in total offense (352.6 yards per game), passing offense (204.5 ypg), and rushing offense (148.1 ypg).
In 2019, SU led the Centennial in scoring offense (43.4 points per game) while ranking second in total offense (426 ypg), rushing offense (183.5 ypg), and touchdowns (66). Spencer has seen action in 27 games for the River Hawks.
Susquehanna owns a 26-7 overall record during Spencer’s tenure and 18-4 since Hoffman joined the team. The River Hawks have won three straight Centennial-MAC Bowl titles (2017, 2018, and 2019) as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.