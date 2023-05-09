Golf
3rd Pennsylvania Senior OpenDay 1 resultsat Williamsport Country ClubTop 5 finishers and locals only:
1. Rich Steinmetz, Spring Ford C.C., 66; 2. (tie) Kevin Shields, Nevillewood, and Tom Soares, Lehigh C.C., 68; 4. (tie) Bob Friend, Oakmont C.C., and David Brown, St. Clair C.C., 70; 16. (tie) Andy Fisher, Bucknell G.C., 73; 26. (tie) Brian Kelly, Bucknell G.C., and Todd Vonderheid, Bucknell G.C., 75; 53. (tie) Alan Kline, Bucknell G.C., 78
Note:
Round 2 gets underway today at 8 a.m. The leaders will tee off at 1:17 p.m.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 29 7 .806 _ Baltimore 22 13 .629 6½ Toronto 21 14 .600 7½ Boston 21 15 .583 8 New York 19 17 .528 10
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 19 16 .543 _ Detroit 16 18 .471 2½ Cleveland 16 19 .457 3 Chicago 12 24 .333 7½ Kansas City 10 26 .278 9½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 21 13 .618 _ Los Angeles 20 16 .556 2 Houston 17 18 .486 4½ Seattle 17 18 .486 4½ Oakland 8 28 .222 14
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 24 11 .686 _ New York 17 18 .486 7 Miami 17 19 .472 7½ Philadelphia 16 19 .457 8 Washington 15 20 .429 9
Central Division W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 21 15 .583 _ Milwaukee 20 15 .571 ½ Chicago 17 18 .486 3½ Cincinnati 14 20 .412 6 St. Louis 12 24 .333 9
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 21 15 .583 _ Arizona 20 15 .571 ½ San Diego 18 17 .514 2½ San Francisco 15 19 .441 5 Colorado 14 22 .389 7
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0 Philadelphia 6, Boston 1 Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 1 Kansas City 5, Oakland 1 Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings St. Louis 12, Detroit 6 Seattle 3, Houston 1 Chicago White Sox 17, Cincinnati 4 Texas 16, L.A. Angels 8
Monday’s Games
Detroit 6, Cleveland 2 Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0 N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 2 Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 5 Texas 2, Seattle 1 L.A. Angels 6, Houston 4
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit (Lorenzen 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 6:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Eflin 4-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 1-0), 6:35 p.m. Toronto (Manoah 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-2), 6:40 p.m. Oakland (Rucinski 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-3), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 3-3), 7:20 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-5), 7:40 p.m. San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Minnesota (Varland 0-0), 7:40 p.m. Houston (Valdez 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-0), 9:38 p.m. Texas (Heaney 2-2) at Seattle (Kirby 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m. Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m. San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings Philadelphia 6, Boston 1 Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 1 Colorado 13, N.Y. Mets 6 St. Louis 12, Detroit 6 Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 14 innings Milwaukee 7, San Francisco 3 Chicago White Sox 17, Cincinnati 4 Washington 9, Arizona 8 L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 0 Milwaukee 9, L.A. Dodgers 3 St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 1 Washington 5, San Francisco 1 Arizona 5, Miami 2
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado (Seabold 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-0), 6:35 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-2) at Cincinnati (Weaver 0-2), 6:40 p.m. Toronto (Manoah 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-2), 6:40 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 3-3), 7:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-3), 7:40 p.m. San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Minnesota (Varland 0-0), 7:40 p.m. St. Louis (Flaherty 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2), 7:40 p.m. Miami (Luzardo 2-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0), 9:40 p.m. Washington (Corbin 1-4) at San Francisco (Webb 2-5), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m. Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. Washington at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceSECOND ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Eastern ConferenceMiami 3, New York 1
Sunday, April 30: Miami 108, New York 101 Tuesday, May 2: New York 111, Miami 105 Saturday, May 6: Miami 105, New York 86 Monday, May 8: Miami 109, New York 101 Wednesday, May 10: Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m. x-Friday, May 12: New York at Miami, TBA x-Monday, May 15: Miami at New York, TBA
Boston 2, Philadelphia 2
Monday, May 1: Philadelphia 119, Boston 115 Wednesday, May 3: Boston 121, Philadelphia 87 Friday, May 5: Boston 114, Philadelphia 102 Sunday, May 7: Philadelphia 116, Boston 115, OT Tuesday, May 9: Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11: Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. x-Sunday, May 14: Philadelphia at Boston, TBA
Western ConferenceL.A. Lakers 3, Golden State 1
Tuesday, May 2: L.A. Lakers 117, Golden State 112 Thursday, May 4: Golden State 127, L.A. Lakers 100 Saturday, May 6: L.A. Lakers 127, Golden State 97 Monday, May 8: L.A. Lakers 104, Golden State 101 Wednesday, May 10: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m. x-Friday, May 12: Golden State at L.A. Lakers, TBA x-Sunday, May 14: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, TBA
Denver 2, Phoenix 2
