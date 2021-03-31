MOUNT CARMEL — The Breslin Relays track and field meet scheduled for Thursday at Mount Carmel Area High School has been postponed due to poor weather conditions that were forecasted. The meet has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, April 9. All meet regulations and COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the meet.
Bucknell’s Chloe Christakos named Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week
LEWISBURG – Bucknell senior Chloe Christakos has been selected as the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week for her starring role in the Bison’s 1-0 road victory over American on Saturday. Christakos, a center back from Scottsdale, Arizona, quarterbacked another strong defense effort and also scored the game’s only goal.
The Bucknell defensive corps limited American to only four shots on target in Saturday’s game at Reeves Field, and the Bison picked up their third shutout in four games this spring. They have conceded only once in 400 minutes this season, and the team’s 0.23 goals-against average is currently ninth-best in the nation. The one goal allowed through four games also marks the best defensive start to a season in team history.
Christakos and her center back partner Holly Burns are the only Bucknell players who have been on the field for all 400 minutes this season.
At nearly six feet tall, Christakos has been a dangerous target on set pieces throughout her career, and she cashed in her fourth career goal just before halftime at American. Freshman Lea Tarzy, another member of the team’s solid back four, delivered a corner kick into the scrum in the center of the area, where Christakos headed it home.
Tarzy, who logged her first career assist, was named to the this week’s Patriot League Honor Roll for her efforts.
Bucknell is now 1-1-2 on the season and tied for first place on four points in the Patriot League South Division. The Bison have an important clash with Navy coming up on Wednesday night at Emmitt Field. The start time for that game has been shifted to 6 p.m., and the match can be seen on ESPN+.
Lycoming’s Lutz earned First Team All-MAC Freedom honors
WILLIAMSPORT – After leading the MAC Freedom in scoring and rebounding, senior Erica Lutz has earned her first career first-team all-conference honors and the third all-conference accolades of her career, the conference office announced Monday.
Lutz, a 6-0 senior, was a second team All-MAC Commonwealth selection in 2019 and 2020, as she joined a select group of just three other Warriors (Lyndy LeVan (2000-03), Julia Antonelli (2012-14) and Shelby Mueller (2016-18) to earn three all-conference honors in a career.
Lutz is the first Warrior in program history to lead the conference in both scoring (16.2) and rebounding (11.3) in the same year and she joins LeVan (18.8, 2001), Kaitlyn Ober (14.6, 2011) and Shelby Mueller (15.0, 2018) as conference scoring leaders. She also finished second in the league in field goal percentage (.527), sixth in free throw percentage (.760) and blocked shots (1.2) and seventh in assists (2.5). She finished the season 18th in Division III in rebounding (11.3) and 90th in points per game.
During the season, the senior led the Warriors in scoring and rebounding in all six games, posting four double-doubles
Lutz finished her career with 901 points, crossing the 900-point plateau with her last bucket of the season against Stevenson on March 18. The 6-0 forward became the fourth player in program history to reach 25 career double-doubles and also finished her career with a program-best .527 field goal percentage (382-of-729), second in program history with 138 blocked shots and sixth with 671 rebounds.
The Warriors finished the COVID-19-shortened season 2-4 under 28th-year head coach Christen Ditzler.
