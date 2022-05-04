BLOOMSBURG — Cody Goodspeed was a triple-event winner for Warrior Run, but the Defenders fell to Bloomsburg in the Heartland-III meet Tuesday.
Goodspeed won the 110 high hurdles (18.07), the 300 hurdles (43.74) and he also ran a leg on the victorious 1600 relay.
In addition, Nathan McCormack and Alex Brown were both double-event winners for the Defenders. McCormack won the javelin (139-6 1/2) and Brown won the long jump (19-4), and combined the duo also ran legs on the 1600 relay.
In the girls meet, won 113-23 by Bloomsburg, Warrior Run got individual wins from Lillian Wertz in the 800 (2:38.56), and Kayleigh Bausinger in the shot put (30-2).
Boys
Bloomsburg 87, Warrior Run 62
at Bloomsburg
3200R: 1. Bloomsburg, 13:14.0.
110HH: 1. Cody Goodspeed, WR, 18.07; 2. Mike Widom, B; 3. Gavin Hunter, WR.
100: 1. Nasir Heard, B, 11.42; 2. Damon Rasmusen, B; 3. Dillyn Reibsome, B.
1600: 1. Jason Wood, WR, 5:07.52; 2. Sam Piatt, B; 3. Spencer Fogelman, WR.
400R: 1. Bloomsburg, 45.54.
400: 1. Dominick Rosini, B, 58.04; 2. Katrell Butler, B; 3. Cy Smith, B.
300IH: 1. Goodspeed, WR, 43.74; 2. Hunter, WR; 3. Mason Halczak, B.
800: 1. Adam McGinley, B, 2:18.89; 2. Sam Hall, WR; 3. Wood, WR.
200: 1. Heard, B, 23.28; 2. Serrano, B; 3. Rasmusen, B.
3200: 1. McGinley, B, 12:36.44; 2. Luke Walmsley, B; 3. Halczak, B.
1600R: 1. Warrior Run (Nathan McCormack, Goodspeed, Hall, Brown), 3:45.22.
Javelin: 1. McCormack, WR, 139-6 ½; 2. Serrano, B; 3. Brown, WR.
Shot put: 1. Cole Stobo, B, 39-5 ½; 2. Nathan Yohn, WR; 3. Ethan Carper, WR.
Discus: 1. Stobo, B, 113-10; 2. Yohn, WR; 3. Jacob Yoder, WR.
Long jump: 1. Brown, WR, 19-4; 2. McCormack, WR; 3. Butler, B.
Triple jump: 1. Heard, B, 44-8 ½; 2. McCormack, WR; 3. Orion Welch, B.
High jump: 1. Parker Jones, B, 5-2; 2. Reibsome, B; 3. Walmsley, B.
Pole vault: 1. Isaac Butler, WR, 11-0; 2. Judah Kennel, WR.
Girls
Bloomsburg 113, Warrior Run 23
at Bloomsburg
100H: 1. Charly Schlauch, B, 15.92; 2. Brynna Zentner, B; 3. Camden Wasielewski, B.
100: 1. Andi Gutshall, B, 13.35; 2. Brooke Fagan, B; 3. Teagan Serrano, B.
1600: 1. Maizy Aikey, B, 5:13.54; 2. Sage Dunkleberger, WR; 3. Sienna Dunkleberger, WR.
400R: 1. Bloomsburg, 1:04.20.
400: 1. Maggie Mylin, B, 1:05.06; 2. Bella Pistoia, B; 3. Kendall Smith, B.
300H: 1. Zentner, B, 52.79; 2. Wasielewski, B; 3. Elaina Flick, B.
800: 1. Lillian Wertz, WR, 2:38.56; 2. Tora Kolstad, WR; 3. Adelle Hunter, WR.
200: 1. Gutshall, B, 28.37; 2. Fagan, B; 3. Serrano, B.
3200: 1. Aikey, B, 11:25.92.
1600R: 1. Bloomsburg, 4:27.76.
Javelin: 1. Cassandra McGinley, B, 82-8; 2. Hailey Carper, WR; 3. Shaye Trivelpiece, B.
Shot put: 1. Kayleigh Bausinger, WR, 30-2; 2. Sarah Dobson, B; 3. McGinley, B.
Discus: 1. McGinley, B, 91-1; 2. Nadja Hartman, B; 3. Bausinger, WR.
Long jump: 1. Schlauch, B, 17-8 ½; 2. Pistoia, B; 3. Drogan, B.
Triple jump: 1. Schlauch, B, 35-5 ½.
High jump: 1. Zentner, B, 4-8; 2. Fagan, B.
Pole vault: 1. Drogan, B, 9-0; 2. Alayna Lovelace, B; 3. Alivia Ritenour, WR.
Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove
SELINSGROVE - Wins were hard to come by for Mifflinburg's track and field teams, which competed along with Jersey Shore in a nonleague tri-meet at Selinsgrove. No team scores were available.
Mifflinburg didn't claim any wins in the boys meet, but on the girls side the Wildcats got wins from Avery Metzger in the 200 (28.09), Makayla Weber in the 100 hurdles (16.92) and the 300 hurdles (47.36), and Marissa Allen in high jump (4-10) and Ella Shuck in the triple jump (32-5 1/2).
Mifflinburg and Jersey Shore at Selinsgrove
Boys
100: 1. Logan Rodkey, S, 11.56; 2. Nick Ritter, S; 3. Nick Bellomo, JS.
200: 1. Rodkey, S, 23.34; 2. Ritter, S; 3. Dan Reimer, M.
400: 1. Donovan Goundie, S, 52.26; 2. Nathan Horn, JS; 3. Zack Kendall, JS.
800: 1. Raidan Francis, JS, 2:06.82; 2. Jarrett Lee, S; 3. Peyton Welshans, JS.
1600: 1. Francis, JS, 4:$1.10; 2. Collin Dreese, M; 3. Derick Blair, S.
3200: 1. Blair, S, 10:44.37; 2. Zach Wentz, S; 3. Gabriel Schaeffer, S.
110HH: 1. Dylan Wagner, S, 16.18; 2. Xavier Lopez, S; 3. Tate Sechrist, JS.
300IH: 1. Wagner, S, 41.44; 2. Lopez, S; 3. Brady Deivert, S.
400R: 1. Selinsgrove, 44.61.
1600R: 1. Selinsgrove, 3:33.17.
3200R: 1. Selinsgrove, 8:34.51.
High jump: 1. Carter Stackhouse, JS, 6-0; 2. Michael Stebilla, S; 3. Lane Yoder, M.
Pole vault: 1. Stone Sechrist, JS, 12-6; 2. Bellomo, JS; 3. Izaak Grodotzke, M.
Long jump: 1. Brandon Hile, S, 21-1 ½; 2. Nate Hackenberger, S; 3. Carter Breed, M.
Triple jump: 1. Hackenberger, S, 41-5; 2. Stackhouse, JS; 3. Sheldan Price, S.
Shot put: 1. Max Maurer, S, 48-1; 2. Colin Melhorn, S; 3. Dominic Parise, S.
Discus: 1. Maurer, S, 150-8; 2. Parise, S; 3. Damian Catherman, S.
Javelin: 1. Bellomo, JS, 162-3; 2. Aiden Shay, S; 3. Hile, S.
Girls
100: 1. Carly Aument, S, 12.88; 2. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, S; 3. Abigail Corson, JS.
200: 1. Avery Metzger, M, 28.09; 2. Corson, JS; 3. Anna Sick, JS.
400: 1. Molina-Shuman, S, 1:02.05; 2. Corson, JS; 3. Metzger, M.
800: 1. Emily Fry, S, 2:29.95; 2. Taylor Beachy, M; 3. Ella Shuck, M.
1600: 1. Shaela Kruskie, S, 5:20.70; 2. Maria Darrup, M; 3. Breia Mayes, S.
3200: 1. Kruskie, S, 11:33.63; 2. Darrup, M; 3. Ade Leason, S.
100H: 1. Makayla Weber, M, 16.92; 2. Abby Parise, S; 3. Alyssa Varias, S.
300H: 1. Weber, M, 47.36; 2. Parise, S; 3. Devon Walker, JS.
400R: 1. Jersey Shore, 51.81.
1600R: 1. Selinsgrove, 4:21.12.
3200R: 1. Selinsgrove, 10:26.46.
High jump: 1. Marissa Allen, M, 4-10; 2. Maddy Fertig, S; 3. Peyton Dincher, JS.
Pole vault: 1. Katelyn Estep, S, 8-0; 2. Cassidy McClintock, M; 3. Nicole Gelnett, S.
Long jump: 1. Parise, S, 15-8 ¾; 2. Molina-Shuman, S; 3. Elizabeth Sheesley, M.
Triple jump: 1. Shuck, M, 32-5 ½; 2. Blair, S; 3. Walker, JS.
Shot put: 1. Bailee Stroup, JS, 30-3 ½; 2. Shakiya Stapleton, S; 3. Cierra Adams, S.
Discus: 1. Emily Davis, S, 77-0; 2. McKenna Parker, S; 3. Davis, S.
Javelin: 1. Rahel Hartman, JS, 97-10; 2. Madelyn Gerst, JS; 3. Parker, S.
