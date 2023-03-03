Baseball
Spring Training GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct.
Boston 4 0 1.000 Kansas City 6 1 .857 New York 5 2 .714 Los Angeles 4 2 .667 Houston 3 2 .600 Texas 4 4 .500 Chicago 3 3 .500 Detroit 3 3 .500 Minnesota 3 3 .500 Toronto 3 3 .500 Cleveland 3 4 .429 Seattle 3 4 .429 Oakland 2 3 .400 Tampa Bay 2 3 .400 Baltimore 2 4 .333
NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct.
Philadelphia 4 2 .667 Los Angeles 3 2 .600 St. Louis 3 2 .600 San Diego 4 3 .571 Colorado 3 3 .500 Atlanta 2 2 .500 Cincinnati 2 2 .500 Chicago 3 4 .429 Milwaukee 3 4 .429 New York 3 4 .429 Washington 2 3 .400 Arizona 2 4 .333 San Francisco 2 4 .333 Miami 1 4 .200 Pittsburgh 1 4 .200
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 4, Houston 4 Philadelphia 4, Minnesota 4 Tampa Bay 3, Atlanta 3 Toronto 2, Baltimore 1 N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 2 Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 7 N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 4 L.A. Angels 4, Milwaukee 3 Arizona 8, San Francisco 5 Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 6 L.A. Dodgers 4, Texas (ss) 2 Oakland 14, Cincinnati 14 Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 3 Kansas City 8, Colorado 6 San Diego 5, Texas (ss) 1
Thursday’s Games
Boston 15, Philadelphia 3 Houston 6, St. Louis 0 Miami 5, Washington 5 Minnesota 4, Tampa Bay 2 N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh (ss) 1 Detroit 10, Baltimore 3 Pittsburgh (ss) 2, Toronto 2 Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 2 Kansas City 8, L.A. Angels 4 Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 5 Chicago Cubs 6, Oakland 1 Cleveland 4, San Francisco 3 Chicago White Sox 6, Colorado 4 Seattle 5, San Diego 4 Texas 7, Milwaukee 4
Friday’s Games
Atlanta vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Miami vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Detroit (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m. Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 1:10 p.m. Cincinnati vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. Colorado vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. Kansas City vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. Milwaukee vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. San Francisco (ss) vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Arizona, 3:10 p.m. Seattle vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:10 p.m. Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 6:05 p.m. Detroit (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 6:35 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Houston vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Minnesota vs. Atlanta (ss) at North Port, Florida, 1:05 p.m. St. Louis vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Toronto vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 1:10 p.m. L.A. Angels vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. Arizona (ss) vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. Cleveland vs. Oakland (ss) at Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. Kansas City (ss) vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. Texas vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. Colorado vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 3:10 p.m. San Diego vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:10 p.m. San Francisco (ss) vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:10 p.m. Cincinnati (ss) vs. Oakland (ss) at Las Vegas, Nevada, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, Arizona, 8:05 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 45 18 .714 — Philadelphia 40 22 .645 4½ New York 37 27 .578 8½ Brooklyn 34 28 .548 10½ Toronto 31 33 .484 14½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 33 30 .524 — Atlanta 31 31 .500 1½ Washington 30 32 .484 2½ Orlando 26 37 .413 7 Charlotte 20 44 .313 13½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 45 17 .726 — Cleveland 39 26 .600 7½ Chicago 29 34 .460 16½ Indiana 28 36 .438 18 Detroit 15 48 .238 30½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 38 23 .623 — Dallas 33 31 .516 6½ New Orleans 31 32 .492 8 San Antonio 16 47 .254 23 Houston 13 49 .210 25½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 44 19 .698 — Minnesota 32 32 .500 12½ Utah 31 32 .492 13 Portland 29 33 .468 14½ Oklahoma City 28 34 .452 15½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 36 25 .590 — Phoenix 34 29 .540 3 Golden State 33 30 .524 4 L.A. Clippers 33 32 .508 5 L.A. Lakers 30 33 .476 7
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix 105, Charlotte 91 Chicago 117, Detroit 115 Philadelphia 119, Miami 96 Boston 117, Cleveland 113 New York 142, Brooklyn 118 Memphis 113, Houston 99 Milwaukee 139, Orlando 117 L.A. Lakers 123, Oklahoma City 117 New Orleans 121, Portland 110
Thursday’s Games
Washington 119, Toronto 108 Dallas 133, Philadelphia 126 San Antonio 110, Indiana 99 Golden State 115, L.A. Clippers 91
Friday’s Games
Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New York at Miami, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m. Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m. New Orleans at Golden State, 10 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at Washington, 5 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m. Houston at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Phoenix at Dallas, 1 p.m. Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. Indiana at Chicago, 3:30 p.m. Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6 p.m. Portland at Orlando, 6 p.m. San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m. Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Washington, 7:30 p.m. New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 61 48 8 5 101 233 130 Toronto 62 38 16 8 84 211 164 Tampa Bay 61 37 19 5 79 217 185 Buffalo 60 31 25 4 66 224 215 Ottawa 61 31 26 4 66 194 191 Florida 63 30 27 6 66 215 216 Detroit 61 28 24 9 65 186 201 Montreal 61 26 31 4 56 168 218
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 59 39 12 8 86 200 154 New Jersey 60 40 15 5 85 215 162 N.Y. Rangers 62 35 18 9 79 207 175 Pittsburgh 61 31 21 9 71 200 195 N.Y. Islanders 64 31 25 8 70 184 176 Washington 63 30 27 6 66 191 189 Philadelphia 62 23 28 11 57 163 205 Columbus 61 20 35 6 46 159 225
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 62 33 16 13 79 204 163 Minnesota 62 35 21 6 76 179 168 Colorado 59 34 20 5 73 190 164 Winnipeg 61 35 24 2 72 188 165 Nashville 59 30 23 6 66 172 175 St. Louis 61 27 29 5 59 189 223 Arizona 61 21 31 9 51 166 216 Chicago 61 21 35 5 47 152 222
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 61 36 19 6 78 195 171 Los Angeles 63 35 20 8 78 214 213 Seattle 61 34 21 6 74 213 196 Edmonton 62 33 21 8 74 237 207 Calgary 62 27 22 13 67 197 194 Vancouver 61 24 32 5 53 206 245 San Jose 62 18 32 12 48 183 232 Anaheim 62 20 34 8 48 158 255 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2, OT Edmonton 5, Toronto 2 Dallas 4, Arizona 2 New Jersey 7, Colorado 5 Washington 3, Anaheim 2, OT Vegas 3, Carolina 2
Thursday’s Games
Nashville 2, Florida 1 Ottawa 5, N.Y. Rangers 3 Boston 7, Buffalo 1 Seattle 5, Detroit 4, OT Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT Dallas 5, Chicago 2 Toronto 2, Calgary 1 Minnesota 2, Vancouver 1 St. Louis 6, San Jose 3 Los Angeles 3, Montreal 2
Friday’s Games
Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Carolina at Arizona, 9:30 p.m. Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m. New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m. Colorado at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m. Washington at San Jose, 6 p.m. Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m. Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m. St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
