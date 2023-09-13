MILTON — Tuesday's quad meet was nearly an unblemished one for Milton's boys and girls cross country squads.

The Black Panthers went 3-0 in the boys meet, with wins over Shikellamy, Montoursville and Southern Columbia; and the girls team went 2-1 as they also got wins over the Warriors and the Tigers in the meet held at Milton Island State Park.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

