MILTON — Tuesday's quad meet was nearly an unblemished one for Milton's boys and girls cross country squads.
The Black Panthers went 3-0 in the boys meet, with wins over Shikellamy, Montoursville and Southern Columbia; and the girls team went 2-1 as they also got wins over the Warriors and the Tigers in the meet held at Milton Island State Park.
Ryan Bickhart ran away for the win in the boys meet for Milton in 16 minutes and 39 seconds. Rex Farr added a third-place finish (17:02) and Jude Sterling came in fifth (18:07). Another top-10 finish for the Black Panthers came from Matthew Schreck (7th, 19:04).
Milton's girls, whose only loss came 24-31 to Shikellamy, got a fourth-place finish from Jayden Mather (23:39), plus Mercedez Farr was fifth (23:43) and Bella Poynter was 10th (25:29).
The Black Panthers next compete at the Ben Bloser Invite held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Big Spring High School.
Milton 19, Montoursville 40
Milton 16, Southern Columbia 45
At Milton Island State Park, 3.1-mile course
1. Ryan Bickhart, Milt, 16:39; 2. Sam Hennett, Shik, 16:52; 3. Rex Farr, Milt, 17:02; 4. Weston Fry, Mont, 17:31; 5. Jude Sterling, Milt, 18:07; 6. Justin Zeigler, Shik, 18:08; 7. Matthew Schreck, Milt, 19:04; 8. Mason Ciaflone, Shik, 19:21; 9. Ethan Rush, SC, 19:57; 10. Kaleb Kline, Shik, 20:00; 13. Tyler Kain, Milt, 20:12; 16. Chance Benshoff, Milt, 21:08.
Milton 22, Montoursville 33
Milton 20, Southern Columbia 37
At Milton Island State Park, 3.1-mile course
1. Kate Moncavage, SC, 19:15; 2. Olivia Solomon, Shik, 21:13; 3. Emma Trafton, Shik, 23:19; 4. Jayden Mather, Milt, 23:39; 5. Mercedez Farr, Milt, 23:43; 6. Carly Harter, Shik, 24:04; 7. Lily Kase, Shik, 24:07; 8. Avery Hannan, Mont, 24:19; 9. Elizabeth Wanner, Mont, 25:28; 10. Bella Poynter, Milt, 25:29; 11. Cage Hartman, Milt, 25:36; 13. Claire Dick, Milt, 26:03; 25. Talya Bardole, Milt, 29:10; 26. Bri Holovich, Milt, 29:51.
Warrior Run girls sweep, boys win two of three
COAL TOWNSHIP - With all five of its scoring runners finishing in the top 10, Warrior Run's girls squad went 3-0 on the day with wins over Shamokin, Jersey Shore and Loyalsock.
Claire Dufrene won the girls race for the Defenders in 21 minutes and 29 seconds. Teammate Sienna Dunkleberger came in second (21:53) and Kieara Shaffer was third (21:54). Rounding out the team's scorers were Kelsey Hoffman (6th, 22:19) and Lilly Wertz (10th, 22:43).
In the boys' meet, Adin Hoffman led Warrior Run with a runner-up finish in 18:20. Michael and David Royles came home in 8th and 9th in 20:59 and 21:01, respectively, plus Mason Cohoon was 10th in 21:30.
Shamokin 27, Warrior Run 28
Warrior Run 20, Jersey Shore 35
Warrior Run 23, Loyalsock 34
1. Noah Kerstetter, S, 18:05; 2. Adin Hoffman, WR, 18:20; 3. Steven Lingg, Loy, 18:41; 4. Weston Mutchler, S, 19:25; 5. Owen Amato, S, 19:39; 6. Landen Hammon, Loy, 20:26; 7. Sam Davis, JS, 20:30; 8. Michael Royles, WR, 20:59; 9. David Royles, WR, 21:01; 10. Mason Cohoon, WR, 21:30; 12. Landon Ryder, WR, 21:50
Warrior Run 19, Shamokin 40
Warrior Run 17, Jersey Shore 45
Warrior Run 16, Loyalsock 46
1. Claire Dufrene, WR, 21:29; 2. Sienna Dunkleberger, WR, 21:53; 3. Kieara Shaffer, WR, 21:54; 4. Alexis Bressi, JS, 21:56; 5. Birtukan Hartman, JS, 22:10; 6. Kelsey Hoffman, WR, 22:19; 7. Schivoni, S, 22:20; 8. Kameron Kramer, S, 22:32; 9. Caroline Baker, Loy, 22:34; 10. Lilly Wertz, WR, 22:43; 11. Sarah Miller, WR, 23:01; 14. Peyton Ranch, WR, 23:38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.