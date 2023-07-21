BANGOR, Maine — Landon Tillson only had one hit for Warrior Run’s All-Stars in Wednesday’s winner’s bracket game of the Senior League Baseball East Regional, but it was a big one.

With the bases loaded and his team trailing Mid Sussex (Delaware) by two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Tillson lined a one-out triple to right field to clear the bases and give Warrior Run a walk-off 20-19 victory at Mansfield Stadium.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

