BANGOR, Maine — Landon Tillson only had one hit for Warrior Run’s All-Stars in Wednesday’s winner’s bracket game of the Senior League Baseball East Regional, but it was a big one.
With the bases loaded and his team trailing Mid Sussex (Delaware) by two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Tillson lined a one-out triple to right field to clear the bases and give Warrior Run a walk-off 20-19 victory at Mansfield Stadium.
It was an unbelievable win for sure, and one that manager Derrick Zechman had a hard time describing following the game.
“It was hard on the ticker, and I still can’t believe what happened. We were losing 11-0 and (Mid Sussex) was two outs away from a mercy rule win. I’ve never been a part of a game like this. It was absolutely incredible, and we definitely had some people looking down on us,” said Warrior Run’s manager.
“I can’t even put it into words (what I’m feeling right now). I’m so proud of the guys and the heart and hustle (they had) to never give up. Most teams would’ve folded. Delaware already thought the game was over; they put in their subs, and they took their (starting) pitcher out, but we didn’t let that happen.”
The dramatic, come-from-behind win now gives Warrior Run (9-0) a much-needed day off today before facing the New Jersey state champs in the winner’s bracket final at 4 p.m. Saturday.
And after what the team went through in Thursday’s game, the players and coaches are glad for the chance to recharge.
“We’re emotionally drained. It was a roller coaster of a game, and to have a day off to regroup and celebrate the win (is welcomed),” said Zechman. “Today, we’ll get back to work and have a light practice to get ready for Saturday, and then we’ll just try to relax a little bit and enjoy Maine while we’re up here.”
Just one more win and the PA state champs will play for the East Region title on Monday, and the right to go to the Senior League World Series next week in Easley, S.C.
But in order to be in this position, Warrior Run first needed to chip away at a huge, 11-0 lead Mid Sussex built through the first three innings.
James Keifer broke the shutout and put Warrior Run on the board in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly that brought home Avery Reiff with the first of many runs.
That was just the beginning as Warrior Run scored seven runs in the fifth to make it a game.
Reiff hit two separate RBI singles in the frame and Griffen Harrington added a two-run single. Reiff’s second base knock and Harrington’s hit both came with two outs.
Gabe Engel was also hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring home another run, and opportunities like that was a common theme in the game.
“We kicked and clawed for that first run, but we had quality at-bats and we took what they gave us,” said Zechman. “We drew (11) walks and took advantage of (5) errors, and the hitting was contagious throughout the lineup. We also got beaned (6) times tonight.”
The fifth inning paled in comparison to the sixth, when the team batted around again to score nine runs and take a 17-16 lead.
Warrior Run quickly loaded the bases and got consecutive RBI walks from Tyler Ulrich, Landen Wagner, and Gabe Engel before Ulrich later scored on a passed ball.
A two-run double by Landon Polcyn got Warrior Run within 16-14, and the team would knot the score on a bases-loaded walk by Cohen Zechman and then go ahead on another bases-loaded walk by Ulrich.
But Warrior Run wasn’t out of the woods yet.
Mid Sussex tallied three runs in the top of the seventh to pull back back in front 19-17.
“Man, we just needed three outs, and outs were precious, and runs were precious,” said Derrick Zechman.
Luckily by the end of the game, Warrior Run didn’t have any problems scoring seemingly at will.
The table became set for Tillson’s heroics in the bottom of the seventh when Warrior Run loaded the bases on a single by Engel, plus walks from Harrington and Reiff, the latter with one out.
That brought Tillson to the plate, and he drove a 1-0 pitch into the corner in right to win the game.
“The stage was set. We were down two runs, the tying run was on second, and it happened so quick. Landon couldn’t have placed the ball any better than where he did,” said Derrick Zechman. “When he hit it, I was like, oh my gosh, and I was just waving the kids around (to score). When Reiff came around we didn’t even have a throw, and when he crossed home plate; words can’t describe how I felt.
“I have goosebumps just talking about it. And for the people who were there, you had to see it, or you wouldn’t believe how it all unfolded,” added Warrior Run’s manager.
That triple was Tillson’s only hit of the game, but after struggling for much of the day he really stepped up big in a crucial moment for Warrior Run.
“He dealt with adversity throughout the game, and he battled through it. Credit to him – he has ice in the veins. It was a clutch hit in one of the biggest moments. We call him the spark plug, because he finds a way to get on base. It was a huge hit to clear the bases when all we were looking for was to tie the game, and not hit a walk-off triple,” said Derrick Zechman.
“We got punched in the mouth throughout the game, but I’m happy with how the guys responded, and fought, and just kept grinding. The kids were relentless — the cardiac kids. It looked like we were going to be playing (an elimination game today). We were two outs away, but for them to scrap and keep the game out of a mercy rule, I told them they will remember this game for the rest of their lives.”
A game like Thursday’s, where Warrior Run obviously didn’t play its best but still came out on the winning side anyway, will give the squad extra momentum and confidence heading into Saturday’s game, as well as put the other teams on notice, according to the team’s manager.
“I think it’ll definitely help. Everything that could’ve gone wrong for us early in the game, did go wrong, and for us to pull out the win makes us dangerous. We made a lot of mistakes — we were sloppy today — but in the end we did a lot of good things,” said Derrick Zechman.
“I know New Jersey is undefeated, and they are a solid team. We’ll have to play better, and play better defense, for sure. Our bats have been solid throughout (the postseason), but we’ll have to clean some things up (defensively). Whoever wins that game is in the driver’s seat in the finals and has to be beaten twice.”
Lastly, Derrick Zechman would like to give a shout out to all the supporters of the team back in Northumberland County, and from the surrounding areas.
“I like to say thanks to all the support the community back home has given us. Without the community’s support, we wouldn’t be able to get up here and do what we’re doing,” said Warrior Run’s manager.
Senior League Baseball East Regional
At Mansfield Stadium, Bangor, Maine
Warrior Run 20, Mid Sussex (Delaware) 19
Mid Sussex 344 005 3 – 19-18-2
Warrior Run 000 179 3 – 20-16-5
P. Onuschak, K. Cooper (4), N. Wharton (5), B. Hazzard (6) and C. Furmanek, N. Wharton (6). Landon Polcyn, Gabe Engel (2), Mason Bryson (3), Landon Tillson (5), James Keifer (6) and Tillson, Griff Harrington.
WP: Keifer. LP: Hazzard.
Top Mid Sussex hitters: Hazzard, 1-for-1, 3 walks, 4 runs scored; L. Perfetti, 1-for-4, walk, 3 RBI, 3 runs; K. Swain, 2-for-5, triple, walk, RBI, run; Onuschak, 4-for-5, triple, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Z. Wooters, run; Furmanek, 2-for-4, double, 4 RBI, run; Wharton, 3-for-5, run; M. Toomey, 1-for-4, double, walk, run; Cooper, 2-for-4, 2 runs; S. Pucci, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Landen Wagner, 2-for-4, walk, 2 runs scored, RBI; Engel, 1-for-4, walk, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Harrington, 1-for-4, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Polcyn, 2-for-5, double, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Avery Reiff, 4-for-5, double, walk, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Chase Knarr, 2-for-2; Tillson, 1-for-1, triple, 3 walks, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Keifer, 3-for-5, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Cohen Zechman, 2 walks, 2 runs, RBI; Tyler Ulrich, 2 walks, 3 RBI, run.
