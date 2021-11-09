HERSHEY — Over the last three weeks of postseason cross country action, senior Jacob Hess has talked about the runners who came before him and the foundation they laid for success in Lewisburg.
Last year’s team had two incredible seniors — Calvin Bailey and Gianlucca Perrone — that helped the Green Dragons attain their second straight Class 2A title in Hershey. Perrone finished ninth overall behind Hess’ second-place finish, and Bailey was 12th in ‘20. That 1-2-3 finish was key in a close team race won by Lewisburg 58-73 over Central Cambria.
The 2019 state-championship team had senior Peter Lantz, who finished 13th overall and second for Lewisburg, behind Hess.
This year’s team won rather easily. Hess finished third in 16:05.4, followed by brother Thomas Hess, a junior, who took 15th in 17:14. Brother Jonathan Hess, a freshman, finished in 17:19.6. The two seniors, Bryce Ryder and Connor Murray were 25th and 26th in 17:25.2 and 17:26.5. Two sophomores, Kieran Murray and Liam Shabahang finished 24th and 87th in 17:36.2 and 18:54.4.
It’s easy to see the cupboard is fare from bare in Lewisburg with four members of this year’s state championship team back.
Thomas Hess reflected on the season, and noted the impressive rise his younger brother Jonathan has had, especially in the postseason.
“I’m so proud of (Jonathan),” said Thomas. “He’s a freshman and to run like that. He pushed us, and he pushed me. It’s amazing to see and watch. He’s going to the leader of this team with Jacob graduating.”
And that’s key to Lewisburg’s success, each and every year. The next group always has a leader, and always has a strong foundation to build upon.
“Last year (2020), everyone expected us to win because we had the same team back,” said Hess. “We lost some seniors (Bailey and Perrone) going into this season, so expectations were different. We really had to work for this.”
Coach Ron Hess said the team dealt with sickness and injury throughout the season and it really wasn’t until the PHAC Invitational, Oct. 16 at Shikellamy, that he felt really good about the team’s overall strength.
It showed. The Dragons placed five runners in the top 10 and breezed to their fifth straight league crown.
At the District 4 Class 2A meet, Lewisburg took their fourth straight title and again placed five runners in the top 10.
Saturday’s Class 2A state championship was Lewisburg’s third straight and it vaulted the Green Dragons into rarified air locally, and across the state. No other Lewisburg team has won three straight state championships and Lewisburg now joins just two other 2A teams to have achieved the feat.
Annville-Cleona won titles in 1972, ‘73 and ‘74. The ‘72 title was shared with Bellevue, adding a bit more perspective. Scranton Prep went three straight in 2000, ‘01 and ‘02.
When asked how he would describe the feeling of winning three straight, Coach Ron Hess said simply, “Elation.”
The smiles on the faces of the Green Dragons’ runners and coaches the rest of the afternoon never faded, either. They are just part of a storied history. The 2018 team finished fourth and in 2012 Lewisburg was ninth. Lewisburg is seemingly always in the mix for a district title, and a spot among the state’s best.
For those wondering, the 2002 Lewisburg team which featured state champion Chris Spooner (16:01), finished fourth behind the aforementioned Scranton Prep team. Only three other District 4 teams have won state titles dating back to 1939 when the cross country championships were first staged at Penn State University. The Danville girls won a 2A title in 2017 and Williamsport won 3A girls titles in 1986 and 1987.
As far as individual titles, Milton’s Bill Showers won the 1967 2A crown at Penn State and in 2008 Lewisburg’s Sophia Ziemian won the 2A crown on the Parkview course.
Elsewhere
Warrior Run’s Sage Dunkleberger was 39th in the girls Class 2A race, clocking in at 20:40. Lewisburg finished ninth in the team race with senior Maggie Daly 31st overall in 21:32.3. Freshman Alanna Jacob was 37th (21:37.4) and seniors Olivia Beattie, Grace Evans and Kyra Binney went 38-45-92, followed by junior Samantha Wakeman in 94th and sophomore Jenna Binney in 98th.
Bloomsburg junior Maizy Aikey was eighth overall in 19:45.9, followed by Selinsgrove’s Shaela Kruskie, a sophomore, in ninth (19:48.3) and Montoursville sophomore junior Gabrielle Shearer in 11th (19:50.7). Danville’s Coyla Bartholomew rounded out the local medalists with a 27th-place finish in 20:16.7. Danville took fourth in the team race.
The girls 2A race featured 252 finishers.
Milton sophomore Ryan Bickhart finished 66th in 17:44.7. Danville junior Rory Lieberman was fourth in the 2A boys race. The boys 2A field featured 234 finishers.
The senior-laden Hughesville Spartans won the Class A title in impressive fashion, 97-140 over Winchester Thurston. Seniors Morgan Gavitt, fourth; Hunter Foust, eighth; Logan Long, 13th; and Kenny Draper, 32nd led the way. Freshman Shea McCusker was 40th and juniors Cole Fortin, 66th, and Camden Fetterman, 74th, rounded out the finishers.
