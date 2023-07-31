Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 64 41 .610 _
Tampa Bay 64 44 .593 1½
Toronto 59 47 .557 5½
Boston 56 49 .533 8
New York 55 50 .524 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 54 53 .505 _
Cleveland 53 53 .500 ½
Detroit 47 59 .443 6½
Chicago 43 64 .402 11
Kansas City 32 75 .299 22
West Division
W L Pct GB
Texas 60 46 .566 _
Houston 59 47 .557 1
Los Angeles 55 51 .519 5
Seattle 54 51 .514 5½
Oakland 30 77 .280 30½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 67 36 .650 _
Miami 57 49 .538 11½
Philadelphia 56 49 .533 12
New York 50 55 .476 18
Washington 44 62 .415 24½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 58 49 .542 _
Milwaukee 57 49 .538 ½
Chicago 53 52 .505 4
Pittsburgh 47 58 .448 10
St. Louis 47 60 .439 11
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 59 45 .567 _
San Francisco 58 48 .547 2
Arizona 56 50 .528 4
San Diego 52 54 .491 8
Colorado 41 64 .390 18½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 5, Miami 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2
San Francisco 3, Boston 2
Houston 17, Tampa Bay 4
Kansas City 10, Minnesota 7
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
Oakland 11, Colorado 3
San Diego 4, Texas 0
Sunday's Games
L.A. Angels 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0
Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1
Miami 8, Detroit 6
Tampa Bay 8, Houston 2
Colorado 2, Oakland 0
Seattle 4, Arizona 0
San Diego 5, Texas 3
San Francisco 4, Boston 3, 11 innings
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 3
Monday's Games
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-7), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Toronto (Bassitt 10-5), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4) at Atlanta (Morton 10-8), 7:20 p.m.
Cleveland (Syndergaard 1-4) at Houston (France 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 7-5) at Seattle (Kirby 9-8), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Detroit 5, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 3, Boston 2
Atlanta 11, Milwaukee 5
Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 6
Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 6
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
Oakland 11, Colorado 3
San Diego 4, Texas 0
L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 2
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 6
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 2
St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Miami 8, Detroit 6
Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings
Colorado 2, Oakland 0
Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 0
Seattle 4, Arizona 0
San Diego 5, Texas 3
San Francisco 4, Boston 3, 11 innings
Monday's Games
Philadelphia (Walker 11-4) at Miami (Cabrera 5-6), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4) at Atlanta (Morton 10-8), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 6-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-7), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 8-8), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 6-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
New York 19 6 .760 —
Connecticut 18 7 .720 1
Atlanta 14 11 .560 5
Washington 12 13 .480 7
Chicago 10 15 .400 9
Indiana 6 19 .240 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 23 2 .920 —
Dallas 14 11 .560 9
Minnesota 13 13 .500 10½
Los Angeles 9 16 .360 14
Phoenix 6 18 .250 16½
Seattle 6 19 .240 17
Sunday's Games
Minnesota 87, Connecticut 83
Atlanta 80, Washington 73
Seattle 85, Indiana 62
Chicago 104, Phoenix 85
New York 87, Los Angeles 79
Las Vegas 104, Dallas 91
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Soccer
Women's World Cup Glance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Switzerland 3 1 2 0 2 0 5
Norway 3 1 1 1 6 1 4
New Zealand 3 1 1 1 1 1 4
Philippines 3 1 0 2 1 8 3
GROUP A
Thursday, July 20
New Zealand 1, Norway 0
Friday, July 21
Philippines 0, Switzerland 2
Tuesday, July 25
New Zealand 0, Philippines 1
Switzerland 0, Norway 0
Sunday, July 30
Switzerland 0, New Zealand 0
Norway 6, Philippines 0
GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Nigeria 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Canada 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Australia 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Ireland 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
GROUP B
Thursday, July 20
Australia 1, Ireland 0
Nigeria 0, Canada 0
Wednesday, July 26
Canada 2, Ireland 1
Thursday, July 27
Australia 2, Nigeria 3
Monday, July 31
Canada vs. Australia, 6 a.m.
Ireland vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m.
GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Spain 2 2 0 0 8 0 6
Japan 2 2 0 0 7 0 6
Costa Rica 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
Zambia 2 0 0 2 0 10 0
GROUP C
Friday, July 21
Spain 3, Costa Rica 0
Saturday, July 22
Zambia 0, Japan 5
Wednesday, July 26
Japan 2, Costa Rica 0
Spain 5, Zambia 0
Monday, July 31
Japan vs. Spain, 3 a.m.
Costa Rica vs. Zambia, 3 a.m.
GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
England 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
Denmark 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
China 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Haiti 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
GROUP D
Saturday, July 22
England 1, Haiti 0
Denmark 1, China 0
Friday, July 28
England 1, Denmark 0
China 1, Haiti 0
Tuesday, Aug. 1
China vs. England, 7 a.m.
Haiti vs. Denmark, 7 a.m.
GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
United States 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Portugal 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
Vietnam 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
GROUP E
Friday, July 21
United States 3, Vietnam 0
Sunday, July 23
Netherlands 1, Portugal 0
Wednesday, July 26
United States 1, Netherlands 1
Thursday, July 27
Portugal 2, Vietnam 0
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Portugal vs. United States, 3 a.m.
Vietnam vs. Netherlands, 3 a.m.
GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
France 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Jamaica 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
Brazil 2 1 0 1 5 2 3
Panama 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
GROUP F
Sunday, July 23
France 0, Jamaica 0
Monday, July 24
Brazil 4, Panama 0
Saturday, July 29
France 2, Brazil 1
Panama 0, Jamaica 1
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Panama vs. France, 6 a.m.
Jamaica vs. Brazil, 6 a.m.
GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sweden 2 2 0 0 7 1 6
Italy 2 1 0 1 1 5 3
South Africa 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
Argentina 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
GROUP G
Sunday, July 23
Sweden 2, South Africa 1
Monday, July 24
Italy 1, Argentina 0
Thursday, July 27
Argentina 2, South Africa 2
Saturday, July 29
Sweden 5, Italy 0
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Argentina vs. Sweden, 3 a.m.
South Africa vs. Italy, 3 a.m.
GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Colombia 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
Germany 2 1 0 1 7 2 3
Morocco 2 1 0 1 1 6 3
South Korea 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
GROUP H
Monday, July 24
Germany 6, Morocco 0
Colombia 2, South Korea 0
Sunday, July 30
South Korea 0, Morocco 1
Germany 1, Colombia 2
Thursday, Aug. 3
South Korea vs. Germany, 6 a.m.
Morocco vs. Colombia, 6 a.m.
ROUND OF 16
Saturday, Aug. 5
Switzerland vs. 2C (), 1 a.m.
1C () vs. Norway, 4 a.m.
1E () vs. 2G (), 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 6
1G () vs. 2E (), 5 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 7
1D () vs. 2B (), 3:30 a.m.
1B () vs. 2D (), 6:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
1H () vs. 2F (), 4 a.m.
1F () vs. 2H (), 7 a.m.
QUARTERFINAL
Thursday, Aug. 10
W49 () vs. W51 (), 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 11
W50 () vs. W52 (), 3:30 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12
W53 () vs. W55 (), 3 a.m.
W54 () vs. W56 (), 6:30 a.m.
SEMIFINAL
Tuesday, Aug. 15
W57 () vs. W58 (), 4 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
W59 () vs. W60 (), 6 a.m.
3RD PLACE FINAL
Saturday, Aug. 19
L61 (Wwc) () vs. L62 (Wwc) (), 4 a.m.
FINAL
Sunday, Aug. 20
W61 () vs. W62 (), 6 a.m.
