NEW BERLIN — Although rain suspended Wednesday night’s Junior Baseball matchup between Mifflinburg and Danville, the all-star team from Union County did manage to put itself in a good position to win when the game does resume.
Mifflinburg batted around in the top of the second inning to take a 6-0 lead, but in the bottom of the frame a torrential downpour ended the District 13 game for the time being at the New Berlin Junior Field.
As of right now, the game is scheduled to be completed today beginning at 5:30 p.m.
It was an unfortunate turn of events for Mifflinburg manager Dave Kmett, especially after all the work that was done to the field following a passing storm that initially delayed the game for half an hour.
“It’s disappointing because we put all this work into the field (including spreading $350 dollars worth of diamond dry), and then a 10-minute rain storm does you in for now,” said Kmett. “I mean it is what it is, but (the tournament director and District 13 administrator) are going to keep pushing it back until we get it in.”
After Mifflinburg stranded a pair of runners in the first inning, the Union County All-Stars wouldn’t make the same mistake for the second inning in a row.
A leadoff single to left by Cole Reibsome got things rolling for Mifflinburg. Reibsome followed with a stolen base and he moved to third on an error before scoring his team’s first run on a wild pitch.
Walks drawn by Remington Noll and Cub Dietrich preceded an RBI single by Ian Stoltzfus, and then another walk drawn by Landon Murray loaded the bases.
The big hits in the inning came next when Kaiden Kmett hit a two-run double, Mason Schneck brought home a run on a fielder’s choice and Jack Whittaker ended the scoring with an RBI double to center.
“I did (feel good) about scoring those six runs,” said manager Kmett. “Some of our kids are playing Junior Legion, so they see a lot faster pitching from 15- and 16-year-olds, so it took them a little bit to adjust, but yeah, it was good to get those runs.”
Whittaker got the start on the mound for Mifflinburg. He struck out the side in the first despite walking a pair of batters.
However, Whittaker won’t get to resume the game due to pitch count rules. But that’s okay according to Mifflinburg’s manager.
“Now I got (to deal with) a pitching rule change because Whittaker can’t pitch (today), but the good thing is we have four or five guys that can throw, so we’ll be sitting pretty good,” said manager Kmett. “I’m going to lose a couple of kids (today) — they are going to a tournament — but we should still be sitting all right. I have 14 kids.
“We got a pretty good group of kids. They’ve been playing together a long time, so they know each other pretty well,” added Mifflinburg’s manager. “I’m excited for them — for all of these kids this is their last go-around with Little League. When this tournament is over, they are all going to play Legion and travel ball and Legion, and whatever. So this will probably be the last time they will play all-stars together.”
In other Little League action Wednesday:
Major Baseball
Lewisburg 14
Danville 4 (4 innings)
BERWICK — Lewisburg routed Danville to survive the elimination bracket game played at Ber Vaughn Park.
Lewisburg now plays the loser of today’s game between Mifflinburg and Selinsgrove. That game will be 8 p.m. Saturday.
