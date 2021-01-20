Meadowbrook 55
Juniata Christian 52
MILTON — On a bucket early in the second quarter Ashton Canelo reached the 1,000-point milestone, and it came in a 55-52 Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win over Juniata Christian on Tuesday.
Canelo, a junior guard who was presented with a ceremonial ball after he reached the career mark from his father and coach, Henry Canelo, finished with a game-high 22 points for Meadowbrook (2-4).
Also for the Lions, Evan Young added 14 points in the victory.
Meadowbrook Chr. 55, Juniata Christian 52at Meadowbrook ChristianScore by quarters
Juniata Chr. 10 11 15 14 — 52 Meadowbrook 17 18 8 12 — 55
Juniata Christian 52
Luke Sheaffer 7 3-8 17; Trey Tusing 3 4-8 11; Nevin Yorks 6 1-4 13; Matt Hoover 0 0-0 0; Anson Portzline 2 4-7 8; Owen Yorks 1 1-2 3.
Totals:
19 13-29 52.
3-point goals:
Tusing.
Meadowbrook (2-4) 55
Evan Young 6 2-10 14; Ashton Canelo 9 4-8 22; Jacob Reed 2 0-0 5; Noah Smith 2 0-0 4; Michael Smith 2 0-0 4; Jacob Bair 3 0-0 6.
Totals:
24 6-18 55.
3-point goals:
Reed.
Girls basketball
Central Mountain 52
Lewisburg 32
MILL HALL — Playing on back-to-back days, the Green Dragons faded down the stretch against the Wildcats and fell in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division II matchup.
Sophie Kilbride scored six points and had nine rebounds and two assists, plus Lauren Gross also pulled down six rebounds for Lewisburg (4-1 overall), which was outscored 36-17 in the second half.
Lewisburg next hits the road to play Mifflinburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Central Mountain 52, Lewisburg 32at Central MountainScore by quarters
Lewisburg 8 7 8 9 — 32 Cen. Mtn. 5 11 12 24 — 52
Lewisburg (4-1) 32
Maddie Materne 0 0-0 0; Maddie Still 1 2-4 4; Roz Noone 3 0-0 8; Grace Hilkert 0 0-0 0; Sophie Kilbride 2 2-6 6; Regan Llanso 2 0-0 4; Lauren Gross 1 0-0 2; Hope Drumm 2 3-4 8; Anna Baker 0 0-0 0; Gracie Murphy 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
11 7-14 32.
3-point goals:
Noone 2, Drumm.
Central Mountain (2-1) 52
Avery Baker 3 2-2 9; Alyssa Fisher 4 1-1 11; Mia Kopysciansky 0 0-0 0; Ava Renninger 7 4-6 21; Quinlynn McCann 4 0-3 9; Kiahna Jones 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
19 7-12 52.
3-point goals:
Renninger 3, Fisher 2, Baker, McCann. Other scores: Shikellamy 50, Shamokin 50 Southern Columbia 55, Mount Carmel 53 Nativity 57, Lourdes 31 Line Mountain 42, Millersburg 38
Wrestling
Milton 48
Midd-West 18
MIDDLEBURG — Back-to-back pins by Kyler Crawford at 145 and Chase Hoffman at 152 helped the Black Panthers take a commanding lead and the HAC-II victory.
Aside from double forfeits at 106 and 120 pounds Milton won eight bouts, half of them by pin. Also getting falls for the Black Panthers were Aven Ayala (189) and Nathan Rauch 215.
Milton next hosts Lewisburg in a HAC-II matchup at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Milton 48, Midd-West 18at Midd-West113:
Ryan Bickhart (Milt) won by forfeit.
120:
Double forfeit.
126:
Quinn Keister (Milt) won by forfeit.
132:
Conner Heckman (MW) pinned Aidan Keiser, 3:02.
138:
Timothy Walter (Milt) won by forfeit.
145:
Kyler Crawford (Milt) pinned Caden Wolfley, 1:26.
152:
Chase Hoffman (Milt) pinned Jeffrey Yount, 3:10.
160:
Avery Bassett (MW) pinned Alex Hoffman, 1:05.
172:
Jason Valladares (Milt) won by forfeit.
189:
Aven Ayala (Milt) pinned Jeffrey Herman, :36.
215:
Nathan Rauch (Milt) pinned Elijah Grove, 1:26.
285:
Jacob Ferster (MW) pinned Paul Rohland, 3:34.
106:
Double forfeit.
Montoursville 56
Warrior Run 12
MONTOURSVILLE — A pin by Hayden DuRussell at 106 pounds highlighted the match for the Defenders, who fell to the Warriors in the nonleague match.
DuRussell got his fall in 3:10 over Jackson Watkins, while also getting decision wins for Warrior Run were Kaden Milheim at 113 and Kaden Majcher at 120.
Warrior Run next wrestles at Hughesville at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Montoursville 56, Warrior Run 12at Montoursville145:
Kayden Frame (M) dec. Landan Kurtz, 7-5.
152:
Josiah Schans (M) pinned Kalen Ritenour, 1:31.
160:
Isaac Corry (M) tech. fall Taylor Wise, 15-0, 1:53.
172:
Caleb Moser (M) pinned Ethan Litchard, 3:32.
189:
Cael Crebs (M) won by forfeit.
215:
Lane Stutzman (M) pinned Austin Witmer, :20.
285:
Dylan Bennett (M) pinned Caleb Long, :54.
106:
Hayden DuRussell (WR) pinned Jackson Watkins, 3:10.
113:
Kaden Milheim (WR) dec. Brandon Wentzel, 8-6.
120:
Kaden Majcher (WR) dec. Cole Johnson, 7-2.
126:
Lucas Sherwood (M) pinned Dakota Fraley, :52.
132:
Hunter Miller (M) pinned Isaac Butler, 1:12.
138:
Broc Lutz (M) pinned Colton Kirkner, 1:03.
Other scores:
Southern Columbia 47, Benton 17 Central Mountain 35, Selinsgrove 25 Line Mountain 47, Muncy 36
Boys/girls swimming
WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg picked up five wins between the boys and girls, but Williamsport dominated the meets to earn the HAC sweep.
On the boys side, a 111-51 win for the Millionaires, the Green Dragons (1-3) got wins from Braden Davis in the 50 free (26.72) and Mason Ordonez in the 100 free (52.97).
Also getting wins in the boys meet was Mifflinburg independent swimmer Sam Deluca, who took wins in the 100 fly (58.06) and 100 back (59.19).
In the girls meet, won by Williamsport 115-63, Lewisburg (2-2) got two wins from Kimberly Shannon in the 200 IM (2:17.90) and the 100 back (1:02.05), and a win from Alexandra Decker in the 100 breast (1:13.97.
BoysWilliamsport 111, Lewisburg 51200 medley relay: 1. Williamsport (Cal Hockman, Nicolas Damiano, Ross Flerlage, Jack Beattie), 1:55.09. 200 free: 1. Jaden Rankinen, W, 2:18.00; 2. Evan Pachucki, Mifflinburg, 2:25.75; 3. Brodey Persun, W. 200 IM: 1. Beattie, W, 2:16.29; 2. Mitchell Malusis, L; 3. Flerlage, W. 50 free: 1. Braden Davis, L, 26.72; 2. Brady Glosser, W; 3. Jett Johnson, W. Diving: 1. Beattie, W, 289.50; 2. Caleb Leaman, L; 3. Dominick Hornig, W. 100 fly: 1. Sam Deluca, Miff, 58.06; 2. Malusis, L; 3. Flerlage, W. 100 free: 1. Mason Ordonez, L, 52.97; 2. Brady Wolheiter, Miff; 3. Davis, L. 500 free: 1. Glosser, W, 6:10.93; 2. Rankinen, W; 3. Johnson, W. 200 free relay: 1. Williamsport (Hockman, Rankinen, Flerlage, Beattie), 1:41.65. 100 back: 1. Deluca, Miff, 59.19; 2. Ordonez, L; 3. Hockman, W. 100 breast: 1. Damiano, W, 1:17.42; 2. Wolheiter, Miff; 3. Kieran Davis, L. 400 free relay:
1. Williamsport (Johnson, Glosser, Persun, Hockman), 4:25.21.
GirlsWilliamsport 115, Lewisburg 63200 medley relay: 1. Williamsport (Mallory Pardoe, Ellie Fisher, Sydney Kelley, Amy Jarvis), 1:58.46. 200 free: 1. Pardoe, W, 2:03.45; 2. Delaney Humphrey, L; 3. Jarvis, W. 200 IM: 1. Kimberly Shannon, L, 2:17.90; 2. Isabelle Griswold, W, 2:30.61; 3. Emma Gerlinski, L, 2:32.32. 50 free: 1. Sydney Kelley, W, 26.48; 2. Jewels Hepner, L; 3. Alexandra Decker, L. Diving: 1. Adelia Engel, W, 184.30; 2. Mia Jones, W. 100 fly: 1. Pardoe, W, 1:01.15; 2. Kelley, W; 3. Hepner, L. 100 free: 1. Griswold, W, 58.68; 2. Gerlinski, L; 3. Molly Garrison, W. 500 free: 1. Jarvis, W, 5:38.96; 2. Humphrey, L; 3. Cecilia Fink, W. 200 free relay: 1. Williamsport (Elizabeth Lundy, Fink, Fisher, Griswold), 1:53.68. 100 back: 1. Shannon, L, 1:02.05; 2. Laila Robertson, W; 3. Maya Trump, W. 100 breast: 1. Alexandra Decker, L, 1:13.97; 2. Fisher, W; 3. Jayla Halstead, W. 400 free relay: 1. Williamsport (Griswold, Kelley, Jarvis, Pardoe), 3:51.60.
