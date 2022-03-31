MIFFLINBURG – In 2021, Mifflinburg’s boys lacrosse team had to deal with an inexperienced roster and a lack of depth.
One year later, the Wildcats are still dealing with those issues, but it’s not deterring coach Chris Darrup from trying to make his team the best it can be during the 2022 Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League season.
“Our numbers are still low, so depth continues to be an issue. We’re just looking to get better game by game. We have an inexperienced team, but (the six returning starters), we’re going to expect a lot from them, especially in bringing our inexperienced players along,” said Darrup.
“We have some juniors, along with sophomores and freshmen, who have come out for the team for the first time and have never played lacrosse before. We will be relying on our underclassmen, yes, but our junior class is probably our biggest class, and they bring the most experience.”
Those juniors include starting goalkeeper Eli Brouse, along with starting midfielders Noah Rodichok and Brady Wohlheiter, and starting defender Jacob Stine.
Rodichok and senior midfielder Nicholas Osborne are the team’s top returning scorers with 18 and 7 goals, respectively.
In addition, Brouse returns with a .52.6 save percentage.
“We’re looking for Eli to do well in goal, and he’s continuing to improve,” said Darrup. “It’s a big help to have him back there, but we’re just trying to shore up our defense so he doesn’t have to make 40 saves a game, but he is capable of doing that.
“Jacob is a stalwart on defense and he’ll have to be our leader on defense. And on our attack, Rodichok will have to lead,” Darrup added. “Jacob and Noah have played all the way down to youth lacrosse, so they’ve been playing for a while and that’s a big help for our inexperienced players.”
The goals for such a young team are simple, according to Darrup.
“The goals are to be competitive and to learn. We’re trying to learn the game every day and get better every day. I’m pleased so far with some of the athletes who have come out for the team, and I think that is a step in the right direction,” he said. “And they certainly seem willing to learn the game. With a few soccer players who have joined us, that’s a boost and some help, but they haven’t played lacrosse before.”
Gabriel Collare, a junior, plus sophomore Eli Erickson and Diego Herrera, a freshman, are just a few of the newer players that Darrup is looking for to step up.
“Herrera can run, so that is a bonus. And one kid who’s coming back to lacrosse so to speak is Erickson, he played youth lacrosse and now he’s coming out for varsity, so I’m glad to have him,” said Darrup. “What we’re hoping for is that we continue to improve day by day and hopefully gain some experience and be more competitive as this season wears on and as we look towards to next year.
“There’s no substitute for experience, unfortunately,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
And with so many new faces and so much inexperience, Darrup needs to see that his players are improving.
“(I need to see) understanding of the game. I like to see more teamwork – that’s a big one – and that to me is us understanding the game better when we are able to trust and rely on one another at both ends of the field.”
“I like their effort, and our team doesn’t lack for effort, and that to me is the most impressive thing. They’ve put the work in, and that to me is a good sign.”
Only time will tell how that effort helps Mifflinburg out against the likes of Lewisburg, Danville and Selinsgrove in a tough CSLL, as well as the Wildcats’ chances at making the postseason.
“Every team certainly likes to make the playoffs. We were close last year, and hopefully were competitive enough to make the playoffs this year,” said Darrup. “There’s a lot of good teams. Lewisburg is back and they can probably start 10 seniors if they chose to do that, so after winning districts last year and not graduating a single player – they are loaded (and the favorites).”
Mifflinburg WildcatsCoach:
Chris Darrup, 4th season.
Assistant coach:
Dane Stine.
Last year’s records:
3-8 overall.
Key graduation losses:
John Darrup, Blake Shemory, Lawson Gramly and Caleb Post.
Returning starters:
Nicholas Osborne, sr., MF; Kolby Roush, sr., A; Eli Brouse, jr., GK; Jacob Stine, jr., D; Noah Rodichok, jr., MF Brady Wohlheiter, jr., D/MF.
Remaining roster: Gabriel Collare, jr., MF; Ethan Keister, jr., D; Ethan Snook, jr., D/GK; Owen Snook, jr., D; Mason Stafford, jr., MF; Eli Erickson, so., MF; Harrison Patte, so., MF; Diego Herrera, fr., MF; Hayden Reiff, fr., A.
