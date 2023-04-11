FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The family of deceased Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has filed a lawsuit against several people, businesses and the state of Florida, claiming he was drugged, robbed and extorted before he was fatally struck while standing drunk on a highway after running out of gas.
The lawsuit, filed recently in Fort Lauderdale, alleges the former Ohio State star was drugged and robbed by a man and three women in the hours before the April 9, 2022, accident. They say it happened at a Boca Raton hotel, at an upscale golf driving range, a bar and a nightclub. The lawsuit does not give any specifics. Haskins, 24, had been in South Florida for offseason workouts with Steelers teammates when the accident happened.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of his widow and parents, also names the driver and owner of the dump truck that struck him, saying it was exceeding the speed limit, had worn tires and brakes and was overloaded.
It says the pickup truck Haskins had rented had a mechanical defect that caused it to run out of gas. The family also alleges that the state highway department didn't properly maintain and light the road, or post a lower speed limit while construction work was being done. They say a temporary sign blocked visibility on the highway.
According to a death report issued in May by the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office, a woman Haskins was with told investigators they had run out of gas on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shortly before dawn. She said he went out in the dark to get more fuel.
Witnesses told the Florida Highway Patrol that Haskins was trying to wave down cars and standing in the center lane when he was hit by the truck and then an SUV. The report said he died of blunt force trauma.
Haskins’ blood-alcohol content was 0.20, according to his autopsy. That’s 2.5 times the 0.08 legal limit for driving in the state.
According to the University of California, Davis, and other universities, someone of Haskins’ weight, 230 pounds (104 kilograms), would have needed at least 10 drinks in the hours before his death to reach that level. He also had the strong painkiller ketamine and its metabolite norketamine in his system. The drug can be prescribed by a doctor, but can also be abused recreationally. The report did not say whether drug had been prescribed.
Pirates' Oneil Cruz out at least 4 months with broken ankle
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates will have to see if they can keep their hot start going without Oneil Cruz. The 6-foot-7 shortstop had surgery late Sunday to repair a fractured left ankle and is out at least four months.
Cruz's left leg bent awkwardly underneath him as he tried to score from third on a chopper in the sixth inning of Sunday's 1-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Cruz opted to slide late and collided with the legs of White Sox catcher Seby Zavala, causing Cruz's leg to fold up underneath him as his momentum carried the rest of his body across the plate.
While the Pirates believe Cruz will be able to return by mid-August, manager Derek Shelton stressed he's more concerned about Cruz's health and state of mind. Shelton added that there was a “sense of relief” that the injury wasn't worse.
Pittsburgh placed the 24-year-old Cruz on the 10-day injured list and called up utility player Mark Mathias from Triple-A Indianapolis. Rodolfo Castro, who switched from second base to shortstop after Cruz was injured, started for the Pirates Monday when they began a three-game series against the World Series champion Houston Astros.
Pittsburgh has won five of six to get to 6-3, the club's best start since 2018, the last time the Pirates finished with a winning record. Cruz is part of the foundation the franchise is attempting to put in place under general manager Ben Cherington.
Cruz dazzled with his bat,his arm and his legs as a rookie in 2022 and started this season hitting .250 with a home run, four RBIs and three stolen bases. He also drew seven walks in nine games after earning just 28 walks in 87 games a year ago.
Duke's Roach to enter NBA draft, keep college eligibility
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke guard Jeremy Roach is entering his name into the NBA draft but maintaining his college eligibility.
The 6-foot-2 junior announced his decision in a social-media post Monday, saying he was looking forward to getting feedback on his game during pre-draft workouts.
Roach was the team’s No. 2 scorer at 13.6 points per game for a team that won the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. Roach was coming off a strong postseason performance in a Final Four run in 2022 and battled through a lingering toe injury that briefly sidelined him as a team captain last season.
Duke big man Dereck Lively II and wing Dariq Whitehead have declared for the NBA draft after one season in Durham, though fellow freshmen Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell have announced his plans to return.
Kyle Filipowski, The Associated Press’ newcomer of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference, hasn’t announced his plans for next season.
CONCACAF Gold Cup adds Cincinnati, St. Louis, San Diego
MIAMI (AP) — The CONCACAF Gold Cup will be played for the first time in Cincinnati, St. Louis and San Diego.
Fifteen sites will be used for the 16-nation tournament played from June 24 to July 16, the Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football said Monday.
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, another first-time site, was announced last October as site of the final. Other new sites are Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium, St. Louis’ Citypark Stadium and San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium.
Sites include AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina; Solider Field in Chicago; DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona; Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey; NRG Stadium and Shell Energy Stadium in Houston; Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas; Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California; and BMO Field in Toronto.
The United States is defending champion and Qatar is included as an invited guest. Other nations are Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua and Panama. Three additional teams will be determined by preliminary round games in June.
The draw of four four-team groups is Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.