NEWVILLE – Saturday’s rubber match game between Mifflinburg and Aston Middletown in the PA Little League 8-10 Baseball State Tournament marked the end of the postseason for both teams.
Mifflinburg, which played so dominantly to reach the state championship game, unfortunately didn’t end the season the same way.
Aston Middletown gave Mifflinburg a taste of its own medicine by scoring 11 runs over the final three innings to take a 13-6 victory at the Newville Little League Complex.
Mifflinburg, the District 13, and Section 3 champs, ends its postseason with an 8-2 record. Both losses for the Union County All-Stars came at the hands of Aston Middletown on consecutive days.
“It was a tough one, you know. We would’ve liked to be on the other side of it, but the kids played a good game – a real good game,” said Mifflinburg manager Nathan Weikel. “It just wasn’t quite enough to pull off the win.
“The kids are upset, but they’re not going to hang their heads. They are going to come back,” added Mifflinburg’s manager.
It just won’t be this year, however. Aston Middletown saw to that.
Back-to-back RBI doubles from Brennen Snyder and Lukas Shaffer got Mifflinburg out to a 2-0 lead.
Aston Middletown tied the game at 2 an inning later, and in the fourth the Section 8 champs began to pull away by putting six runs on the board.
A two-run single from Brayden Myers keyed the inning for Aston Middletown as it opened up an 8-2 lead.
It was the type of inning that Mifflinburg’s players so often put together to win game after game over the last several weeks, and now the tables were turned, and it was tough to deal with.
“Well, I mean, it was hard to recover (from that),” said Weikel. “The boys came back there a little bit and scored some runs, and they made some plays, but when we had the kids on the bases, we just couldn’t get them in.”
Mifflinburg closed its deficit to 8-5 in the bottom of the fourth on a two-run double from Snyder and Shaffer’s sacrifice fly to right.
But Aston Middletown just kept pulling away by scoring a run in the fifth and four more in the sixth with help from a Logan Mast two-run single.
Mifflinburg would leave the bases loaded in the fifth, and in the sixth the team put its first two runners on when it got a leadoff double from Snyder and a single from Shaffer, but it could only push one run across.
Snyder finished the game 3-for-4 with three doubles, three RBI and two runs scored. In addition, Shaffer and Brayden Resseguie both had a pair of hits, plus Hayden Showalter had three walks and two runs from his leadoff spot.
Along with their struggles at the plate, miscues and calls that didn’t go their way contributed to the Mifflinburg’s frustrations late in the game.
“It’s tough. I mean, I can’t say anything bad about these kids. They gave it their all,” said Weikel. “A couple little errors here and there – that’s what got us. If they had gone the other way, it easily could’ve been a different story.”
Although the team didn’t have the storybook ending it was searching for this year, next year could be different as 12 of the team’s players will be moving up to play in the Major Division.
“So, we have two more years that these kids will be playing together, and, I mean, I’m looking forward to it. Because, if we went this far this year, I can only imagine what its going to be like in the upcoming years,” said Weikel.
“With all this talent and the kids being in the same grade, you can’t get much better than that. It’s amazing. I mean, (the game) was a learning experience. We made a couple of errors and you got to learn from that obviously.”
Finishing second in the state is nothing to sneeze at, and it’s certainly a good jumping off point for the boys to continue this success next season, and possibly beyond.
“(I told the boys) just to hold their heads high. Yeah, you came out second, but that’s still not bad. That is really not bad. If you look at all of these kids in Pennsylvania — how many teams are out there and how many kids are out there playing — and you guys are 14 of the best kids in the state of PA,” said Weikel.
“I mean, a loss doesn’t matter. (Finishing second) is still wonderful. It was a very good run. No other baseball team from Mifflinburg has made it this far, so these kids have something to be proud of. We lost, but it’s still a good feeling. We are the second-best team in Pennsylvania, and there’s not many other Little Leagues that can say that.”
PA Little League 8-10 Baseball State TournamentAt Newville Little League ComplexAston Middletown 13, Mifflinburg 6
Aston Midd 020 614 – 13-11-3 Mifflinburg 200 301 – 6-9-4 Austin Younger, Luke Fulker (3) and Hunter Kass. Matt Weikel, Lukas Shaffer (4), Hayden Showalter (6) and Shaffer, Braden Resseguie (4). WP: Fulker. LP: Weikel.
Top Aston Middletown hitters:
Antonio Giancrochi, RBI; Joey Thompson, run scored; Fulker, 2-for-4, RBI, run; Younger, 1-for-4, 3 runs; Kass, 2-for-4, 3 runs, RBI; Brady Allison, 2-for-3, 3 runs, RBI; Shaun Barry, walk, run; Brayden Myers, 3-for-3, walk, 4 RBI, run; Logan Mast, 1-for-3, walk, 3 RBI.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Hayden Showalter, 3 walks, 2 runs scored; Brennen Snyder, 3-for-4, 3 doubles, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Shaffer, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI; Andrew Yerger, 1-for-3, RBI; Brady Threet, walk; Callen Hommel, 1-for-1, double; Jaxon Kaskie, run; Brayden Resseguie, 2-for-3, run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.