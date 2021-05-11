SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — After breezing through the semifinals of the District 4 Singles Tournament, Lewisburg senior Evan Cecchini found himself in trouble when he went up against Hughesville’s Logan Burns in Monday’s championship match.
Three straight wins by Burns in the opening set of the finals put Cecchini in a one-game hole for the first time in the tournament.
Cecchini however would work his way out of the jam to not only take the first set, 7-5, but the match as well when he followed with a 6-3 win in the second set to take the district title at Central PA Tennis Center.
Now Cecchini, along with Burns, advance to the PIAA Tournament that will be held May 28 and 29 at Hershey Racquet Club.
“Obviously I feel fantastic. That was a great match and Logan played amazing, and I also thought I played well,” said Cecchini, the son of Bucknell University coaches Dave and Tammy Cecchini. “(Prior to) when I moved from Indiana to Lewisburg (two years ago), I won our sectional tournament and my school was pretty big, so obviously coming over to Lewisburg I expected to get this far, but I didn’t know there was a player as good as Logan in my path.
“But in the end it worked out for me,” Cecchini added.
“First of all, it was great tennis overall,” said Lewisburg coach Sam Harer. “In the finals, (Evan and Logan) were both really good players, and they both hit a lot of good shots.
Cecchini began his day by dispatching Jersey Shore’s Jackson Stemler in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-2, and the three games the Green Dragon gave up in the match were the most he gave up all tournament long.
That is until he faced Burns in the championship match.
An early service break helped get Cecchini out to a 3-1 lead in the first set against Burns, who responded with three wins in a row to go in front 4-3 — the only time Cecchini trailed in the first set, and the entire tournament.
“I started off really well, but Logan came back hitting — harder than me. He fought back and I had to adjust to how well he was playing,” said Cecchini. “I hit a little bit of a loopier ball and I stopped hitting so flat and hard, and it threw him off and gave me a little bit of an edge.”
Also helping Cecchini to get back on track in the match, especially when he was down 4-3, was to drink some water, get a little bite to eat and take the load off for a couple of minutes.
The break was what the doctor ordered as Cecchini overcome that deficit and then some by winning four of the next five games behind two more service breaks to get the 7-5 victory.
“I think, really, the biggest difference happened when I was down 4-3. That was the only time I was down in the first set,” said Cecchini. “After that, I kind of just sat down for the first time in the match, drank some water, ate a Pop Tart, took a break to reset mentally, and then I came out and it really worked for me.”
Said coach Harer, “The first set was very competitive, and it could’ve gone either way, for sure. I think Evan took his time, and he just came out with the win.”
Cecchini would carry that momentum over into the second set, and it helped him break Burns’ serve twice to open with a 3-0 lead.
By doing so it gave the Green Dragon control of the match despite the fact that Burns would cut Cecchini’s lead to 3-2, and then 5-3 four games later.
“That second break was huge, especially when Burns is the one who is serving first. Going up 3-0 and having your serve, you feel like you’re completely in control of the second set,” said Cecchini. “If you are serving decently enough to win half of your service games, you have pretty much won the whole match when you’re up 3-0 and on serve.”
A service winner and then a hard-hit forehand winner just out of Burns’ reach closed out Cecchini’s 7-5 win in the second set and send him off to states as the District 4 champ.
Punching his ticket to Hershey felt extremely satisfying for Cecchini, especially after he missed out on this opportunity a season ago to put his stamp on Lewisburg’s program, and on District 4 tennis.
“It feels amazing, obviously because this was my only season (at Lewisburg) I had to prove myself,” said Cecchini. “Nobody knew who I was coming in, and now hopefully a few more people in the area know my name.”
