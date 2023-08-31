LEWISBURG — Erica Rawson scored two goals for the Green Dragon field hockey team last season. In the first three quarters of Lewisburg’s season opening contest on Wednesday, she scored four.
Rawson spearheaded the high-powered Dragon attack, which slammed six goals into the cage by the time the final buzzer had sounded. Meanwhile, Lewisburg’s stout defense allowed a total of just two shots on their way to a 6-1 win over Line Mountain.
“It was really nice, it felt good” said Rawson, a junior. “I think we had really good passing. Our defense was good at stopping the ball when they had it in our house and then clearing it out to the sides or center and then we just took it up the field.”
The Eagles, a young squad after graduating a good chunk of their ‘22 squad, struggled to keep up with the reigning Class A District 4 champions.
“I’m playing with a sophomore, junior and senior (in defense),” said Line Mountain coach Maggie Fessler. “Which isn’t an excuse. We need to get a little more cohesive and work together and be aware of people.”
Lewisburg midfielder Ryan Brouse opened the scoring for the Green Dragons midway through the first quarter. Rawson then followed up with four consecutive goals over the next 30 minutes of play. Avery Mast also scored in the third quarter.
“(Rawson’s) worked really hard in the offseason,” said second-year Lewisburg coach Tonya Berge. “I think she was struggling with injuries at certain points (last year), so we didn’t use her as much.”
Line Mountain failed to register a single shot until the fourth quarter. Alexis Tromp finally scored for the Eagles with just under seven and a half minutes left to play in the contest. Meanwhile, Lewisburg registered 27 shots.
“It’s kind of expected,” Berge said. “I mean, these girls have been playing in the offseason, so I’ve gotten to see them play in all the offseason stuff. I kind of expected it, but I wasn’t too overly confident.”
Fessler was proud of the way her team, particularly her defense, improved throughout the game.
“In the fourth quarter, overall, we started to adjust,” she said. “We realized that we can’t just let them step to the ball and take it, that we had to go for those fifty-fifty balls. Once we realized that we could do that and slow them down a little bit, we made those adjustments and made it happen.”
Line Mountain and Lewisburg have met quite often over the past few years. They’ve met in three of the last four District IV playoffs, including a 2-0 win by Lewisburg in last year’s quarterfinals. Berge said that the win over the recent rival will be a boost to her squad heading forward.
“I think it gives the girls a lot of confidence,” she said. “I don’t want them to get too overly confident. I told them in preparation for this game that we have to focus on one step at a time.”
Lewisburg will host another non-conference matchup against Lake-Lehman on Tuesday. Line Mountain, who lost their season opener 3-1 to Midd-West on Monday, will have the chance to finally get into the win column on Tuesday when they host Muncy.
Lewisburg 6, Line Mountain 1
at Pawling Athletic Complex, Lewisburg
L- Ryan Brouse (Julia Opperman), 7:20.
L- Rawson (Maddy Moyers), 3:50
L- Rawson (Carley Wagner), 13:55
LM- Alexis Tromp (Mateyah Teter), 7:20
Shots: Lewisburg, 27-2. Corners: Lewisburg, 17-0. Saves: Line Mountain 15 (Jasmine Schaffner), Lewisburg 1 (Addyson Shedleski).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.