LEWISBURG — Erica Rawson scored two goals for the Green Dragon field hockey team last season. In the first three quarters of Lewisburg’s season opening contest on Wednesday, she scored four.

Rawson spearheaded the high-powered Dragon attack, which slammed six goals into the cage by the time the final buzzer had sounded. Meanwhile, Lewisburg’s stout defense allowed a total of just two shots on their way to a 6-1 win over Line Mountain.

