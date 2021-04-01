BETHLEHEM – Bucknell’s Zach Hartman was named the EIWA Wrestler of the Year, the conference office announced Wednesday.
Hartman became the first Bison to earn this prestigious award after winning an EIWA title and earning All-America laurels during the 2020-21 campaign.
At the EIWA Championships, Hartman went 3-0 en route to winning the 165-pound championship. Already a two-time EIWA runner-up, he joined Andy Rendos (165, 2010), current assistant coach Kevin LeValley (149, 2011) and Joe Stolfi (285, 2014) as Bucknell’s EIWA champions. He also became the second Bison to earn the EIWA Coaches’ Trophy as the EIWA Championships’ Outstanding Wrestler, joining LeValley. He also qualified for his third NCAA Championships.
Hartman’s sixth-place performance at the NCAA’s premier event was the third highest by a Bison. Previously, Tom Marchetti (167) finished fourth in 1989 and Rendos (165) went fifth in 2009; Rendos also took sixth in 2010. Hartman was the sixth Bison wrestler to earn All-America laurels, joining Marchetti , Bryan Burns (190, 1991), Bobby Ferraro (177, 1994 & 1995), Rendos and LeValley (149, 2010 & 2011). In addition, he joined Marchetti as Bucknell’s second NCAA semifinalist.
Overall, Hartman went 12-3 with two pins, one technical fall and one major decision. He won his first 12 bouts in a row, representing a new career-long winning streak. He appeared in all three NCAA Coaches’ Panel Rankings, checking in as high as seventh, and was ranked as high as sixth nationally by both Intermat and The Open Mat.
Lycoming men’s basketball trio named All-MAC
WILLIAMSPORT – For the first time since 2004, the Lycoming College men’s basketball team produced three all-conference selections, as senior guard Darius Dangerfield and sophomore forward Dyson Harward were each named First Team All-MAC Freedom and sophomore forward DeAundre Manuel was an honorable mention pick.
Dangerfield earned his second straight first-team all-conference honors after earning First Team All-MAC Commonwealth honors in 2020. The point guard averaged 9.7 points (14th in the MAC Freedom), 3.9 rebounds (20th), 1.4 3-pointers made (12th), 1.6 steals (fourth) and shot .410 from the floor (.13th). He led the MAC Freedom in both assists (4.1) and assist/turnover ratio (2.2).
Dangerfield finished his career with 916 career points, 301 assists (fifth in school history), 225 rebounds and 109 steals. He shot 36 percent (130-of-358) from 3-point range and 79 percent (158-of-201) at the free throw line.
He is the first Warrior to earn back-to-back first-team all-conference honors since Jonathan Pribble did it three times from 2004-06.
Harward, a graduate of Danville Area High School, picked up his first first-team all-conference honors after being a Second Team All-MAC Commonwealth selection in 2020. Playing just 21.3 minutes per game, the forward finished seventh in the MAC Freedom with 12.6 points per game and eighth with 6.1 rebounds per contest. His .537 field goal percentage was fifth in the league, .522 3-point field goal percentage third and .857 free throw percentage fourth. He was also third in blocked shots (1.4) and seventh in 3-point field goals made (1.7).
Harward scored in double figures four times and had at least five rebounds in all but one game during the season.
Manuel picked up his first all-conference honors after averaging 9.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while playing 23.8 minutes per game in the No. 4 slot. He scored in double figures four times, including posting a career-high 19 points to go with six rebounds to earn MAC Freedom Championship MVP honors in the 69-53 win over DeSales in the conference title game. Manuel was fourth in the league with a .560 field goal percentage.
The Warriors repeated as conference champions under third-year head coach Mike McGarvey, finishing 5-2 overall in the COVID-19-shortened season.
Jackson Bussell named Patriot League Men’s Golfer of the Week
LEWISBURG – On the heels of winning his first collegiate tournament title, Bucknell sophomore Jackson Bussell has been named the Patriot League Men’s Golfer of the Week.
Bussell’s birdie on the third hole of a playoff gave him the win over Iona’s Justin Berkhamer on Sunday at the Battle at Rum Pointe on the Maryland shore. Bussell posted a 1-under-par 143 (71-72) at the Rum Pointe Seaside Links course. He made an important birdie at the 17th hole on Sunday, as Berkhamer birdied 18 to force the playoff.
Both players made pars at holes 18 and 6 to start the playoff, and then Bussell ended it with a birdie at the par-4 9th, atoning for a bogey there earlier in the day.
Bussell’s efforts helped Bucknell win the team title as well. The Bison opened with a 1-under 287 before finishing with a 301 in windy conditions on Sunday. The 588 total was good for a three-stroke victory over runner-up Youngstown State. The Bison also topped two other Patriot League teams in Lafayette and Navy.
Bussell finished T-12th in the team’s first tournament of the spring at the Carpetbagger Classic, and he now ranks second on the team with a 73.3 scoring average in four rounds.
The Bison have finished second and first in two tournaments thus far, and they will be back in action this Saturday at the Rolling Green Intercollegiate in Springfield, Pa.
