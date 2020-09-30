MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Wildcats took Selinsgrove to the brink in Wednesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division I girls soccer matchup, but it ended in a stalemate.
Mifflinburg (4-3-1, 2-2-1 HAC-I) out-shot Selinsgrove (6-2-1, 5-0-1) 22-11 and the Wildcats had four corners to three for the Seals, but they still weren’t able to punch one in.
Selinsgrove goalkeeper Alivia Ravy had 22 saves, while Kristi Benfield made 11 stops for the hosts.
Mifflinburg next hosts Southern Columbia at 4 p.m. Friday.
Mifflinburg 0, Selinsgrove 0 (2 OT)at MifflinburgShots: Mifflinburg, 22-11; Corners: Mifflinburg 4-3; Saves:
Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 11; Selinsgrove, Alivia Ravy, 22.
Lewisburg 1
Montoursville 0
MONTOURSVILLE — Taryn Beers scored unassisted 5:46 into the game, and the Green Dragons made it hold up in a HAC-I win over the Warriors.
Lewisburg (5-3, 4-0 HAC-I), which hosts Selinsgrove at 11 a.m. Saturday, was aided in the shutout by a four-save day by goalkeeper Lauren Gross against the Warriors (5-2).
Lewisburg 1, Montoursville 0at MontoursvilleFirst half
Lew-Taryn Beers, unassisted, 34:14.
Lewisburg shots on goal: 9; Corners: 4; Saves:
Lauren Gross, 4.
Note:
Montoursville stats weren’t available.
Warrior Run 1
Loyalsock O
TURBOTVILLE — Maddy Ross’ second-half goal was the difference maker as the Defenders topped the Lancers Wednesday evening at Warrior Run.
The Defenders are back in action tonight at Central Mountain.
Warrior Run 1, Loyalsock 0at Warrior Run
Shots: WR 6, Loyalsock 0; Corners: WR 8, Loyalsock 1; Saves: WR 0, Loyalsock 6
Boys soccer
Shikellamy 3
Mifflinburg 2
SUNBURY — Zac Reed and Madden Schnure both scored for the Wildcats, but they fell to the Braves in HAC-I action.
Ryan Williams, Nick Koontz and Owen Welliver all tallied goals for Shikellamy (1-5-2, 1-4 HAC-I).
Zac Kerstetter made four saves to keep Mifflinburg (1-4-1, 1-2-1) in the game.
Shikellamy 3, Mifflinburg 2at ShikellamyShikellamy goals:
Ryan Williams, Nick Koontz, Owen Welliver.
Mifflinburg goals:
Zac Reed, Madden Schnure.
Shots: Shikellamy, 12-4; Corners: Shikellamy, 6-3; Saves:
Shikellamy, Dylan Zechman, 5; Mifflinburg, Zac Kerstetter, 4.
Cross country
Milton splits with Shikellamy
SUNBURY — Tim Marvin’s first-place finish helped Milton’s boys team beat Shikellamy, 27-28, in the HAC-I meet.
Marvin completed the course in 17:59, and joining their teammate in the top-five were Brody Bender (4th, 18:12) and Chase Bilodeau (5th, 18:23).
Milton’s girls fell to Shikellamy 18-39. Karenza Musser was the Black Panthers’ top finisher as she took fifth in 23:42.
BoysMilton 27, Shikellamy 28at Shikellamy
1. Tim Marvin, M, 17:59; 2. Tim Gale, S, 18:04; 3. Paul Snyder, S, 18:08; 4. Brody Bender, M, 18:12; 5. Chase Bilodeau, M, 18:23; 6. Micah Zellers, S, 18:33; 7. Ryan Bickhart, M, 19:07; 8. Keegan Moylan, S, 19:18; 9. Nolan Reynolds, S, 19:34; 10. Nathan Barnett, M, 19:48.
GirlsShikellamy 18, Milton 39at Shikellamy
1. Alyssa Keeley, S, 21:12; 2. Elli Ronk, S, 21:30; 3. Bri Hennett, S, 21:32; 4. Olivia Solomon, S, 21:32; 5. Karenza Musser, M, 23:42; 6. Emma East, M, 24:05; 7. Ryleigh Stewart, M, 24:23; 8. Melia Raker, S, 25:10; 10. Mercedes Farr, M, 25:42; 11. Jillian Hopple, M, 26:38.
Girls tennis
Williamsport 5
Milton 0
MILTON — The Millionaires won each match in straight sets to cruise to the shutout victory over the Black Panthers in HAC-I action. Milton falls to 2-11 on the season.
Williamsport 5, Milton 0at MiltonSingles
1. Mary Kathryn Hillman (W) def. Alanna Stamm, 6-4, 6-0. 2. Breanna Chicas (W) def. Brooklyn Wade, 6-1, 6-2. 3. Allyson McCann (W) def. Maddy Nicholas, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Emma Campbell-Teagon Masty (W) def. Mackenzie Counsil-Maddy Chappell, 6-4, 6-0. 2. Shamarya Robinson-Abby Robertson (W) def. Lydia Crawford-Addy Ayala, 6-0, 6-2.
Golf
EAGLES MERE — The District 4 boys and girls golf tournament tees off at noon today from Eagles Mere Country Club.
Pairings are listed below.
High School Golf
Today at Eagles Mere Country Club
(Shotgun start at noon)
