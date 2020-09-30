MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Wildcats took Selinsgrove to the brink in Wednesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division I girls soccer matchup, but it ended in a stalemate.

Mifflinburg (4-3-1, 2-2-1 HAC-I) out-shot Selinsgrove (6-2-1, 5-0-1) 22-11 and the Wildcats had four corners to three for the Seals, but they still weren’t able to punch one in.

Selinsgrove goalkeeper Alivia Ravy had 22 saves, while Kristi Benfield made 11 stops for the hosts.

Mifflinburg next hosts Southern Columbia at 4 p.m. Friday.

Mifflinburg 0, Selinsgrove 0 (2 OT)at MifflinburgShots: Mifflinburg, 22-11; Corners: Mifflinburg 4-3; Saves:

Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 11; Selinsgrove, Alivia Ravy, 22.

Lewisburg 1

Montoursville 0

MONTOURSVILLE — Taryn Beers scored unassisted 5:46 into the game, and the Green Dragons made it hold up in a HAC-I win over the Warriors.

Lewisburg (5-3, 4-0 HAC-I), which hosts Selinsgrove at 11 a.m. Saturday, was aided in the shutout by a four-save day by goalkeeper Lauren Gross against the Warriors (5-2).

Lewisburg 1, Montoursville 0at MontoursvilleFirst half

Lew-Taryn Beers, unassisted, 34:14.

Lewisburg shots on goal: 9; Corners: 4; Saves:

Lauren Gross, 4.

Note:

Montoursville stats weren’t available.

Warrior Run 1

Loyalsock O

TURBOTVILLE — Maddy Ross’ second-half goal was the difference maker as the Defenders topped the Lancers Wednesday evening at Warrior Run.

The Defenders are back in action tonight at Central Mountain.

Warrior Run 1, Loyalsock 0at Warrior Run

Shots: WR 6, Loyalsock 0; Corners: WR 8, Loyalsock 1; Saves: WR 0, Loyalsock 6

Boys soccer

Shikellamy 3

Mifflinburg 2

SUNBURY — Zac Reed and Madden Schnure both scored for the Wildcats, but they fell to the Braves in HAC-I action.

Ryan Williams, Nick Koontz and Owen Welliver all tallied goals for Shikellamy (1-5-2, 1-4 HAC-I).

Zac Kerstetter made four saves to keep Mifflinburg (1-4-1, 1-2-1) in the game.

Shikellamy 3, Mifflinburg 2at ShikellamyShikellamy goals:

Ryan Williams, Nick Koontz, Owen Welliver.

Mifflinburg goals:

Zac Reed, Madden Schnure.

Shots: Shikellamy, 12-4; Corners: Shikellamy, 6-3; Saves:

Shikellamy, Dylan Zechman, 5; Mifflinburg, Zac Kerstetter, 4.

Cross country

Milton splits with Shikellamy

SUNBURY — Tim Marvin’s first-place finish helped Milton’s boys team beat Shikellamy, 27-28, in the HAC-I meet.

Marvin completed the course in 17:59, and joining their teammate in the top-five were Brody Bender (4th, 18:12) and Chase Bilodeau (5th, 18:23).

Milton’s girls fell to Shikellamy 18-39. Karenza Musser was the Black Panthers’ top finisher as she took fifth in 23:42.

BoysMilton 27, Shikellamy 28at Shikellamy

1. Tim Marvin, M, 17:59; 2. Tim Gale, S, 18:04; 3. Paul Snyder, S, 18:08; 4. Brody Bender, M, 18:12; 5. Chase Bilodeau, M, 18:23; 6. Micah Zellers, S, 18:33; 7. Ryan Bickhart, M, 19:07; 8. Keegan Moylan, S, 19:18; 9. Nolan Reynolds, S, 19:34; 10. Nathan Barnett, M, 19:48.

GirlsShikellamy 18, Milton 39at Shikellamy

1. Alyssa Keeley, S, 21:12; 2. Elli Ronk, S, 21:30; 3. Bri Hennett, S, 21:32; 4. Olivia Solomon, S, 21:32; 5. Karenza Musser, M, 23:42; 6. Emma East, M, 24:05; 7. Ryleigh Stewart, M, 24:23; 8. Melia Raker, S, 25:10; 10. Mercedes Farr, M, 25:42; 11. Jillian Hopple, M, 26:38.

Girls tennis

Williamsport 5

Milton 0

MILTON — The Millionaires won each match in straight sets to cruise to the shutout victory over the Black Panthers in HAC-I action. Milton falls to 2-11 on the season.

Williamsport 5, Milton 0at MiltonSingles

1. Mary Kathryn Hillman (W) def. Alanna Stamm, 6-4, 6-0. 2. Breanna Chicas (W) def. Brooklyn Wade, 6-1, 6-2. 3. Allyson McCann (W) def. Maddy Nicholas, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Emma Campbell-Teagon Masty (W) def. Mackenzie Counsil-Maddy Chappell, 6-4, 6-0. 2. Shamarya Robinson-Abby Robertson (W) def. Lydia Crawford-Addy Ayala, 6-0, 6-2.

Golf

EAGLES MERE — The District 4 boys and girls golf tournament tees off at noon today from Eagles Mere Country Club.

Pairings are listed below.

High School Golf

Today at Eagles Mere Country Club

(Shotgun start at noon)

Boys tournament Hole 1a: Jullian Krainak, Midd-West; Peyton Mussina, Montoursville; Tanner Barth, East Juniata; Ben Sohosky, Bloomsburg. Hole 1b: Will Orwig, East Juniata; Cameron Francis, Montoursville; Sean Kelly, Lewisburg; Charlie Betz, Danville. Hole 2: Nick Mahoney, Lewisburg; Andrew Green, North Penn-Mansfield; Brock Hamblin, Wellsboro; George wetmiller, Selinsgrove. Hole 3a: Will Gronlund, Lewisburg; Ethan Weiskopff, North Penn-Mansfield; Max Lauver, East Juniata; Adam Campbell, Danville. Hole 3b: Corbin Homan, Sugar Valley; Connor Kozick, Danville; Joel Heck, Cowanesque Valley; Reece White, North Penn-Mansfield. Hole 4: Kannon VanDuzer, Sayre; Nick Whitesel, Midd-West; Garrett Howell, Selinsgrove; Danny Metzer, Danville. Hole 5: Dylan Seck, Sayre; Kyle Beward, Midd-West; Curtis Craig, North Penn-Mansfield; Gavin Wagner, Central Columbia. Hole 6: Skyler Nixon, Sugar Valley; Caleb Kirk, East Juniata; Koen Baylor, Danville; Josh Grassley, Benton. Hole 7: Damen Milewski, Lourdes Regional; Alex Stein, North Penn-Mansfield; Shawn Felty, Selinsgrove; Joey Bierly, Central Columbia. Hole 8: Isaac Shawver, Sugar Valley; Gannon Steimling, Selinsgrove; Joseph Feudale, Lourdes Regional; Joel Myers, Lewisburg. Hole 9: Gage Wheeland, Montoursville; Chris Feudale, Lourdes Regional; Collin Starr, Lewisburg; Kolton Weaver, Central Columbia. Hole 10: Gabe Horberger, Montoursville; Bryce Derr, Central Columbia; Noah Bogush, Midd-West; Andrew Merriman, Wellsboro. Hole 11: Blake Hamblin, Wellsboro; Kaleb Wagner, Central Columbia; Joseph Vargeson, Cowanesque Valley; Maxwell Reiprish, Lourdes Regional. Hole 12: Caleb Williams, Lourdes Regional; Kadin Ortiz-Leigey, Sugar Valley; Conner Andretta, Selinsgrove; Shane Eddinger, Benton. Hole 13a: Reece Servatius, Wellsboro; Isaac Austin, East Juniata; Gauge Baker, Benton; Julian Francis, Cowanesque Valley. Hole 13b: Austin Bogush, Midd-West; Hayden Zuchowski, Wellsboro; Nick West, Cowanesque Valley. Girls tournament Hole 14: Hannah Rabb, Warrior Run; Lauren Marks, Montoursville; Ryleigh Faust, Lewisburg; Grace Shaible, Loyalsock. Hole 15: Ava Markunas, Lewisburg; Skyler Smith, Cowanesque Valley; Mia Patterson, Loyalsock; Jenaka Day, Milton. Hole 16: Brynn Wagner, Lewisburg; Kennedy Petrovich, Shamokin; Cassie Gee, Loyalsock; Kaelyn Watson, Warrior Run. Hole 17: Shiloh Miller, Benton; Reagan Campbell, Warrior Run; Ailya Kennedy, Loyalsock. Hole 18: Tori Vanderheid, Lewisburg; Emily Trautman, Warrior Run; Kayleigh Bausinger, Warrior Run.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.