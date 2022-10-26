College
Men's soccer
Lycoming 1, Gettysburg 1 (OT)
Notes: Down by a goal late in the second half, sophomore Jahci Knick got his head on the game-tying goal to help Region IV’s sixth-ranked team, the Warriors draw with Region V’s fifth-ranked, Gettysburg, Tuesday at Clark Field. Knick tied the game in the 75th minute for Lycoming (9-4-5, 5-2 MAC Freedom), as junior Dylan Sloan set up the play with a free kick, connecting with Knick for a header directly in front of the Bullets’ goal. Gettysburg is now 9-3-4.
Women's volleyball
DeSales 3, Lycoming 0
Notes: Sophomore Brynne Bisel led the Warriors with five kills and seven digs, but DeSales used a .261 hitting percentage to post a 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-18) MAC Freedom win at Billera Hall. Senior Elizabeth Kelson posted four kills to reach 499 in her career and sophomores Arianna Santos and Jessica Ahart each had four kills as well for Lycoming (11-12, 2-6 MAC Freedom) against DeSales (16-11, 6-1).
Basketball
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 3 1 .750 —
New York 2 1 .667 ½
Toronto 2 2 .500 1
Brooklyn 1 2 .333 1½
Philadelphia 1 3 .250 2
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 2 1 .667 ½
Washington 3 1 .750 —
Atlanta 2 1 .667 ½
Miami 1 3 .250 2
Orlando 0 4 .000 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 2 0 1.000 —
Cleveland 2 1 .667 ½
Chicago 2 2 .500 1
Detroit 1 3 .250 2
Indiana 1 3 .250 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 3 1 .750 —
San Antonio 3 1 .750 —
New Orleans 3 1 .750 —
Dallas 1 2 .333 1½
Houston 1 3 .250 2
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 4 0 1.000 —
Utah 3 1 .750 1
Denver 2 2 .500 2
Minnesota 2 2 .500 2
Oklahoma City 1 3 .250 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 2 1 .667 —
Golden State 2 1 .667 —
L.A. Clippers 2 2 .500 ½
Sacramento 0 3 .000 2
L.A. Lakers 0 3 .000 2
___
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 120, Indiana 106
New York 115, Orlando 102
Toronto 98, Miami 90
Chicago 120, Boston 102
San Antonio 115, Minnesota 106
Houston 114, Utah 108
Memphis 134, Brooklyn 124
Portland 135, Denver 110
Tuesday's Games
Washington 120, Detroit 99
New Orleans 113, Dallas 111
Oklahoma City 108, L.A. Clippers 94
Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 10 p.m.
Miami at Portland, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Miami at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 9 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Hockey
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 7 6 1 0 12 30 20
Florida 7 4 2 1 9 21 21
Buffalo 5 4 1 0 8 23 14
Ottawa 6 4 2 0 8 25 18
Detroit 6 3 1 2 8 22 18
Toronto 7 4 3 0 8 19 18
Tampa Bay 6 3 3 0 6 19 20
Montreal 7 3 4 0 6 17 21
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 6 4 1 1 9 20 14
Pittsburgh 7 4 2 1 9 31 25
Philadelphia 6 4 2 0 8 17 14
Washington 7 4 3 0 8 25 24
New Jersey 7 4 3 0 8 23 22
N.Y. Rangers 7 3 2 2 8 22 23
Columbus 8 3 5 0 6 25 33
N.Y. Islanders 6 2 4 0 4 19 18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 7 4 2 1 9 23 15
Colorado 7 4 2 1 9 25 21
Chicago 6 4 2 0 8 20 17
St. Louis 4 3 1 0 6 11 9
Winnipeg 6 3 3 0 6 16 17
Minnesota 6 2 3 1 5 22 28
Nashville 7 2 4 1 5 16 24
Arizona 6 2 4 0 4 19 29
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 6 5 1 0 10 26 18
Vegas 7 5 2 0 10 23 14
Edmonton 6 3 3 0 6 22 20
Seattle 7 2 3 2 6 24 28
Los Angeles 7 3 4 0 6 25 32
San Jose 8 2 6 0 4 15 24
Anaheim 6 1 4 1 3 14 28
Vancouver 7 0 5 2 2 18 30
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Ottawa 4, Dallas 2
Washington 6, New Jersey 3
Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 0
Edmonton 6, Pittsburgh 3
Vegas 3, Toronto 1
Carolina 3, Vancouver 2
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 3, Montreal 1
New Jersey 6, Detroit 2
Boston 3, Dallas 1
Arizona 6, Columbus 3
Colorado 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO
Chicago 4, Florida 2
Calgary 4, Pittsburgh 1
Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Anaheim at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Named Rob Metzler vice president/assistant general manager.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released DL Marlon Davidson from the active roster and LB Jordan Brailford from the practice squad. Signed CB BoPete Keyes to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted CB Tae Hayes to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DL Henry Anderson on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Signed OT Larnel Coleman from the Miami practice squad and CB Tae Hayes from the practice squad to the active roster.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Kendall Sheffield to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Tyron Johnson to the active roster. Waived WR Tyler Johnson.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Forrest Rhyne and P Nolan Cooney to the practice squad. Released WR DeMichael Harris and CB Ryan Smith from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Traded DT Johnathan Hankins to Dallas in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick and the return of a 2024 seventh round pick.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived OL Jeremiah Kolone.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed S Brandon Jones on injured reserve and WR Freddie Swain on the practice squad injured list. Signed WR Calvin Jackson and DB Jamal Perry to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Dre Miller to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve. Signed RB Zonovan Knight to the active roster from the practice squad and OL Myron Cunningham to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed LB K.J. Britt on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Chris Conley to the active roster from the Kansas City practice squad. Placed WR Kyle Philips on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed CB Danny Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Announced D Brandon Carlo has passed concussion protocol and is cleared for play. Loaned LW Jakub Lauko to Providence (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned C Jayson Megna to Colorado (AHL). Recalled C Mikhail Maltsev from Colorado.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Announced RW Patrik Laine has been cleared for play.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids (AHL) from Toledo (ECHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese to Belleville (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Loaned D Louis Belpedio to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed C Tyler Pitlick to a one-year, one-way contract.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned Ds Jordie Benn and Timothy Liljegren to Toronto (AHL) on a conditioning loan.
American Hockey League
AHL — Named Stephen Thomson manager/hockey operations and player safety.
LEHIGH VALLEY — Recalled G Pat Nagle from Reading (ECHL) loan.
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Acquired D Brandon Davidson.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON — Signed RW Sean Josling to a standard player contract (SPC) and loaned him to Wheeling (ECHL).
East Coast Hockey League
INDY FUEL — Acquired G Zach Driscoll.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed D Brendan Less and G Conor O'Brien to standard player contracts (SPC). Released D Carter Shinkaruk from his standard player contract (SPC). Loaned F Matthew Boucher to Belleville (AHL).
