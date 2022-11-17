WILLIAMSPORT – Senior Austin Rowley became the first Lycoming College football player to earn all-conference honors at three different positions to highlight a group of seven Lycoming players that earned a spot on the All-Middle Atlantic Conference team that was announced on Wednesday.

Rowley earned first-team accolades as a defensive back, second-team honors as a special teams player and honorable mention plaudits for his work as a returner. Senior offensive lineman Dan Jennings and junior Ian Plankenhorn each earned first-team accolades, senior Cole Senior was a second-team pick as a linebacker and senior Aaron Wolcott was an honorable mention selection at tight end.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.