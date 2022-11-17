WILLIAMSPORT – Senior Austin Rowley became the first Lycoming College football player to earn all-conference honors at three different positions to highlight a group of seven Lycoming players that earned a spot on the All-Middle Atlantic Conference team that was announced on Wednesday.
Rowley earned first-team accolades as a defensive back, second-team honors as a special teams player and honorable mention plaudits for his work as a returner. Senior offensive lineman Dan Jennings and junior Ian Plankenhorn each earned first-team accolades, senior Cole Senior was a second-team pick as a linebacker and senior Aaron Wolcott was an honorable mention selection at tight end.
Rowley was indispensable as a defensive back and on both kick return offense and defense, as well as serving as the team’s punt returner. The senior finished second on the team with 67 tackles, fourth in the conference with 4.4 solo tackles per game, and second in the league with four interceptions. Plus, he also recovered a fumble to tie for the team lead with five takeaways and he added four tackles for loss and three pass breakups.
Jennings earned his second straight All-MAC selection, jumping from honorable mention in 2021 to first team in 2022. Moving into the starting center position, Jennings helped the Warriors average 232.2 yards of offense per game. Plankenhorn earned his second straight First Team All-MAC honors, as the junior finished second in the conference by hitting six field goals. He averaged 57.7 yards on kickoffs, including 12 touchbacks and giving opponents an average drive start at their own 26-yard line, four yards better than opponents.
The Warriors finished 4-6 overall and 3.5 in the MAC under 15th-year head coach Mike Clark. Lycoming ends a 65-year association with the MAC and will join the newly-formed Landmark Conference for football in 2022, rejoining historical MAC rivals Susquehanna, Juniata, Moravian and Wilkes.
Eagles place TE Goedert on IR; sign veteran DT Joseph
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Wednesday and signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph.
Goedert was injured in Philadelphia's 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The 27-year-old Goedert has 43 receptions for 544 yards and three touchdowns. Goedert will miss at least the Eagles' next four games, starting Sunday at Indianapolis. He can return in Week 15 against Chicago.
The Eagles started 8-0 for the first time in franchise history before they lost to the Commanders.
Second-year tight end Jack Stoll should get more playing time and third-string rookie Grant Calcaterra could also get more snaps.
The Eagles also placed defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu on IR, which opened the door to sign Joseph. The 34-year-old was a second-round pick by the New York Giants in 2010. A two-time Pro Bowl pick, Joseph has 25 career sacks in 162 games.
Clifford named Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year semifinalist
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford has been named a semifinalist for the sixth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. The seminfinalist group consists of 20 of the nation's top leaders in college football.
Compiled by a subset of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Selection Committee, the semifinalists have all demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field. Sixteen seniors and four juniors make up the list. Among conferences, the Big Ten led the way with six selections, while the ACC had five. The SEC and Pac-12 had three each. The American Athletic had two semifinalists and the Big 12 had one selection.
Three finalists will be named for the award on Dec. 14. The winner will be announced at the award ceremony on Feb. 23.
The winner of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year will also receive a $10,000 contribution in his name to his school's athletic scholarship fund. The contribution will be made by Jason Witten's SCORE Foundation, the official charity of Jason and his wife Michelle.
Clifford is in his fourth season as Penn State’s starting signal caller, having played in 48 career games, making 43 starts. He joins Jonathan Sutherland as the only four-time team captains in program history. The redshirt senior currently sits as the all-time leader at Penn State in passing yards (10,023), passing touchdowns (79), completions (781), attempts (1,285) and completion percentage (.608).
Bucknell athletics has one of its best performances in Annual NCAA Graduation Rate Study
LEWISBURG – The NCAA issued its latest graduation rates report this week, and Bucknell Athletics once again produced some of the highest figures in the nation. Under the NCAA’s Graduation Success Rate formula, 24 of Bucknell’s 27 varsity programs, including all 14 women’s programs, maintained perfect scores of 100 for student-athletes entering between 2012-13 and 2015-16, which led to an overall GSR of 99 percent that ranks second among all Division I institutions. Additionally, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s more-restrictive graduation-rate standards, Bucknell ranks third nationally with a four-class average of 91 percent, which is up two points from last year's report.
Northwestern led the way with a federal graduation rate (FGR) of 95%, followed by Stanford at 92%. Bucknell, Villanova, and Davidson were next at 91%. (Note that the Ivy League schools and service academies do not fully report FGR data.)
In addition to the federal graduation rate report, the NCAA also releases its own GSR results, and Bucknell once again scored very well in that formula. Bucknell’s 99% figure is up one point from last year and ranks second nationally behind only Columbia. Harvard, Villanova, and Yale also graded out at 99%.
The GSR differs from the federal graduation-rate formula in that the GSR factors in transfer students who do graduate and does not penalize schools for losing transfers who leave in good academic standing.
The following Bison programs have perfect 100 percent GSR ratings in the latest report: baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country/track & field, field hockey, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, rowing, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, women’s tennis, volleyball, and men’s and women’s water polo. The Bison football squad was not far off at 96%.
