SAN JUAN, P.R. – Running down a rebound of a missed free throw before spinning and firing from the right sideline, senior DeAundre Manuel swished through a 3-point shot with a second left as the Lycoming College men’s basketball team upset undefeated Scranton, 68-65, in non-conference action on Monday, the first day of the Puerto Rico Classic, at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum.

Fouled with five seconds left, senior Mo Terry tied the game with a free throw. When the second of Terry’s free throws bounced from the rim, Manuel grabbed the rebound on the right sideline and turned and fired in one motion, finding nothing but net. Manuel’s 3-pointer stopped the clock with 0.4 seconds left, and after the Royals inbounds was intercepted by senior Dyson Harward, the team crashed upon Manuel 120 feet away at the other side of the arena.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.