District 4 singles tournament
WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg’s Evan Cecchini’s dominance on the hardcourts this season continued Saturday as he cruised into the District 4 singles semifinals, set for Monday at the Central Pa. Tennis Center.
Cecchini, the tournament’s top seed, earned a first-round bye, then defeated Galeton’s Reilly Streich, 6-0, 6-0. Cecchini then dispatched Montoursville’s Jared Matlack, 6-1, 6-0.
Cecchini will take on Jersey Shore’s Jackson Stemler in semifinal action Monday, while Montoursville’s Andrew Stapp will battle Hughesville’s Logan Burns in the other semi.
Elsewhere, Milton’s Jamir Wilt topped Loyalsock’s Jett Pullizzi, 6-1, 6-2 in the first round, then topped Mifflinburg’s Gabe Greb, 6-3, 7-6(2) in the second round. Burns topped Wilt in the quarters, 6-2, 6-0. Greb got to the second round with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over South Williamsport’s Logan Ogden.
Lewisburg’s Zach Higgins won his first-round matchup, 6-2, 6-1, over Towanda’s Dacion Yrigollen. He fell to Stapp in the second round, 6-4, 6-2.
District 4 Tennis Singles Championships Saturday at Williamsport
First round
Evan Cecchini (Lewisburg) bye; Reilly Streich (Galeton) bye; Mikey Dylina (Hughesville) def. Nate Girmay (Danville), 6-0 6-0; Jared Matlack (Montoursville) def. Andrew Madara (Bloomsburg), 6-3 6-4; Jackson Stemler (Jersey Shore) bye; Jaden Wise (Towanda) def. Bryce Hazzard (Central Columbia), 7-5 6-1; Austin Imhoof (Selinsgrove) def. River Hicks (NP-Liberty), 6-2, 6-2; Will Poirier (Wellsboro) bye; Jordan Baker (Central Columbia) bye; Ethan Harris (Selinsgrove) def. Braiden Cimino (Galeton), 6-0 6-0; Zach Higgins (Lewisburg) def. Dacion Yrigollen (Towanda), 6-2 6-1; Andrew Stapp (Montoursville) bye; Jamir Wilt (Milton) def. Jett Pullizzi (Loyalsock), 6-1 6-2; Gabe Greb (Mifflinburg) def. Logan Ogden (South Williamsport), 4-6 6-4 6-1; Zach Singer (Wellsboro) def. Kaleb Myers (Muncy), 6-2 6-1; Logan Burns (Hughesville) bye.
Second Round
Cecchini (Lewisburg) def. Streich (Galeton), 6-0 6-0; Matlack (Montoursville) def. Dylina (Hughesville), 7-5 4-6 6-4; Stemler (Jersey Shore) def. Wise (Towanda), 6-4 7-5; Imhoof (Selinsgrove) def. Poirier (Wellsboro), 7-5 6-4; Harris (Selinsgrove) def. Baker (Central Columbia), 7-6 7-5; Stapp (Montoursville) def. Higgins (Lewisburg), 6-4 6-2; Wilt (Milton) def. Greb (Mifflinburg), 6-3 7-6 (2); Burns (Hughesville) def. Singer (Wellsboro), 6-0 6-0.
Quarterfinals
Cecchini (Lewisburg) def. Matlack (Montoursville), 6-1 6-0; Stemler (Jersey Shore) def. Imhoof (Selinsgrove), 6-4 6-3; Stapp (Montoursville) def. Harris (Selinsgrove), 6-0 6-2; Burns (Hughesville) def. Wilt (Milton), 6-2 6-0.
Track and field
Freshman-sophomore meet
LEWISBURG — The Mifflinburg girls ran away with things Saturday at Lewisburg’s Pawling Complex, with Milton coming in second and Lewisburg fourth at the Freshman-Sophomore Meet (Central).
Mifflinburg’s Avery Metzger won the 200 (28.21) and the Wildcats’ 400-relay team (Cailynn Blannard, Metzger, Kylei Martin, Ally Shaffer) won in 54:30. The 1,600-relay team (Taylor Beachy, Metzger, Ellla Shuck and Blannard) won in 4:32.93. Shuck won the triple jump (29-9.25). Laine Martin took the discus (68-5).
Milton’s Mackenzie Lopez won the 100 (13.57) and the javelin (105-01). Aliana Ayala won the long jump (13-8) and Sara Dewyer won the high jump (4-6).
Lewisburg’s Samantha Wakeman won the 3,200 (12:50.27) and the Dragons’ 3,200-relay team won in 11:06.19. Asha Hohmuth won the pole vault (7-6).
Warrior Run’s Sienna Dunkleberger took the 800 (2:29.66) and sister Sage Dunkleberger the 1,600 (5:43.95).
Girls
Team standings: 1. Mifflinburg 153; 2. Milton 135; 3. Selinsgrove 109.5; 4. Lewisburg 108; 5. Montgomery 30; 6. Meadowbrook 27.5; 7. Warrior Run 27 100: 1. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 13.57; 2. Torrence Spicher, Lewisburg; 3. Ally Shaffer, Mifflinburg; 4. Ember Erb, Meadowbrook; 5. Aliana Ayala, Milton; 6. Sophia Freeman, Lewisburg; 7. Maddie Bender, Montgomery; 8. Mikayla Long, Lewisburg 200: 1. Avery Metzger, Mifflinburg, 28.21; 2. Ember Erb, Meadowbrook; 3. Ryen Roush, Milton; 4. Anna Seeley, Montgomery; 5. Maddie Bender, Montgomery/Erwin Merwine, Selinsgrove/Ally Shaffer, Mifflinburg; 8. Kylei Martin, Mifflinburg 400: 1. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 1:04.04; 2. Cierra Charles, Montgomery; 3. Kailey Devlin, Meadowbrook/Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove; 5. Ariana Garcia-Easton, Lewisburg; 6. Cailynn Blannard, Mifflinburg; 7. Lynley Burke, Selinsgrove; 8. Valeria Riley, Lewisburg 800: 1. Sienna Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 2:29.66; 2. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton; 3. Ella Shuck, Mifflinburg; 4. Sage Dunkleberger, Warrior Run; 5. Taylor Beachy, Mifflinburg; 6. Jenna Binney, Lewisburg; 7. Maria Darrup, Mifflinburg; 8. Lacy Eckard, Montgomery 1600: 1. Sage Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 5:43.95; 2. Samantha Wakeman, Lewisburg; 3. Maria Darrup, Mifflinburg; 4. Marissa Allen, Mifflinburg; 5. Maddy Osman, Meadowbrook; 6. Emma East, Milton; 7. Kelsey Hoffman, Warrior Run; 8. Emma Hyder, Mifflinburg 3200: 1. Samantha Wakeman, Lewisburg, 12:50.27; 2. Marissa Allen, Mifflinburg; 3. Emma Hyder, Mifflinburg; 4. Mercedez Farr, Milton 100H: 1. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 17.44; 2. Ava Blair, Selinsgrove; 3. Mikayla Long, Lewisburg; 4. Sophie Martin, Lewisburg; 5. Livia Holthus, Lewisburg; 6. Lydia Knepp, Mifflinburg; 7. Lydia Crawford, Milton; 8. Faith Knopp, Meadowbrook 300H: 1. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 51.52; 2. Ava Blair, Selinsgrove; 3. Emilie Nagle, Montgomery; 4. Lydia Crawford, Milton; 5. Livia Holthus, Lewisburg; 6. Lydia Knepp, Mifflinburg; 7. Taylor Koch, Mifflinburg; 8. Naveah Matlock, Montgomery 400R: 1. Mifflinburg (Cailynn Blannard, Avery Metzger, Kylei Martin, Ally Shaffer) 54.30; 2. Lewisburg (Torrence Spicher, Layla Lachhab, Mikayla Long, Sophia Freeman); 3. Selinsgrove; 4. Selinsgrove 1600R: 1. Mifflinburg (Taylor Beachy, Avery Metzger, Ella Shuck, Cailynn Blannard) 4:32.93; 2. Milton; 3. Lewisburg; 4. Mifflinburg; 5. Milton 3200R: 1. Lewisburg, 11:06.19; 2. Milton; 3. Montgomery High jump: 1. Sara Dewyer, Milton, 4-6; 2. Maddy Fertig, Selinsgrove; 3. Alivia Snyder, Milton; 4. Elizabeth Sheesley, Mifflinburg/Mackenzie Vasbinder, Mifflinburg; 6. Emmilou Schumacher; 7. Lydia Crawford, Milton; 8. Erin Merwine, Selinsgrove Pole vault: 1. Asha Hohmuth, Lewisburg, 7-6; 2. Torrence Spicher, Lewisburg; 3. Morgan Reiner, Milton; 4. Katelyn Estep, Selinsgrove; 5. Cassidy McClintock, Mifflinburg; 6. Ella Mirshahi, Lewisburg; 7. Abigail Saber, Milton/Nia Young, Lewisburg/Vivian Vance, Lewisburg Long jump: 1. Aliana Ayala, Milton, 13-8; 2. Sara Dewyer, Milton; 3. Maddy Fertig, Selinsgrove; 4. Elizabeth Sheesley, Mifflinburg; 5. Alexis Savidge, Selinsgrove; 6. Mackenzie Vasbinder, Mifflinburg; 7. Emmilou Schumacher, Lewisburg; 8. Layla Lachhab, Lewisburg Triple jump: 1. Ella Shuck, Mifflinburg, 29-9.25; 2. Sara Dewyer, Milton; 3. Aliana Ayala, Milton; 4. Ava Blair, Selinsgrove; 5. Anna Seeley, Montgomery; 6. Kailey Devlin, Meadowbrook; 7. Kendall Houtz, Mifflinburg; 8. Emmilou Schumacher, Lewisburg Shot put: 1. Shakiya Stapleton, Selinsgrove, 26-1; 2. Hazel Buonopane, Lewisburg; 3. Laine Martin, Mifflinburg; 4. Emily Gelnett; 5. Katrina Bennage, Mifflinburg; 6. Grace Bruckhart, Lewisburg; 7. Carly Neidig, Milton; 8. Meg Shively, Mifflinburg Discus: 1. Laine Martin, Mifflinburg, 68-5; 2. Carly Neidig, Mifflinburg; 3. Katrina Bennage, Mifflinburg; 4 Shakiya Stapleton, Selinsgrove; 5. Annika Klinefelter, Mifflinburg; 6. Brianna Gordner, Milton; 7. Emily Gelnett; 8. Alayna Smith, Meadowbrook Javelin: 1. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 105-01; 2. Morgan Reiner, Milton; 3. Katrina Bennage, Mifflinburg; 4. Hazel Buonopane, Lewisburg; 5. Meg Shively, Mifflinburg; 6. Carly Neidig, Milton; 7. Delaney Parker, Selinsgrove; 8. Alayna Chappell, Milton
Freshman-Sophomore meet
LEWISBURG — Selinsgrove won the boys meet, followed by Milton, Lewisburg and Mifflinburg.
Milton’s Payton Rearick won the long jump (18-1) and triple jump (36-6.5). Trey Locke won the 400 (58.35), Ryan Bickhart the 3,200 (10:50.28) and the 400 and 3,200 relay teams won (48.96 and 9:16.40). Anthony Wendt won the high jump (6-0).
Lewisburg’s Cam Michaels won the 100 (11.78), Jeremy Sanchez Rodriguez the 200 (24.51) and Paul Permyashkin the 800 (2:18.80).
Mifflinburg’s Collin Dreese took the 1,600 (4:49.45) and the 1,600 relay (Carter Breed, Benjamin Reimer, Joshua Reimer, Dreese) won in 3:49.36.
Boys
Team standings: 1. Selinsgrove 147; 2. Milton 141; 3. Lewisburg 109; 4. Mifflinburg 69; 5. Montgomery 43; 6. Warrior Run 28; 7, Meadowbrook 12 100: 1. Cam Michaels, Lewisburg, 11.78; 2. Jeremy Sanchez Rodriguez, Lewisburg; 3. Carter Breed, Mifflinburg; 4. Reece Fellman, Selinsgrove; 5. Ethan Minium, Milton; 6. Jackson Martine, Lewisburg; 7. Shane Farmer, Lewisburg; 8. Nicholas Mangano, Lewisburg 200: Jeremy Sanchez Rodriguez, Lewisburg, 24.51; 2. Reece Fellman, Selinsgrove; 3. Jackson Martine, Lewisburg; 4. Joshua Reimer, Mifflinburg; 5. Jackson Ramsey, Lewisburg; 6. Ethan Minium, Milton; 7. Noah Pawling, Lewisburg; 8. Nicholas Mangano, Lewisburg 400: 1. Trey Locke, Milton, 58.35; 2. Aden Keister, Montgomery; 3. Jackson Martine, Lewisburg; 4. Reece Fellman, Selinsgrove; 5. Noah Pawling, Lewisburg; 6. Domonic Ballo, Milton; 7. Lucas Yoder, Selinsgrove; 8. Trace Cassidy, Lewisburg 800: 1. Paul Permyaskhin, Lewisburg, 2:18.80; 2. Derick Blair, Selinsgrove; 3. Evan Dagle, Selinsgrove; 4. Aden Keister, Montgomery; 5. Domonic Ballo, Milton; 6. Chris Wright, Milton; 7. Jude Sterling, Meadowbrook; 8. Spencer Fogelman, Warrior Run 1600: 1. Colin Dreese, Mifflinburg, 4:49.45; 2. Derick Blair, Selinsgrove; 3. Micah Zook, Lewisburg; Kieran Murray, Lewisburg; 4. Kieran Murray, Lewisburg; 5. Ryan Bickhart, Milton; 6. Aden Keister, Montgomery; 7. Zachary Wentz, Selinsgrove; 8. Cameron Kautz, Milton 3200: 1. Ryan Bickhart, Milton, 10:50.28; 2. Zachary Wentz, Selinsgrove; 3. Cameron Kautz, Milton; 4. Liam Shabahang, Lewisburg; 5. Jude Sterling, Meadowbrook; 6. James Walter, Mifflinburg; 7. Brendan Long, Selinsgrove 110H: 1. Ben Robinson, Montgomery, 16.17 300H: 1. Ben Robinson, Montgomery, 44.77; 2. Ashton Krall, Milton; 3. Jacob Reed, Meadowbrook; 4. Mason Smith, Mifflinburg 400R: 1. Milton, 48.96; 2. Lewisburg (Shane Farmer, Jeremy Sanchez Rodriguez, Ryan Chen, Nicholas Mangano) 1600R: 1. Mifflinburg (Carter Breed, Benjamin Reimer, Joshua Reimer, Collin Dreese), 3:49.36; 2. Milton; 3. Lewisburg; 4. Selinsgrove; 5. Lewisburg 3200R: 1. Milton, 9:16.40; 2. Lewisburg (Liam Shabahang, Kieran Murray, Jonah Carney, Gabe Newlin) High jump: 1. Anthony Wendt, Milton, 600; 2. Benjamin Reiner, Mifflinburg; 3. Ashton Krall, Milton; 4. Carter Breed, Mifflinburg; 5. Michael Stebila, Selinsgrove; 6. Ephraim Langdon, Milton; 7. Alessandro Perrone, Lewisburg Pole vault: 1. Damian Hahn, Selinsgrove, 10-6; 2. Trey Locke, Milton; 3. Judah Kennel, Warrior Run; 4. Joshua Reimer, Mifflinburg Long jump: 1. Payton Rearick, Milton, 18-1; 2. Carter Breed, Mifflinburg; 3. Ashton Krall, Milton; 4. Jonah Carney, Lewisburg; 5. Michael Stebila; 6. Alessandro Perrone, Lewisburg; 7. Mason Smith, Mifflinburg Triple jump: 1. Payton Rearick, Milton, 36-6.5; 2. Ashton Krall, Milton; 3. Michael Stebila, Selinsgrove; 4. Mason Smith, Mifflinburg; 5. Tyler Ruhl, Selinsgrove; 6. Brant Shellenberger, Selinsgrove; 7. Justin Swallow, Milton; 8. Alessandro Perrone, Lewisburg Shot put: 1. Max Maurer, Selinsgrove, 38-4; 2. Steven Miller, Selinsgrove; 3. Hunter Zettlemoyer, Milton; 4. Ryan Newton, Warrior Run; 5. Shane Farmer, Lewisburg; 6. Ayden Green, Mifflinburg; 7. Evan Gemberling, Lewisburg; 8. Weston Pick, Montgomery Discus: 1. Max Maurer, Selinsgrove, 126-03; 2. Roman Pierce, Warrior Run; 3. Weston Pick, Montgomery; 4. Carter Young, Selinsgrove; 5. Carter Davis, Lewisburg; 6. Steven Miller, Selinsgrove; 7. Evan Gemberling, Lewisburg; 8. Christopher Feiler, Selinsgrove Javelin: 1. Carter Young, Selinsgrove, 123-0; 2. Steven Miller, Selinsgrove; 3. Michael Stebila, Selinsgrove; 4. Danny Hiner, Warrior Run; 5. Austin Mitch, Milton; 6. Ryan Newton, Warrior Run; 7. Zachary Rutz, Lewisburg; 8. Luke Hackenberger, Selinsgrove
Baseball
Hughesville 13
Warrior Run 0 (5)
HUGHSVILLE — Carter Cowburn went 4-for-4 at the plate and drove in a pair of runs to lead Hughesville past Warrior Run Saturday at Hughesville.
Mason Sheesley had a double for the Defenders (0-10). Hughesville improved to 8-6.
Hughesville 13, Warrior Run 0, 5 innings Saturday at Hughesville
Warrior Run 000 00 – 0-1-2 Hughesville 521 5x – 13-11-1 Mason Sheesley, Rager (2), Shrawder (4) and Austin Lewis. Austin Gray, Eli Olshefskie (5) and Jed Webb, Tyler Wetzel. WP–Gray, (1-0). LP–Sheesley. Top Warrior Run hitter: Sheesley 1-2, double. Top Hughesville hitters: Carter Cowburn 4-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2R; Devin Swank 1-2, triple, 2R; Coen Riegner 1-2, R; Angelo Ferrigno 1-1, RBI; Brenden Knight 1-2, 2 R; Brandon Derrick 1-2, R; Webb 1-2, 2 RBIs; Aiden Barlett 1-3, 2 RBIs, R.
Postponements
Baseball
Mount Carmel and Milton, postponed to May 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.