BOSTON, Mass. – For the first time in program history, the Bucknell Bison field hockey team has been crowned the Patriot League Champions after defeating top-seeded Boston, 2-1, Saturday in overtime at New Balance Field in Boston, Mass.
Senior Kaelyn Long scored the game-winning goal with 2:31 left in the overtime period on a penalty corner, receiving the assist from fellow senior Sarah Dimock. Earlier in the game, the Bison trailed 1-0 in regulation until a Kari Melberger goal with just over five minutes to play in the fourth quarter kept the game alive.
Sophomore goalkeeper Clara McCormick made two saves on the day while allowing one goal.
The Bison (5-3) now receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Bison will take on Virginia Commonwealth University (9-0) at noon Friday at Penn State.
For head coach Jeremy Cook, the win is especially meaningful after making four previous trips to the Patriot League Championship game without a title in his 13 seasons at Bucknell.
“The team is just thrilled. We’ve been in that final a bunch of times since I’ve been at Bucknell, and it’s just so gratifying to win one,” said Cook. “This is a really special group. I think I’m most proud of the consistency with which we’ve built the hockey and the culture of the program. We’ve had so many strong and amazing people come through the program, and I think this is a result of that ongoing progress every year and a lot of resilience this spring.”
Bucknell was dominant throughout the afternoon, outshooting the Terriers 15-6 and earning 14 penalty corners to Boston’s five. Bucknell was awarded three consecutive corners in the extra period, and it was on the third that Long fired the game-winning shot.
The game began in quiet fashion as neither team recorded a shot during the first 15 minutes. The first penalty corner opportunities came during the second quarter, but once again, neither team could find the back of the net.
Boston U. didn’t attempt its first shot until the third quarter as the Bison defense clamped down. It looked like the game would enter the fourth still scoreless, but a Boston U. penalty corner in the waning seconds of the third resulted in a goal with just one second remaining.
Trailing 1-0 at the start of the final frame, Bucknell turned up the pressure on offense and led the Terriers 4-1 in shots with four penalty corners. It was on the fourth attempt that Melberger rocketed a shot from the top of the shooting circle that skated past the keeper and tied the game. Erin Zielinski and Kayla Kisthardt assisted on the goal.
The teams made it just over seven minutes into the overtime period before Bucknell was awarded three penalty corners in a row. On the third, Long fired a shot that bounced off the goalkeeper’s pad and into the Boston goal.
“We really outplayed them. I was really bummed when they scored first, but we had plenty of time to turn it up a notch and get that goal,” said Cook. “We feel really strong in overtime. We’ve had a few chances this year to practice our overtimes and really make it work.”
The win was Bucknell’s fifth in a row after starting the season 0-3. It was Bucknell’s third game of the season that went past regulation and the team’s second consecutive win in the series with the Terriers.
“My heart goes out to Boston. We’ve been getting better every single game. Our players have been staying disciplined, staying safe, and staying careful off the field, and it paid off. It was a lot of work on their part and a lot of sacrifice. While it was touch-and-go there at the beginning, to go 0-3 and then to come back and hit 5-0 is pretty awesome,” said Cook.
Following the game, Long was named the Tournament MVP. Kisthardt, Zielinski, and McCormick were also named to the All-Tournament Team.
