W L Pct GB Boston 7 3 .700 — Philadelphia 7 4 .636 ½ Brooklyn 5 6 .455 2½ New York 5 6 .455 2½ Toronto 2 8 .200 5
W L Pct GB Orlando 6 5 .545 — Charlotte 6 5 .545 — Miami 4 4 .500 ½ Atlanta 5 5 .500 ½ Washington 3 8 .273 3
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 7 4 .636 — Indiana 6 4 .600 ½ Cleveland 5 6 .455 2 Chicago 4 7 .364 3 Detroit 2 8 .200 4½
W L Pct GB Dallas 5 4 .556 — San Antonio 5 5 .500 ½ New Orleans 4 5 .444 1 Memphis 4 6 .400 1½ Houston 3 5 .375 1½
W L Pct GB Utah 6 4 .600 — Portland 6 4 .600 — Oklahoma City 5 4 .556 ½ Denver 5 5 .500 1 Minnesota 3 7 .300 3
W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 8 3 .727 — L.A. Clippers 7 4 .636 1 Phoenix 7 4 .636 1 Golden State 6 4 .600 1½ Sacramento 5 6 .455 3
Milwaukee 121, Orlando 99 Charlotte 109, New York 88 Washington 128, Phoenix 107 Memphis 101, Cleveland 91 Atlanta 112, Philadelphia 94 Portland 112, Toronto 111 Sacramento 127, Indiana 122 New Orleans at Dallas, ppd
Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Denver at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Utah at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Chicago, ppd L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Indiana at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Dallas at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m. Utah at Washington, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m. New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Golden State at Denver, 10 p.m. Indiana at Portland, 10 p.m.
College hockey
MIDWEST North Dakota 2, Colorado College 0
Men’s college basketball
MIDWEST Bradley 75, N. Iowa 73 Loyola of Chicago 58, Indiana St. 48 UConn 60, DePaul 53 SOUTHWEST Prairie View 73, Texas Southern 67 SMU 79, Temple 68 FAR WEST Boise St. 83, Wyoming 60 Colorado 65, Utah 58
Women’s college basketball
EAST Binghamton 58, New Hampshire 56 Lehigh 89, American U. 71 SOUTH Jackson St. 62, Southern U. 42 Murray St. 69, Morehead St. 62 MIDWEST E. Illinois 77, SIU-Edwardsville 65 Seton Hall 79, Butler 64 SOUTHWEST Alabama A&M 57, Ark.-Pine Bluff 47 Texas Southern 79, Prairie View 76 FAR WEST Boise St. 68, Wyoming 61 Southern Cal 56, Colorado 52
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Charles Johnson vice president of corporate partnerships. National League PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Dave Lundquist assistant pitching coach and Mike Calitri quality assurance coach. Minor League Baseball Frontier League GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed C/1B Chase Vallot. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed SS Nilo Rijo. Traded RHP Michael Hope to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association of Professional Baseball for INF Trey Hair. Texas League FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS — Agreed to terms with Victor Rojas on a multiyear contract to become president and general manager. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association NBA — Fined Philadelphia $25,000 for violating the injury reporting rules. NBA G League MEMPHIS HUSTLE — Acquired a No. 2 overall pick in the 2020-2021 draft from Erie in exchange for the returning player rights to F Jarrod Uthoff. Acquired returning player rights to David Stockton from South Bay in exchange for the returning player rights to Dusty Hannahs. FOOTBALL National Football League INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Casey Tucker to a reserve/futures contract. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart and TE Nate Wieting to a reserve/futures contracts. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated DT Steve McLendon and LB Devin White from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Kevin Minter on the reserve/COVID-19 list. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed Ts Paul Adams and Brandon Kemp, WRs Rashard Davis, Cody Hollister and Chester Rodgers, TEs Parker Hesse and Tommy Hudson, LBs Jan Johnson and Tuzar Skipper, QB DeShone Kizer, K Tucker McCann, C Daniel Munyer, DE Nate Orchard and LS Matt Orzech to reserve/futures contracts. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed DTs David Bada and Devaroe Lawrence, WRs Jeff Badet, Tony Brown and Trevor Davis, DB Jordan Brown, TEs Dylan Cantrell and Dylan Cantrell, DE Jalen Jelks, RBs Javon Leake and Jonathan Williams, T Rick Leonard and K Kaare Vedvik to reserve/futures contracts. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with S Brandon Alexander on a one-year contract extension. Signed WR Macho Bockru and DT Zach Houghron. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed C Frederik Gauthier to a one-year contract. BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned Fs Brandon Biro, Steven Fogarty, Brett Murray and C.J. Smith to the Rochester Americans (AHL). NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed Fs Brandon Gignac, Nick Merkley and Ben Street and Ds Josh Jacobs and Colton White on waivers. Assigned Fs Nate Schnarr and Brett Seney and Ds Kevin Bahl, Nikita Okhotiuk and Reilly Walsh and G Evan Cormier to Binghamton (AHL). PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designated Gs Maxime Lagace and Alex D’Orio, D Pierre-0liver Joseph, LWs Drew O’Connor and Sam Poulin, RW Anthony Angello and C Frederick Gaudreau for assignment/taxi squad. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Sent Ds Teemu Kivihalme, Mac Hollowell and Timothy Liljegren, LW Pierre Engvall and RW Joey Anderson to Toronto (AHL). VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Waived Ds Ashton Sautner and Guillaume Brisebois, C Tyler Graovac, RWs Loui Eriksson and Justin Bailey and LW Sven Baertschi. VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Sent Ds Kaedan Korcazak, Connor Corcoran, Brayden Pachal and Jimmy Schuldt, Cs Peryton Krebs, Ben Jones, Lucas Elvenes and Jake Leschyshyn, LW Jack Dugan and Gs Dylan Ferguson and Logan Thompson to Henderson (AHL). WASHINGTON CAPITOLS — Sent RWs Kody Clark and Brett Leason, C Garrett Pilon and LW Joe Snivley to Hershey (AHL). American Hockey League AHL — Named Hayley Moore as vice president of hockey operations. ECHL ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed D Will Lochead and G Frank Marotte to active roster. Placed D Les Lancaster on reserve. Loaned Frank Marotte to Bridgeport (AHL). FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Added G Jordan Bustard as EBUG. FORT WAYNE — Released Fs Tommy Beaudoin and Liam Murphy and G Tommy Proudlock. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed F Keeghan Howdeshell to active roster. Placed F Keeghan Howdeshell on reserve. RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed G Gordon Defiel, D Nate Kallen and F Stephen Baylis to active roster. Placed D Butrus Ghafari on reserve. Released G Danny Battochio as EBUG. WHEELING NAILERS — Claimed D Dominic Cormier from Rapid City. SOCCER Major League Soccer ATLANTA UNITED — Named Mariano Toedtli, Nicolas Pavlovich and Predro Mateo Leivas assistant coaches, Javier Vilamitjana fitness coach and Diego Navone video analyst. COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Isaiah Parente as a homegrown player. LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired F Corey Baird from Real Salt Lake in exchange for $500,000 in general allocation money, a 2021 international roster slot and future considerations. Signed D Kim Moon-Hwan from K League side Busan IPark. National Women’s Soccer League CHICAGO RED STARS — Signed M Nikki Stanton.
