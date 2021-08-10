Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 59 53 .527 _ Atlanta 57 55 .509 2 New York 56 55 .505 2½ Washington 50 62 .446 9 Miami 47 66 .416 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 66 46 .589 _ Cincinnati 61 52 .540 5½ St. Louis 55 56 .495 10½ Chicago 52 61 .460 14½ Pittsburgh 41 71 .366 25

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 71 41 .634 _ Los Angeles 67 45 .598 4 San Diego 65 49 .570 7 Colorado 51 61 .455 20 Arizona 35 78 .310 36½

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3 San Diego 8, Miami 3 Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0), 2:20 p.m., 1st game L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 9-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-6), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Happ 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Espino 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Gray 4-6) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 7:20 p.m. Milwaukee (Ashby 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game Colorado (Gray 7-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-6), 8:10 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 1-6) at San Francisco (Wood 9-3), 9:45 p.m. Miami (TBD) at San Diego (Stammen 5-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 68 44 .607 _ Boston 65 49 .570 4 New York 62 50 .554 6 Toronto 60 50 .545 7 Baltimore 38 72 .345 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 67 46 .593 _ Cleveland 55 55 .500 10½ Detroit 54 60 .474 13½ Kansas City 48 63 .432 18 Minnesota 48 65 .425 19

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 66 46 .589 _ Oakland 64 48 .571 2 Seattle 59 54 .522 7½ Los Angeles 56 56 .500 10 Texas 39 73 .348 27

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3 Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota 1 N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 6, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 2-1) at Toronto (Matz 9-6), 6:07 p.m., 1st game Detroit (Mize 6-6) at Baltimore (Akin 0-5), 7:05 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 8-7) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-5), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-3) at Boston (Rodríguez 8-6), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-5) at Minnesota (Jax 2-1), 8:10 p.m. Colorado (Gray 7-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-6), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-3), 8:10 p.m. Toronto (Stripling 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-4), 10:07 p.m., 2nd game Texas (Allard 2-10) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 47 35 .573 — Toledo (Detroit) 46 37 .554 1½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 44 39 .530 3½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 41 42 .494 6½ Columbus (Cleveland) 37 45 .451 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 35 47 .427 12 Louisville (Cincinnati) 32 51 .386 15½

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 49 30 .620 — Buffalo (Toronto) 49 32 .605 1 Worcester (Boston) 45 37 .549 5½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 37 44 .457 13 Rochester (Washington) 33 46 .418 16 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 29 53 .354 21½

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 55 28 .663 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 49 35 .583 6½ Jacksonville (Miami) 48 36 .571 7½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 46 38 .548 9½ Memphis (St. Louis) 40 44 .476 15½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 32 50 .390 22½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 29 54 .349 26

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 51 32 .614 — Portland (Boston) 49 33 .598 1½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 38 42 .475 11½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 36 46 .439 14½ Reading (Philadelphia) 33 51 .393 18½ Hartford (Colorado) 27 56 .324 24

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 51 32 .614 — Bowie (Baltimore) 49 33 .598 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 45 37 .549 5½ Erie (Detroit) 45 39 .536 6½ Richmond (San Francisco) 42 42 .500 10 Harrisburg (Washington) 30 53 .361 21

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Reading, 6:45 p.m. Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

High-A East

North Division

W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 53 31 .631 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 43 39 .524 9 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 37 46 .446 15½ Wilmington (Washington) 34 50 .405 19 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 33 49 .402 19

South Division

W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 59 25 .702 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 52 32 .619 7 Greenville (Boston) 45 38 .542 13½ Hickory (Texas) 38 45 .458 20½ Rome (Atlanta) 37 47 .440 22 Asheville (Houston) 35 46 .432 22½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 33 51 .393 26

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m. Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Low-A East

Central Division

W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 51 33 .607 — Down East (Texas) 47 36 .566 3½ Fayetteville (Houston) 37 46 .446 13½ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 58 .310 25

North Division

W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 49 34 .595 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 45 38 .542 4½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 42 41 .506 7½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 29 55 .345 21

South Division

W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 60 23 .723 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 42 42 .500 18½ Columbia (Kansas City) 38 45 .458 22 Augusta (Atlanta) 34 50 .405 26½

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m. Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m. Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m. Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Atlantic League

Second Half

North Division

W L Pct. GB Lancaster 3 2 .600 — Long Island 2 3 .400 1 Southern Maryland 2 3 .400 1 York 1 4 .200 2

South Division

W L Pct. GB Gastonia 4 1 .800 — West Virginia 4 1 .800 — High Point 2 3 .400 2 Lexington 2 3 .400 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 2, 6 p.m. Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m. West Virginia at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m. Lexington at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 12 3 4 40 35 22 Orlando City 8 4 6 30 28 23 New York City FC 8 5 4 28 32 18 Philadelphia 7 5 7 28 25 19 Nashville 6 2 10 28 26 17 D.C. United 8 7 3 27 27 21 Columbus 6 6 6 24 21 23 CF Montréal 6 7 5 23 24 24 New York 5 8 4 19 21 22 Atlanta 3 6 9 18 21 25 Chicago 4 9 5 17 20 29 Inter Miami CF 4 8 4 16 15 26 Cincinnati 3 7 7 16 18 30 Toronto FC 3 9 6 15 23 38

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 10 4 4 34 33 20 Seattle 9 3 6 33 26 14 LA Galaxy 10 6 2 32 29 28 Colorado 8 4 4 28 22 16 Minnesota United 7 5 5 26 21 21 Portland 7 8 2 23 23 29 Los Angeles FC 6 7 5 23 24 25 Real Salt Lake 5 6 6 21 26 20 FC Dallas 5 7 6 21 23 25 San Jose 5 7 6 21 21 27 Houston 3 6 9 18 19 25 Austin FC 4 9 4 16 13 20 Vancouver 3 7 7 16 19 28 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, August 13

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 14

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 6 p.m. Miami at New York City FC, 8 p.m. New England at Toronto FC, 8 p.m. New York at CF Montréal, 8 p.m. Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 15

Los Angeles FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m. Columbus at Chicago, 6 p.m. D.C. United at Nashville, 7 p.m. Seattle at Portland, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 17

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 18 D.C. United at New England, 7 p.m. Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m. CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at New York, 8 p.m. Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Houston at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 20

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 21

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m. Chicago at Orlando City, 8 p.m. CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Atlanta at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at New England, 8 p.m. New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 9 3 1 28 20 7 North Carolina 6 4 3 21 17 9 Gotham FC 5 2 5 20 13 8 Orlando 5 4 5 20 17 16 Chicago 6 6 2 20 15 20 Reign FC 6 6 1 19 17 14 Washington 5 5 3 18 15 15 Houston 5 6 2 17 15 18 Louisville 4 6 2 14 10 18 Kansas City 0 9 4 4 6 20 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, August 13

Washington at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 14

Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m. Reign FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 15

Louisville at Gotham FC, 5 p.m. Chicago at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, August 18

Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 21

Kansas City at North Carolina, 7 p.m. Gotham FC at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Returned OF Luis Robert from his rehab assignment in Charlotte (Triple-A East) and reinstated him from the 60-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Gavin Sheets to Charlotte. Released OF Luis Gonzalez. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed 1B Bobby Bradley on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 7. Selected the contract of LHP Francisco Perez from Columbus (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated LHP Brooks Raley from suspension. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Promoted C M.J. Mendez to Omaha (Triple A East) from Arkansas (Double-A Central). MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Jorge Alcala on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Edgar Garcia from St. Paul (Triple-A East). NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luis Gil to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Placed INF Gleyber Torres on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Nick Nelson from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Selected the contract of INF Andrew Velazquez from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and agreed to terms on a major league contract. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Nick Anderson to FCL Rays (Florida Complex League) on a rehab assignment. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Luke Weaver to ACL D-Backs (Arizona Complex League) on a rehab assignment. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed C Anthony Bemboom off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Claimed RHP Conner Greene off waivers from Baltimore. Transferred LHPs Danny Duffy and Clayton Kershaw from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with free agent C Tony Wolters on a minor league contract. MILWAUKEE BREWERS Optioned LHP Blaine Hardy to Nashville (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Hunter Strickland from the 10-day IL. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Kwang Hyun Kim on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 8. Reinstated RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from the 10-day IL. Minor League Baseball Frontier League EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Acquired RHP Joe Riley from Sioux City. JOLIET SLAMMERS — Traded 1B Braxton Davidson to Schaumburg Boomers in exchange for RHP Turner Larkins and two players to be named later. LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released RHP Tyson Cronin. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Sent RHP Turner Larkins to Schaumburg. Traded 3B/OF Carson Maxwell to Joliet in exchange for RHP Logan Dubbe. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed C Gorgui Dieng. BROOKLYN NETS — Re-signed F Blake Griffin. DALLAS MAVERICKS — Re-signed G Tim Hardaway Jr and C Boban Marjanovic. Signed G Sterling Brown. LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed Gs Jason Preston and Brandon Boston Jr. NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Jericho Sims to a two-way contract. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Re-signed G Furkan Korkmaz. PHOENIX SUNS — Re-signed F Frank Kaminsky. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Darius Kilgo. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB D’Onta Foreman. Activated OL Kaleb McGary from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Activated OL Willie Wright from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived CB Tyler Hall. Placed DT Deadrin Senat on the injured reserve list. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated LT Ronnie Stanley from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed WR Siaosi Mariner. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated TE Stephen Sullivan from the COVID-19 list. Waived WR Marken Michel. Placed DE Austin Larkin on the injured reserve list. CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OT Elijah Wilkinson, LB Christian Jones and LS Patrick Scales from the COVID-19 list. DETROIT LIONS — Activated LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Darius Jennings. Waived C Drake Jackson. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed WR Gary Jennings on the injured reserve list. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived LS Rex Sunahara. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Warren Jackson. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived QB Jake Dolegala. Signed LS Brian Khoury. NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated RB Saquon Barkley and LB Oshane Ximines from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Released DE Ryan Anderson. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated DE Matt Leo from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed S Blake Countess. Waived S Obi Melifonwu with an injury designation. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed G Malcolm Pridgeon. Waived DL Calvin Taylor with an injury designation. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated TE Cameron Brate from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed C Jon Toth. Activated WR Curtis Samuel from the COVID-19 list and placed him on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. HOCKEY National Hockey League ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed F Max Comtois and D Josh Mahura to two-year contracts. Signed F Max Jones to a three-year contract. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Janne Kuokkanen to a two-year contract. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Ross Colton to a two-year contract. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed G Ilya Samsonov. American Hockey League PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed D J.D. Greenway to a two-year contract. COLLEGE HOFFSTRA — Named James Goelz and Chris Rojas as assistant baseball coaches. NC CENTRAL — Named Andre Gray men’s basketball assistant coach. NYU — Named Tyler Deck Shipley head coach men’s and women’s cross country and assistant coach of men’s and womens track and field. OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Frezer Legesse head coach men’s and women’s cross country and track and field coach. TENNESSEE TECH — Named Jimmy Laughlin director of football operations and on-campus recruiting coordinator. VANDERBILT — Named Ashley Kovacs women’s track and field associate throws coach.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.