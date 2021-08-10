Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 59 53 .527 _ Atlanta 57 55 .509 2 New York 56 55 .505 2½ Washington 50 62 .446 9 Miami 47 66 .416 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 66 46 .589 _ Cincinnati 61 52 .540 5½ St. Louis 55 56 .495 10½ Chicago 52 61 .460 14½ Pittsburgh 41 71 .366 25
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 71 41 .634 _ Los Angeles 67 45 .598 4 San Diego 65 49 .570 7 Colorado 51 61 .455 20 Arizona 35 78 .310 36½
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3 San Diego 8, Miami 3 Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0), 2:20 p.m., 1st game L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 9-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-6), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Happ 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Espino 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Gray 4-6) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 7:20 p.m. Milwaukee (Ashby 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game Colorado (Gray 7-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-6), 8:10 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 1-6) at San Francisco (Wood 9-3), 9:45 p.m. Miami (TBD) at San Diego (Stammen 5-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 68 44 .607 _ Boston 65 49 .570 4 New York 62 50 .554 6 Toronto 60 50 .545 7 Baltimore 38 72 .345 29
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 67 46 .593 _ Cleveland 55 55 .500 10½ Detroit 54 60 .474 13½ Kansas City 48 63 .432 18 Minnesota 48 65 .425 19
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 66 46 .589 _ Oakland 64 48 .571 2 Seattle 59 54 .522 7½ Los Angeles 56 56 .500 10 Texas 39 73 .348 27
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3 Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota 1 N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 6, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 2-1) at Toronto (Matz 9-6), 6:07 p.m., 1st game Detroit (Mize 6-6) at Baltimore (Akin 0-5), 7:05 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 8-7) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-5), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-3) at Boston (Rodríguez 8-6), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-5) at Minnesota (Jax 2-1), 8:10 p.m. Colorado (Gray 7-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-6), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-3), 8:10 p.m. Toronto (Stripling 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-4), 10:07 p.m., 2nd game Texas (Allard 2-10) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-3), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 47 35 .573 — Toledo (Detroit) 46 37 .554 1½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 44 39 .530 3½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 41 42 .494 6½ Columbus (Cleveland) 37 45 .451 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 35 47 .427 12 Louisville (Cincinnati) 32 51 .386 15½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 49 30 .620 — Buffalo (Toronto) 49 32 .605 1 Worcester (Boston) 45 37 .549 5½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 37 44 .457 13 Rochester (Washington) 33 46 .418 16 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 29 53 .354 21½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 55 28 .663 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 49 35 .583 6½ Jacksonville (Miami) 48 36 .571 7½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 46 38 .548 9½ Memphis (St. Louis) 40 44 .476 15½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 32 50 .390 22½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 29 54 .349 26
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 51 32 .614 — Portland (Boston) 49 33 .598 1½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 38 42 .475 11½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 36 46 .439 14½ Reading (Philadelphia) 33 51 .393 18½ Hartford (Colorado) 27 56 .324 24
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 51 32 .614 — Bowie (Baltimore) 49 33 .598 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 45 37 .549 5½ Erie (Detroit) 45 39 .536 6½ Richmond (San Francisco) 42 42 .500 10 Harrisburg (Washington) 30 53 .361 21
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Reading, 6:45 p.m. Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 53 31 .631 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 43 39 .524 9 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 37 46 .446 15½ Wilmington (Washington) 34 50 .405 19 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 33 49 .402 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 59 25 .702 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 52 32 .619 7 Greenville (Boston) 45 38 .542 13½ Hickory (Texas) 38 45 .458 20½ Rome (Atlanta) 37 47 .440 22 Asheville (Houston) 35 46 .432 22½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 33 51 .393 26
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m. Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Low-A East
Central Division
W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 51 33 .607 — Down East (Texas) 47 36 .566 3½ Fayetteville (Houston) 37 46 .446 13½ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 58 .310 25
North Division
W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 49 34 .595 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 45 38 .542 4½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 42 41 .506 7½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 29 55 .345 21
South Division
W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 60 23 .723 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 42 42 .500 18½ Columbia (Kansas City) 38 45 .458 22 Augusta (Atlanta) 34 50 .405 26½
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m. Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m. Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m. Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Atlantic League
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB Lancaster 3 2 .600 — Long Island 2 3 .400 1 Southern Maryland 2 3 .400 1 York 1 4 .200 2
South Division
W L Pct. GB Gastonia 4 1 .800 — West Virginia 4 1 .800 — High Point 2 3 .400 2 Lexington 2 3 .400 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 2, 6 p.m. Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m. West Virginia at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m. Lexington at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 12 3 4 40 35 22 Orlando City 8 4 6 30 28 23 New York City FC 8 5 4 28 32 18 Philadelphia 7 5 7 28 25 19 Nashville 6 2 10 28 26 17 D.C. United 8 7 3 27 27 21 Columbus 6 6 6 24 21 23 CF Montréal 6 7 5 23 24 24 New York 5 8 4 19 21 22 Atlanta 3 6 9 18 21 25 Chicago 4 9 5 17 20 29 Inter Miami CF 4 8 4 16 15 26 Cincinnati 3 7 7 16 18 30 Toronto FC 3 9 6 15 23 38
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 10 4 4 34 33 20 Seattle 9 3 6 33 26 14 LA Galaxy 10 6 2 32 29 28 Colorado 8 4 4 28 22 16 Minnesota United 7 5 5 26 21 21 Portland 7 8 2 23 23 29 Los Angeles FC 6 7 5 23 24 25 Real Salt Lake 5 6 6 21 26 20 FC Dallas 5 7 6 21 23 25 San Jose 5 7 6 21 21 27 Houston 3 6 9 18 19 25 Austin FC 4 9 4 16 13 20 Vancouver 3 7 7 16 19 28 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, August 13
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 14
LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 6 p.m. Miami at New York City FC, 8 p.m. New England at Toronto FC, 8 p.m. New York at CF Montréal, 8 p.m. Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 15
Los Angeles FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m. Columbus at Chicago, 6 p.m. D.C. United at Nashville, 7 p.m. Seattle at Portland, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 17
Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 18 D.C. United at New England, 7 p.m. Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m. CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at New York, 8 p.m. Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Houston at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Friday, August 20
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 21
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m. Chicago at Orlando City, 8 p.m. CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Atlanta at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at New England, 8 p.m. New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA Portland 9 3 1 28 20 7 North Carolina 6 4 3 21 17 9 Gotham FC 5 2 5 20 13 8 Orlando 5 4 5 20 17 16 Chicago 6 6 2 20 15 20 Reign FC 6 6 1 19 17 14 Washington 5 5 3 18 15 15 Houston 5 6 2 17 15 18 Louisville 4 6 2 14 10 18 Kansas City 0 9 4 4 6 20 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, August 13
Washington at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 14
Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m. Reign FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Sunday, August 15
Louisville at Gotham FC, 5 p.m. Chicago at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, August 18
Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 21
