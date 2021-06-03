A return to Shippensburg Friday and Saturday was a shot in the arm for those looking for a sense of sports normalcy, especially given the fact there was no spring sports season a year ago. The annual track and field championships proved rewarding for so many young student-athletes, even as they dodged raindrops and fended off an unseasonal chill in the air.
It will be interesting to see if the PIAA adopts the format it used this year — Class 2A on Friday, 3A on Saturday — going forward.
The new format — adopted prior to the relaxing of COVID restrictions — had its advantages and disadvantages. Mostly likely to push back are those with quality distance runners as there’s little time between events, which leaves little recovery time for those wishing to run the 4x800 relay, 3,200 and 1,600.
The highlight of Friday’s action was the Milton girls 4x100 relay’s victory, one in which three of the top-four spots in the state (Bloomsburg, second and Hughesville, fourth) went to District 4 teams. The win provided the Milton girls program its first-ever gold medal at the state track and field championships.
And, you’ll be hearing more from these girls next year. Only Regi Wendt is a senior. Freshman Mackenzie Lopez, and juniors Janae Bergey and Riley Murray will be back. The team crossed the line under 50 ticks, the lone team to do so.
Coach Rod Harris knew he had a good team, and he knew it pretty early in the season. Injuries, a lack of practice time and pandemic protocol hovered over the team all season. Milton has no home facility due to construction, adding to the adversity these young ladies overcame on the road to gold.
Bergey, who Harris said could have ended up on the podium with a medal in one or both of the hurdling events, nursed an injury from mid-season on.
Murray battled shin injuries all the way up to Friday.
Both overcame those injuries and were able to put together a performance no one will forget anytime soon, in conditions these athletes are more accustomed to in March than in late May.
Murray ended up with three medals on the day — gold in the relay, a third-place finish in the pole vault and fifth in the 300 hurdles.
Lewisburg junior Elena Malone burst onto the scene her freshman year. It had many looking forward to what she may do as a sophomore. COVID nixed that as there was no spring track season a year ago.
Malone made up for lost time, collecting three medals on Friday — a second in the 4x400 relay, third in the 4x800 relay and a sixth in the 400. As she showed during the District 4 championships, Malone has the ability to make up some ground and she did it again Friday in the 4x400. Malone overcame two runners to push the Dragons into second place.
Asha Hohmuth, also part of the silver-medal relay team, is but a sophomore. She, too, showed some mettle in powering past runners into a headwind Friday.
On Saturday, Lewisburg’s boys team made the jump from Class 2A to 3A and the 4x800 relay team of James Koconis, Calvin Bailey, Gianluca Perrone and Thomas Hess shocked most everyone with a gold-medal performance in a deep and talented field. Their time of 7:53.93 was amazing given the conditions — sub-50 temperatures, drizzle and a pretty stiff breeze — but still off the 2004 state-record performance of Lewisburg’s Chris Moreau, Adam Renner, Kevin Schoenfelter and Chris Spooner (7:44.44).
The fact that the Lewisburg boys did well in a distance event is not surprising, after all they are the defending cross country championships. The jump to 3A is what makes it so amazing.
Take Jacob Hess — star of the state-championship cross country team. His 10th-place finish (9:22.38) would have landed him on the podium on Friday in the 2A race. Where? Try third.
Southern Columbia’s stable of sprinters and hurdler Jake Rose put on a show Friday in cruising to the state title. It was Southern’s first in track, and third (football, girls soccer) team title this season.
One has to wonder when PIAA will consider breaking track and field into three classifications. Mifflinburg’s boys and girls compete in the 3A ranks even though the school has no track facility. Shamokin is another team school that sits there on the bubble and would likely have a bevy of medalists were it 2A or part of a three classification system.
Congratulations to all the area state qualifiers and medalists. It’s quite an accomplishment just to make it to Shippensburg.
