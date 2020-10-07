LEWISBURG — Lewisburg begins state championship play at 10 Thursday morning at Fox Hills Country Club, Exeter, with a subregional meeting with Scranton Prep, last year’s Class 2A runner-up.
The winner advances to the PIAA Championships Monday, Oct. 26, at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.
The Green Dragons earned the opportunity to extend their season last week with a District 4 championship at Eagles Mere County Club. Not only did the Green Dragons win, they took the title with a 10-stroke margin over Montoursville.
Paced by District 4 individual champ Sean Kelly and fellow individual state championships qualifier Nick Mahoney, the Dragons cruised to the district title. Kelly fired a 4-over 75, two ahead of second-place finisher Jullian Krainak, of Midd-West. Mahoney finished alone in third with a 79, two strokes clear of fourth-place finisher Brock Hamblin, of Wellsboro.
Coach Joe Faust knows his team will have to play with poise Thursday if it expects to advance to the team championships in York. It’s something the team has done well thus far this year.
“Scranton Prep returns four players from last year’s team,” said Faust. “It’s been a great season. Our guys can’t think of, or care if they are going against the defending state silver medalists. We have to perform, and we perform better when were are relaxed.”
Lewisburg is back in the state championships for the first time in a while, and it will be taking the stage with a young group. Only Joel Myers is a senior.
Kelly is a junior. Mahoney is a sophomore. Joining them in Exeter today will be teammates Will Gronlund and Collin Starr, both juniors,
Gronlund fired a 94 last week at districts while Starr and Myers each finished with a 103.
