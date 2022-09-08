CATAWISSA — After losing the day before, 8-0 to Benton, Warrior Run’s field hockey team played much better. Unfortunately for them, a late goal by Southern Columbia gave the Tigers a 5-4 win.
“There were definitely some improvements in comparison to our first two games. I was very happy with the way the girls went out and competed. They hustled all game long and that is something that you like to see as a coach,” said Warrior Run coach Liz Klees.
In a back-and-forth contest, SCA senior Addison Pita was able to break free with 5:23 left in the game and sent a strike into the back right corner of the cage that would stand as the game winner.
“She took her leadership role to heart and helped us get this win. You could tell she was on a mission in the final quarter,” Southern coach Trish Hoffman said.
For an early season meeting, the game was entertaining throughout starting with Tiger freshman Seneca Doraski’s goal less than 4 minutes in. It was the first shot of the game for Southern after Warrior Run nearly scored in the opening 25 seconds before a whistle nullified a goal for the Defenders after SCA freshman Vivian Miller’s effort forced the whistle.
Just 2 minutes later, Warrior Run’s Rachel Thomas evened the score. Less than a minute later, the Warrior Run sophomore gave the visitors a 2-1 lead with a backhand flip that caromed off the post and into the net.
With 1:21 remaining in the first quarter, the Tigers answered. On their first penalty corner opportunity, senior Kaydence Wise deflected a ball that grazed junior Elizabeth Hodder’s stick to tie things up at 2-2.
“When you are given an opportunity, you need to find ways to convert. The girls were able to do that tonight,” Hoffman said after the win.
Neither team scored in the second quarter thanks to some timely saves in net by each goalie. With 8:41 left in the half, Tiger junior Jenna Billig made a pair of saves to keep the tie off of a ricochet. The second one forced her to dive to her left as she was able to deflect a shot wide.
Pita then had an opportunity to give Southern the lead but was denied on a kick save from just inside of five yards by goalie Jessica Frey. Frey, who is just a freshman, got the start in goal after the two girls in front of her have gone down already with injuries.
“This was only the fifth day that she has ever played the position. I am proud of the way she was willing to step up and fill the position with the injuries that we have had. I have been really impressed with how well she has done in such a short time despite the score,” said Klees.
Each team scored a goal in the third to take a tie into the final 15 minutes of action. Yaidelina Gil scored off an assist from Alivia Ritenour for the Defender lead. The senior was able to sneak it through Billig’s legs with 12:17 left in the quarter.
Late in the third, the Tigers were able to convert for a second time off a corner thanks to a pair of juniors. Gracie Keller sent the pass to the top of the circle and Jenson Purnell was able to rip it through traffic for the equalizer.
Just 32 seconds into the fourth quarter, Pita gave the Tigers their first lead since early in the first quarter when rain was coming down in the form of a steady mist. At the 13:08 mark, Styer found Gil down the right side of the turf to even the score at 4-4.
It remained that way until Southern (2-1) scored the final goal to pick up the PHAC victory. Billig was able to come up with a late save to help the cause as she cleared a shot deep out of the zone when Warrior Run had a player advantage.
“We made an adjustment of telling Jenna to stand up more. She was making some stops, but when she wasn’t standing, she wasn’t able to clear the ball. I was happy the way she did that as the game went on,” said Hoffman.
The Tigers will play their next game at home as well on Saturday afternoon against Dallas. Warrior Run (0-3) will look to pick up its first win on Saturday when the team travels to Milton.
“I think the girls are continuing to improve. Just in one day, this was much improved from the day before. If the girls keep working, they will continue to grow confidence,” Klees said.
Southern Columbia 5, Warrior Run 4
at Southern Columbia
WR 2 0 1 1 — 4
SC 2 0 1 2 — 5
First quarter
SC-Seneca Doraski, unassisted, 11:16.
WR-Rachel Thomas, assist Nora Styer, 9:19.
WR-Thomas, unassisted, 8:22.
SC-Kaydence Wise, assist Elizabeth Hodder, 1:21.
Third quarter
WR-Yai Gil, assist Alivia Ritenour, 12:17.
SC-Jenson Purnell, assist Gracie Keller, 1:24.
Fourth quarter
SC-Addison Pita, unassisted, 14:28.
WR-Styer, assist Gil, 13:08.
SC-Pita, unassisted, 5:23
Shots: WR, 12-10; Penalty corners: WR, 4-3; Saves: SC (Jenna Billig), 6; WR (Jessica Frey), 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.