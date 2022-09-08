CATAWISSA — After losing the day before, 8-0 to Benton, Warrior Run’s field hockey team played much better. Unfortunately for them, a late goal by Southern Columbia gave the Tigers a 5-4 win.

“There were definitely some improvements in comparison to our first two games. I was very happy with the way the girls went out and competed. They hustled all game long and that is something that you like to see as a coach,” said Warrior Run coach Liz Klees.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.