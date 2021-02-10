TURBOTVILLE — Although Warrior Run’s offense had its share of difficulties getting the ball into the hoop late in Tuesday’s game against Hughesville, the Defenders’ defense certainly rose to the occasion when it mattered most.
Warrior Run held onto a slim two-point lead late in the fourth quarter, but the Defenders made four key stops against Hughesville in the final moments to pull out a 38-35 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory.
And it was a win that Warrior Run (4-5, 2-5 HAC-II) had to have following a couple of losses and a COVID-19 break that lasted more than a week.
“We’ve had a rough couple of losses, and just to get a win I think it gets you over a little bit of a hump,” said Warrior Run coach Rachael Herb. “The girls worked hard, but we definitely have a lot to improve on and we’re just hoping to finish the season strong.”
The Defenders were hitting their outside shots early, with Jordan Hartman connecting on three of them and Gracy Beachel sinking another one to give the hosts a 14-9 lead in the first period.
Hughesville (5-6) though responded with a 5-0 run to close out the first and tie the game at 14-all.
“When we start off making our shots it definitely boosts us. The problem is that sometimes when we get those shots going then we forget to work that inside-outside game, and we lose that little bit of presence in there,” said Herb.
“Yeah, it was a great start but I’d like to see this team get a good start and then continue to transition through the rest of the game. That’s just something with the season that we’re in — you’re up and you’re down. You’re just trying to get the best out of the girls that you can.”
Warrior Run would open up a six-point lead (22-16) in the second period by limiting Hughesville to just two free throws while also forcing the Spartans into committing eight turnovers.
Senior guard Sydney Hoffman made three buckets and scored eight points overall in the second quarter to lead the Defenders.
In the third Warrior Run couldn’t gain much separation from Hughesville, but that’s nothing new according to Herb.
“I don’t know what it is, but we just don’t like (playing) in the third period,” said Warrior Run’s coach. “I don’t know. We threw a press in to try to change the intensity, but it’s just kind of in the girls’ heads at this point, and they just need to buckle down and handle third periods much better than what we have.
I think as a coach I’m going to keep trying to throw some changes in there to see if we can get them out of that third period funk, because I honestly dread going into the third period. I hate it,” added Herb.
The middle two periods almost cost Warrior Run at the end. The Defenders’ lead shrunk to just two (34-32) following a 3-pointer by the Spartans with 3 minutes remaining.
However, a jumper by Alayna Wilkins pushed Warrior Run’s lead back up to four. That basket was then followed by blocks from freshman Alexis Hudson and Emily McKee, as well as a key steal by Hartman and a big rebound by Hoffman.
“I’m very proud of that effort, because our offense hasn’t had that click yet this year. We’re almost towards the end of the season and I really have not seen my team play the way they are capable of playing,” said Herb. “For them to at least step up on the defensive end and get the stops necessary there, I can’t be more proud of that. We got an ugly win, but we’ll take what we can get at this point.”
The win was sealed when Hoffman sunk a pair of free throws with under 10 seconds left. Hoffman finished with 14 points and she had seven rebounds and three assists, while Hartman also had 14 points to go along with three steals.
“It’s always nice to go up by enough points that if you want let (your opponent) score a bucket, you can,” said Herb. “So, yeah, foul shots are key at the end of a game and I think if you want one kid on the line, Sydney is definitely the one that you want. She gets up, she takes the pressure and she finishes the game.”
Warrior Run will look to make it two wins in a row when the Defenders host Milton at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Warrior Run 38, Hughesville 35at Warrior RunScore by quarters
Hughesville 14 2 5 14 — 35 Warrior Run 14 8 7 9 — 38
Hughesville (5-6) 35
A. Snyder 4 5-9 13; B. Bobak 2 0-0 5; L. Henry 2 6-8 11; G. Pysher 0 0-0 0; O. Strother 1 2-4 4; M. Duff 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
10 13-21 35.
3-point goals:
Bobak, Henry.
Warrior Run (4-5) 38
Sydney Hoffman 4 6-8 14; Alexis Hudson 0 0-0 0; Alayna Wilkins 1 0-0 2; Gracy Beachel 1 0-0 3; Katie Watkins 0 0-1 0; Jordan Hartman 3 5-6 14; Emily McKee 2 0-1 5.
Totals:
11 11-16 38.
3-point goals:
Hartman 3, Beachel, McKee.
JV score: WR, 43-24. High scorers: WR, Leah Grow, 13; Holly Hollenbach, 11.
