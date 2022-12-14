MILTON — With a roster of only nine wrestlers Mifflinburg needs every break it can get to be competitive in dual meets. So winning the coin flip at the beginning of a match is important for the Wildcats if coach Derek Reber’s thin squad is going to get the best matchups for an opportunity to win.
But Milton might have had the first meeting of the two schools since 2019 locked up from the start.
After winning the flip, Reber forfeited to unbeaten Cale Bastian in the opening bout at 189, electing to send veteran Jon Melendez up to 215 to tangle with junior Trey Locke who sat out last season. The strategy didn’t work as Locke pinned Melendez in the second period and two weights later, younger brother Ty at 107, pinned the Wildcats Jack Gramly in a critical toss-up bout. The Black Panthers never took their foot off the gas and rolled over Mifflinburg, 51-17, in the Jungle Tuesday night.
Milton upped its record to 3-3 with the non-league victory while Mifflinburg dropped to 1-1, The Black Panthers are off until next Tuesday when they host Lewisburg. The Wildcats host Midd-West Thursday and then travel to the Panther Holiday Class at Mount Aloysius College this weekend.
“I’m happy with the way we competed, overall,” said Milton coach Josh Anspach. “We knew we’d have some forfeits coming our way tonight but we told all of our guys to be ready to wrestle, no matter what, and that happened right away when they forfeited to Cale. Trey came out and did a good job.”
The heavier Locke converted the first takedown, avoided a Melendez headlock attempt, and then dominated the rest of the first period, even though he didn’t score. He reversed Melendez in the second and pinned him 14 seconds into the period.
“I was ready to go and I just went out and stayed calm,” Locke said. “I didn’t really know if I was getting a match but it definitely felt good to get the team off to a good start. I didn’t wrestle last year but getting back on the mat hasn’t been too bad. It’s really about muscle memory and all the drilling in the preseason has helped with that. It’s great to be back because I love to wrestle.”
Anspach said Locke has slipped back into wrestling mode quickly because of his fitness and his strong work ethic.
“He’s athletic, he’s a great workout partner, and he’s probably in the best shape of anybody on the team,” Anspach said. “With him it’s about controlling his aggression on the mat. It’s about teaching him how to score and when to score and how to avoid big moves. He knows how to wrestle and he’s a good athlete so we are expecting him to win most of his matches.”
Locke improved to 4-2 after getting his feet wet at the Case Flynn Duals in Pottsville over the weekend.
At 107, the younger Locke made certain Mifflinburg didn’t build any momentum as Emmanuel Ulrich pinned Milton’s Paul Rohland in the third period at 285. Locke did surrender the opening takedown to Gramly but he used a reversal and three back points to carry a 5-2 lead into the second period when he reversed Gramly again and stuck him for the fall at the three minute mark.
“When Ty came off the mat I told him that’s the most complete match I’ve seen him wrestle,” Anspach said. “He gave up points early but he came back and got the reversal. I could see the confidence in his eyes at that point.”
“I train hard everyday so I have some confidence,” the younger Locke said. “I wasn’t nervous and I just wanted to go out there and wrestle my match.I just blocked everything out and focused on the match.”
Milton got falls from Quinn Keister (139) and Alex DeHart (145) and a decision from Brady Wolfe (160)
Ben Straub (121) picked up a fall for the Wildcats while Lane Kenamond (133) grabbed a technical fall.
Milton 51, Mifflinburg 17
at Mifflinburg
189: Cale Bastian, ML, won by forfeit
215: Trey Locke, ML, pinned Jon Melendez, 2:14
285: Emmanuel Ulrich, MF, pinned Paul Rohland, 4:46
107: Ty Locke, ML, pinned Jack Gramly, 3:00
114: Abby Moser, ML, won by forfeit
121: Ben Straub, MF, pinned Tyler Stokes, 1:28
127: No match
133: Lane Kennamond, MF, tech fall Tyler Geisewite, 15-0
139: Quinn Keister, ML, pinned Wesley Smith, 1:10
145: Alex DeHart, ML, pinned Bryan Reeder, :18
152: Alex Parker, ML, won by forfeit
160: Brady Wolfe, ML, dec. Oliver Platte, 6-2
172: Alex Hoffman, ML, won by forfeit
