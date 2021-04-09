MILTON — Although Mifflinburg has hit the ball pretty well in the early goings of the season, the Wildcats didn’t have a win to show for their efforts.
That is until now.
Mifflinburg pounded out 15 hits in Thursday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division I matchup against Milton, and it resulted in a 13-2, five-inning victory for the Wildcats.
“It was a very good game. All of the girls stayed in the game, stayed focused and they did a good job,” said Mifflinburg coach Ron Hernandez. “It feels great (to get that first win). You could tell the girls were enthusiastic, jumping around and having a good time.
“With the youth on this team, it’s good to get a win nice and early and hopefully they will build off of it,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Mifflinburg (1-2 overall and HAC-I) used seven of those hits to score four runs in both the first and second innings.
A solo home run by Camryn Murrey and an RBI single from Kira Hackenberg keyed the first inning, which also saw two runs come home on wild pitches for the Wildcats.
Then in the second inning, a one-out RBI double by Hackenberg and a bloop RBI single to center from Evelyn Osborne fueled that four-run spurt. And just like in the first, Mifflinburg also got runs home on a passed ball and a wild pitch.
“The girls have been hitting the ball all year, and in the first two games they hit the ball well,” said Hernandez. “This game they really came and put it to (Milton), and I’m very pleased with them.”
Milton (0-2, 0-2) temporarily kept the game from getting out of hand by scoring on a hit-batsman in the second inning and on back-to-back doubles in the third from Brooklyn Wade and Kendall Fedder.
“We had some really good innings, and we had some good hits (there),” said Milton coach Maggie Gola. “Kiersten Stork had a good hit, Wade had a good hit, and Fedder had a good one, it’s just we needed to put them in the right innings so that we could’ve capitalized (on them) again and again.
“We started the game rough, but little by little we did get a lot better,” added Milton’s coach.
Regardless, the Wildcats pulled away with four more runs in the fourth.
Murrey added an RBI single in the fame and Tawnya Shrawder drove a two-run single through the hole at short to build Mifflinburg’s lead to 12-2 before the Wildcats scored on a fielder’s choice in the fifth.
Jaden Keister led Mifflinburg with a 3-for-3 day that included three runs scored, plus Brook Karchner went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, and Murrey finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs.
In addition, Mifflinburg freshman pitcher Chelsea Miller got her first career win as she held Milton to just four hits while getting three strikeouts.
Miller looked sharp early, and even though her command faltered a bit in the second and third innings (2 walks, 2 HBP, 2 doubles, 2 runs), she regained it later.
“Yeah, she did, but the good thing about it is she showed a little maturity today and she found it. Even though she lost (her control) in the middle, she came back and found it and finished the game strong,” said Hernandez.
“As a matter of fact, Miller actually finished the game better than she started the game, so we’re very pleased, especially with her being a freshman and with only three starts under her belt. She’s getting there.”
Mifflinburg next plays Penns Valley on Saturday at 11 a.m., and Hernandez thinks his Wildcats can keep it going and build off the win.
“I hope it does the job, but we’ll see. The girls have been upbeat and playing hard, but they just haven’t had any breaks,” he said. “Today they didn’t need (any beaks). They came out and just put the foot on the pedal and went to town.”
Milton, on the other hand, has to go right back out and face a tough Danville team on the road at 4:30 p.m. today.
“We’re going to take the things we learned today, and do as much as we can in warm-ups (today) to be as successful as we can (against Danville),” said Gola.
Mifflinburg 13, Milton 2 (5 innings)at Milton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.