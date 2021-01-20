LEWISBURG — Bucknell senior John Meeks added another honor in the wake of his big game at Lehigh on Sunday, as he was named Patriot League Player of the Week for the first time in his career. On Monday, Meeks was selected as the Bison Athlete of the Week.
After sitting out the first four games of the season due to injury, Meeks returned to the lineup this past weekend and made a big impact as the Bison swept a pair of games against Lehigh. In his season debut on Saturday, Meeks tallied 12 points and four rebounds in a 75-70 win at Sojka Pavilion.
He was even better in Sunday’s 77-61 victory in Bethlehem. Meeks’ 31 points, 11 rebounds and five assists were all career highs. He had 20 points in the first half alone, and then he dished out all five of his assists in the second half, when Bucknell outscored Lehigh 41-24. Bucknell made 13 field goals in the second half and Meeks had a hand in nine of them, scoring four and assisting on five.
Meeks hit 11 of 20 shots from the field, 4 of 8 from 3-point distance, and 5 of 7 from the foul line in Sunday’s contest. Five of his 11 rebounds came on the offensive end, and he was also part of a defensive effort that limited the Mountain Hawks to 39.7 percent shooting on the day. His 31 points were tied for 14th-most in a road game in school history, and he became just the fifth Bison ever to have a 30-point game against Lehigh.
The two victories over Lehigh this weekend lifted Bucknell’s record in the Patriot League Central Division to 2-2, and the Bison are now 2-4 overall as they look ahead to a two-game weekend series with Colgate. Both games will be in Hamilton, N.Y., with 1 p.m. start times on Saturday and Sunday on ESPN+.
Sunday’s Lehigh-Drexel wrestling match canceled
BETHLEHEM – Lehigh’s wrestling match versus Drexel, scheduled for Sunday at Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall has been canceled. The cancellation comes as a result of Drexel’s return to campus and resocialization guidelines, which will not afford Drexel sufficient training time in order to compete on Sunday.
The Mountain Hawks will return to action when they host Binghamton on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 4 p.m. inside Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. The dual will be televised locally on Service Electric Network and streamed at Lehighsports.com/watch.
