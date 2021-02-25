SELINSGROVE — This time a year ago, Lewisburg’s girls basketball team was scrambling to find the wins it needed to qualify for the District 4 playoffs.
There’s no drama this time around for the Green Dragons, who are anxiously waiting for the postseason to begin after clinching a playoff berth weeks ago.
So the only thing left to do for Lewisburg was to get a win over Selinsgrove in its season finale on Wednesday.
Behind the efforts of Sophie Kilbride and Maddie Still, the Green Dragons did just that by taking a 45-39 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory inside the Seals Dome.
“It was a good team win. Everyone got involved and everyone got after it. There were some stretches where we gave Selinsgrove some easy baskets, but we really played good defense down the stretch when it really mattered,” said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample.
“It’s good to have a game like this. Our next game will be in the district playoffs, and Selinsgrove is a really good team — they have a great offense and a good defense. It was nice to see our girls come out and put it all together and get the win.”
Lewisburg (12-5, 9-3 HAC-I) didn’t start the game well against Selinsgrove (5-4, 4-1), which opened with an 11-6 lead after the Seals scored the final five points of the period.
Two buckets by Regan Llanso were sandwiched around a layup by Roz Noone to get the Green Dragons to within a point of the Seals at 13-12.
But once Lauren Gross took an offensive charge moments later, the tide really began to swing in Lewisburg’s favor.
Following the call, Hope Drumm nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Green Dragons their first lead of the game (15-14). After that, Gross hit a jumper and Kilbride got a layup to give Lewisburg a 21-18 lead at the half.
“We were kind of going through the motions a little bit in the first half, and we’ve done that the last couple of games. We’ve dug ourselves some holes, and we talked about it at halftime that we gave Selinsgrove a lot of easy baskets in transition and second-chance opportunities,” said Sample.
“So, we talked about coming out in the second half and really making Selinsgrove earn their baskets. If Selinsgrove was really going after it on offense, then we can get the ball and push it in transition, and that was kind of our game plan in the second half — and the girls did a really good job.”
Selinsgrove, however, opened the third quarter with a 6-0 run. The spurt by the Seals ended when Still made an and-1 to ignite a 13-3 run for Lewisburg that resulted in a 34-29 lead.
Kilbride had six points in the run and Llanso also had a key bucket with a buzzer-beating layup that came off a Still assist right before the buzzer sounded.
Then in the fourth, a Kilbride jumper built Lewisburg’s lead to 41-31 with 5 minutes remaining. As it turned out that would be enough for the Green Dragons to prevail, especially after Still made all four of her free throws in the final minute to seal the deal.
“Maddie was just cool, calm and collected. She just stepped up to the line and sunk the shots, and it was awesome to see,” said Sample. “She did a really good job and I was so proud of her. It was good for her confidence because she does so many small, intangible things. She averages a little under four points a game, but there’s passes that she makes and just the calm presence she has on the floor. It’s good to have that out there.”
Now Lewisburg is in the driver’s seat as the Green Dragons are poised to enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed in Class 4A. The team will find out who it will face when the pairings come out this weekend.
“I told the girls, last year at this time we had to win this game (against Selinsgrove) to even have a chance at districts,” said Sample. “This year, the weight is kind of off their shoulders, but there’s a lot to be decided yet with other teams still playing, but I told the girls to use this game to springboard into districts because this year only the district champions move on (to states).
“So, its lose and go home, and it was really good to see the girls respond and play the way they did,” added Sample.
Kilbride finished with 15 points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists; and Still added 11 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
“Last year we were struggling to get into districts, and our game here (a 55-44 win over Selinsgrove) was the game we had to win in order to get in,” said Kilbride. “We just wanted that same energy and same charisma that we had coming in (to last year’s matchup), and we wanted to have a good win going into districts.
“I think it was important (for me) to look to attack the basket. I know the game was pretty close going into the second half, and we really just had to get (the momentum) back,” Kilbride added.
Lewisburg 45, Selinsgrove 39at SelinsgroveScore by quarters
Lewisburg 6 15 13 11 — 45 Selinsgrove 11 7 11 10 — 39
Lewisburg (12-5) 45
Maddie Still 2 7-7 11; Roz Noone 2 0-0 4; Sophie Kilbride 7 0-0 15; Regan Llanso 4 0-0 8; Lauren Gross 2 0-1 4; Hope Drumm 1 0-0 3; Anna Baker 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
18 7-8 45.
3-point goals:
Kilbride, Drumm.
Selinsgrove (5-4) 39
Lexy Gabrielson 1 0-0 2; Alyssa Latsha 2 0-0 4; Avery DeFazio 2 2-2 6; Lizzy Diehl 7 1-1 15; Lydia Geipel 1 1-2 3; Katie Shaffer 2 1-2 5; Emily Davis 0 0-0 0; Cierra Adams 1 1-2 4; Veronica Stanford 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
16 6-9 39.
3-point goals:
Adams.
JV score: Lewisburg, 46-21. High scorer: Lewisburg, Gracie Murphy, 12.
