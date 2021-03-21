College
Softball
Game 1: Lycoming 10, Delaware Valley 2
Game 2: Lycoming 6, Delaware Valley 0
Notes: In game 2 the Warriors completed the sweep with a 6-0 shutout, as sophomore Payton Whary, a Shamokin High grad, (1-0) tossed six innings, allowing four hits and striking out four en route to her first win of the year. The Warriors got on the board in the first inning of the second game when Russell led off with a triple and sophomore Kacee Reitz, a Milton Area High School grad, followed with a single, as did senior Taylor Gessner, also a graduate of Milton. After a lineout and a single, a sac fly helped Reitz score. Gessner finished 2-for-3 and scored a run.
Records: Lycoming is 2-2, 2-2 MAC. Delaware Valley is 1-4, 0-3.
Men's cross country
Lock Haven University
Saturday at PSAC Championships
Note: Freshman Tanner Walter, a graduate of Milton Area High School, placed 18th in 15:57.2 to earn All-PSAC honors and help Lock Haven finish third in the team standings with 79 points. Edinboro took the team title with 22 points.
Women's lacrosse
FDU-Florham 21, Lycoming 6
Saturday at Lycoming
Note: Junior Ericka Boyer notched a hat trick and the Lycoming College women’s lacrosse team scored a season-high six goals, but undefeated FDU-Florham pulled away late for a MAC Freedom win at UPMC Field.
Records: FDU-Florham is 4-0. Lycoming is 0-3.
Men's lacrosse
FDU-Florham 10, Lycoming 8
Saturday at FDU-Florham
Note: Sophomore Rory Hines and freshman Max Anderson each posted two goals to lead Lycoming.
Records: FDU-Florham is 1-3, 1-1 MAC. Lycoming is 0-2, 0-1.
Women's tennis
Misericordia 6, Lycoming 3
Saturday at Brandon Park
Note: First-year players Emily Wolfgang and Hannah Seebold, a graduate of Milton Area High School, notched an 8-3 win over Cassandra Benderavich and Kayla Rembish at No. 3 doubles.
Men's tennis
Lycoming 8, Misericordia 1
Note: The Warriors swept through doubles play, with Nate Redell and senior Cody Greenaway, a graduate of Milton Area High School, posting an 8-7 (3) win over Zack Hemond and Matt McCaffery at No. 1 doubles.
Records: Lycoming is 1-0. Misericordia is 0-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.