TURBOTVILLE — Mifflinburg’s 8-9-10 all-star softball team took a wild and woolly 15-14 victory over Danville to advance to the District 13 championship game.
A solo, inside-the-park home run by Ava Fry in the fifth inning proved to be the difference for Mifflinburg in the contest that was played Monday at the Northumberland County Recreation Complex.
With the win Mifflinburg will get a rematch with Central Columbia (a 13-0 winner on Friday) for the district title that is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today. Mifflinburg will need to beat Central twice in order to come away with the championship.
“It was a hard-fought game on both sides. I guess, we’re just lucky to come out on the top side of it,” said Mifflinburg manager Brad Hook.
Mifflinburg needed every run in order to hold off Danville, which rallied late to make the game very interesting.
Leading 13-8 after four innings of play, Mifflinburg scored the game’s decisive runs in the fifth.
First, Avery Reibsome hit a lead-of triple and scored on Ansleigh Thompson’s fielder’s choice.
Then after the second out was recorded, Fry drove a well-hit ball to left. The ball would get past Danville left fielder Jocelyn Millar and rolled towards the fence to allow Fry to circle the bases.
“That was big. I think she was down 1-2 in the count, and she finally got one in her zone and got a good swing on it,” said Hook. “She turned on it and hit it over (Millar’s) head and she hustled all the way around the bases.”
Danville responded with six runs in the bottom of the fifth despite the fact Mifflinburg turned a 1-3-6 double play to get the first two outs quickly.
Regardless, Danville got a single from Alivia Gresh and then four straight walks before Millar, Amelia Hoffman and Riley Snyder followed with RBI singles to make it a 15-14 contest.
Mifflinburg would put three runners on in the top of the sixth, but a 3-5 line out double play that began with a nice catch by first baseman Riley Snyder kept the team from padding its lead.
“That could’ve been worse. I told the girls that double play was on me. I looked over and seen the ball coming out of the first baseman’s glove and sent the runner,” said Hook. That one was on me and it could’ve cost us. Luckily, we got away with it.”
Mifflinburg then flashed some leather of its own in the bottom of the sixth. Fry, who pitched in relief of Thompson from the third inning on, first caught a liner before Brylee Hook scooped up a couple of grounders for the final outs.
“The girls came out (in the sixth) confident they could make the plays,” said manager Hook. “I had confidence in them that they could make the plays, and they got it done.”
Now, with nary a day’s rest, Mifflinburg will have to contend with Central today.
“I told the girls we just have to come and play hard,” said Mifflinburg’s manager. “Central’s pitcher is good, but she’s hittable. If we play hard and get a couple of hits here and there — we’ll see what happens.”
Mifflinburg opened the game by scoring five runs in the first on a bases-loaded walk by Brylee Hook, a fielder’s choice from Fry and three wild pitches.
Danville got two back in the bottom of the first, but Mifflinburg built its lead to 8-2 in the second on an infield RBI single by Baily Aikey and two more wild pitches.
Four wild pitches helped Danville score four runs in the second before the teams traded runs in the third to make the score 11-8 in favor of Mifflinburg, which then scored twice on wild pitches in the fourth and the deciding runs in the fifth.
Aikey finished the game 2-for-5 with three runs scored an an RBI, plus Reibsome was 1-for-1 with her triple, three walks and four runs scored.
District 13 Tournament8-9-10 Softballat Northumberland County Recreation ComplexMifflinburg 15, Danville 14
Mifflinburg 533 220 — 15-4-2 Danville242 060 — 14-4-2 Ansleigh Thompson, Ava Fry (3) and Fry, Avery Reibsome (3). Alayna Hess and Alivia Gresh. WP: Thompson. LP: Hess.
Top Mifflinburg hitters:
Savannah Reiff, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs scored, RBI; Baily Aikey, 2-for-5, 3 runs, RBI; Reibsome, 1-for-1, triple, 3 walks, 4 runs; Thompson, walk, RBI; Brylee Hook, walk; Fry, inside-the-park HR (5th, solo); Paicyn Stahl, walk, run; Camryn Roman, walk, run; McKenna Roush, 2 walks; Kaylee Willow, walk; Mackenzie Delsite, walk, run.
Top Danville hitters:
Amelia Hoffman, 1-for-2, 3 walks, 3 runs scored, RBI; Riley Snyder, 2-for-2, 3 walks, 3 runs, RBI; Hess, 2 walks, run; Gresh, 1-for-3, 2 walks, run, RBI; Brielle Whapham, walk, run; Maley Gerringer, 2 walks, run; Lexi Barrett, 2 walks, run; Jocelyn Patterson, walk, run; Adalynn Kendrick, walk, run; Jaycelyn Millar, 1-for-3, run, RBI.
Monday’s other scores:8-9-10 Baseball
Selinsgrove 11, Milton 1
Major Baseball
Berwick 14, Lewisburg 2 Selinsgrove 1, Bloomsburg 0
Junior Baseball
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.