BETHLEHEM — Alex Timmerman posted his second straight double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds, but Bucknell could not overcome a frosty start in a 78-62 loss to Lehigh on Wednesday night at Stabler Arena.
Jack Forrest scored 14 of his 18 point in the second half, and Xander Rice added 16 points for the Bison (11-19, 4-13 PL), who have one more regular-season game remaining on Saturday at home against Lafayette.
Lehigh (16-12, 11-6 PL) had five players score in double figures, led by Tyler Whitney-Sidney with 20 points. Keith Higgins Jr. tallied 15 points, Evan Taylor had 10, and the post duo of JT Tan and Dominic Parolin tallied 11 each.
Lehigh led wire-to-wire, as the Bison could not overcome a 1-for-13 shooting start. The Mountain Hawks ran out to an early 12-2 advantage and led 36-23 at halftime, despite 10 points and seven rebounds from Timmerman.
The Bison got hot from downtown in the second half, hitting six of their first nine 3-point attempts, including three in a row from Forrest. The last of those made it an eight-point game at 48-40 with 12:28 to play.
It was still just a 10-point game after Forrest’s fadeaway in the lane with 8:50 left, but back-to-back 3-point plays from Tyler Whitney-Sidney and Jalin Sinclair shove Lehigh’s cushion all the way to 16 at 63-47. The Mountain Hawks led by at least 13 the rest of the way.
Bucknell shot 37.5 percent on the night, including a 7-for-20 mark from the 3-point arc. Lehigh finished at 54.4 percent, despite a 2-for-11 showing from deep. Both teams were good at the foul line, as Bucknell finished 7-for-8 and Lehigh 14-for-16.
Timmerman recorded his third straight double-digit rebounding performance and his sixth double-double of the season. He had 27 points and 10 rebounds in the first meeting with Lehigh this season.
Bucknell returns home on Saturday to face Lafayette in the regular-season finale. The 2 p.m. tip will be preceded by Senior Day ceremonies for Rice, Timmerman, and Jake van der Heijden.
Bijiek 2-2 0-0 5, Motta 0-4 0-0 0, Timmerman 8-17 3-4 19, Forrest 6-15 3-3 18, Rice 6-14 1-1 16, Edmonds 1-3 0-0 2, van der Heijden 0-1 0-0 0, Adoh 0-4 0-0 0, Fulton 0-2 0-0 0, Williamson 1-1 0-0 2, Bascoe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 24-64 7-8 62.
Tan 4-5 3-4 11, Higgins 7-13 0-0 15, Knostman 1-2 0-0 2, Taylor 5-11 0-0 10, Whitney-Sidney 7-11 5-5 20, Parolin 3-5 5-6 11, Sinclair 2-6 1-1 5, Fenton 1-2 0-0 2, Betlow 0-0 0-0 0, Momah 0-0 0-0 0, Saigal 0-0 0-0 0, Adiassa 0-1 0-0 0, Alamudun 0-0 0-0 0, Chebuhar 0-0 0-0 0, Conniff 1-1 0-0 2, Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 31-57 14-16 78.
Halftime: Lehigh 36-23. 3-point goals: Bucknell 7-20 (Forrest 3-8, Rice 3-8, Bijiek 1-1, Adoh 0-1, Edmonds 0-1, Motta 0-1), Lehigh 2-11 (Higgins 1-3, Whitney-Sidney 1-3, Fenton 0-1, Knostman 0-1, Sinclair 0-1, Taylor 0-2). Rebounds: Bucknell 32 (Timmerman 12), Lehigh 29 (Tan 6). Assists: Bucknell 9 (Edmonds 4), Lehigh 10 (Whitney-Sidney 4). Total fouls: Bucknell 14, Lehigh 10. A: 908.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.