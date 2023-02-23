BETHLEHEM — Alex Timmerman posted his second straight double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds, but Bucknell could not overcome a frosty start in a 78-62 loss to Lehigh on Wednesday night at Stabler Arena.

Jack Forrest scored 14 of his 18 point in the second half, and Xander Rice added 16 points for the Bison (11-19, 4-13 PL), who have one more regular-season game remaining on Saturday at home against Lafayette.

