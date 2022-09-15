BETHLEHEM – The Patriot League in conjunction with its 10 full-member institutions has announced its Trailblazers of Distinction to recognize the accomplishments of some of their most impactful women leaders during the Title IX era.
The League worked closely with staff from each of its institutions to identify and honor individual women and memorable teams for contributions to their respective athletics departments, campuses and society at large. The Trailblazers of Distinction were selected in concurrence with the Patriot League’s yearlong celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Title IX.
Each Trailblazer of Distinction represents the Patriot League’s vision for their achievement of athletic potential in addition to values of integrity, character and personal development. Collectively, the women and teams recognized have served as shining examples of the importance of the journey toward inclusion and gender equity.
When the Patriot League became an all-sport conference during the 1990-91 academic year, it initially offered 22 sports; 11 men’s and 11 women’s. The ability to offer an equal complement of sports was in part due to the contributions made by some of the Trailblazers of Distinction, whose collegiate athletics careers concluded before the formation of the League. The paths they paved afforded future generations more opportunities to compete is why it is important to recognize their accomplishments alongside those that directly impacted the Patriot League.
Bucknell's Trailblazers of Distinction are Dawn Becker (Softball '85), Margaret (Peg) Bryan (Director of Women's Intercollegiate Athletics, '45-'81), Bobbi Castens-Seidell (Basketball, Field Hockey, Lacrosse, '79), Molly Creamer (Basketball, '03) and Karin Wegener Knisely (Basketball, Field Hockey, Lacrosse, '79).
Becker graduated from Bucknell in 1985 and was inducted into their Athletics Hall of Fame in 1997 after one of the most decorated pitching careers in program history. The right-handed pitcher set numerous records during her career and was a two-time East Coast Conference (ECC) Scholar-Athlete Award winner and Academic All-America honoree. She is the current Executive Vice President of Federal Realty and serves on the Board of Trustees and real estate advisory board for Bucknell University.
Bryan was a leading force in establishing the women's varsity program at the University, serving as the first director of women's intercollegiate athletics. Bryan ran the women's physical education and recreation program and constructed successful competitive athletics for women before the program received formal varsity recognition.
Castens-Seidell was one of the first two women elected to the school’s Hall of Fame after serving as a co-captain on the basketball and field hockey teams and was an integral member of the women's lacrosse team. After her Bucknell competition, she was drafted by the Houston Angles of the Women's Professional Basketball League and was selected to the Susquehanna Association First Team for four straight years as a goalie in field hockey.
During her basketball career, Creamer held 22 Bucknell and 13 Patriot League records, scoring 2,462 points, second-most in League history. The three-time League player of the year earned NCAA Division I Kodak, WBCA and AP All-America honors during her career before being selected 10th overall in the 2003 WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty, the first WNBA draft selection in League history.
Wegener Knisely was among the first two women elected to the Bucknell Hall of Fame and the first three-sport captain in field hockey, basketball, and lacrosse. She held Bucknell scoring records in field hockey and lacrosse, was selected to the Mid-East Team for the National Field Hockey tournament for four straight years. She earned a Fulbright Scholarship for research in freshwater biology at the University of Konstanz in Germany. She currently serves as a faculty member in the Department of Biology at Bucknell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.