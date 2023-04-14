Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 13 0 1.000 _
New York 8 5 .615 5
Toronto 8 5 .615 5
Baltimore 7 6 .538 6
Boston 5 8 .385 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 9 4 .692 _
Cleveland 7 6 .538 2
Chicago 5 8 .385 4
Kansas City 4 9 .308 5
Detroit 3 9 .250 5½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 7 5 .583 _
Texas 7 5 .583 _
Houston 6 7 .462 1½
Seattle 5 8 .385 2½
Oakland 3 10 .231 4½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 9 4 .692 _
New York 7 6 .538 2
Miami 6 7 .462 3
Philadelphia 4 9 .308 5
Washington 4 9 .308 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 9 4 .692 _
Pittsburgh 8 5 .615 1
Chicago 6 5 .545 2
Cincinnati 5 7 .417 3½
St. Louis 5 8 .385 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 8 5 .615 _
Los Angeles 7 6 .538 1
San Diego 7 7 .500 1½
San Francisco 5 7 .417 2½
Colorado 5 8 .385 3
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Houston 7, Pittsburgh 0
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 3
Seattle 5, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Angels 3, Washington 2
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 7
Oakland 8, Baltimore 4
Toronto 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings
Kansas City 10, Texas 1
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 3
Baltimore 8, Oakland 7
Minnesota 11, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 3, Toronto 1
Friday's Games
San Francisco (Manaea 0-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 0-1) at Washington (Williams 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-0) at Toronto (Berríos 0-2), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at Boston (Houck 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 1-1) at Houston (Garcia 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Houston 7, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 2
Seattle 5, Chicago Cubs 2
St. Louis 7, Colorado 4
Arizona 7, Milwaukee 3
L.A. Angels 3, Washington 2
Miami 3, Philadelphia 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4
L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 5
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 2
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
Friday's Games
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at Miami (Rogers 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 0-1) at Cincinnati (Overton 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Manaea 0-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 0-1) at Washington (Williams 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 1-0) at St. Louis (Woodford 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 1-1) at San Diego (Wacha 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Hockey
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Boston 82 65 12 5 135 305 177
x-Toronto 82 50 21 11 111 279 222
x-Tampa Bay 82 46 30 6 98 283 254
x-Florida 82 42 32 8 92 290 273
Buffalo 81 41 33 7 89 291 298
Ottawa 82 39 35 8 86 261 271
Detroit 82 35 37 10 80 240 279
Montreal 82 31 45 6 68 232 307
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Carolina 82 52 21 9 113 266 213
x-New Jersey 82 52 22 8 112 291 226
x-N.Y. Rangers 82 47 22 13 107 277 219
x-N.Y. Islanders 82 42 31 9 93 243 222
Pittsburgh 82 40 31 11 91 262 264
Washington 82 35 37 10 80 255 265
Philadelphia 82 31 38 13 75 222 277
Columbus 81 25 47 9 59 212 325
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Dallas 82 47 21 14 108 285 218
x-Colorado 81 50 24 7 107 276 223
x-Minnesota 82 46 25 11 103 246 225
x-Winnipeg 82 46 33 3 95 248 225
Nashville 81 42 31 8 92 226 234
St. Louis 82 37 38 7 81 263 301
Arizona 82 28 40 14 70 228 299
Chicago 82 26 49 7 59 204 301
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Vegas 82 51 22 9 111 272 229
x-Edmonton 82 50 23 9 109 325 261
x-Los Angeles 82 47 25 10 104 280 257
x-Seattle 82 46 28 8 100 289 256
Calgary 82 38 27 17 93 263 253
Vancouver 82 38 37 7 83 277 301
San Jose 82 22 44 16 60 234 321
Anaheim 82 23 47 12 58 209 338
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 4, Montreal 2
Dallas 5, St. Louis 2
Calgary 3, San Jose 1
Thursday's Games
Columbus 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 0
Buffalo 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Carolina 6, Florida 4
Boston 5, Montreal 4
New Jersey 5, Washington 4, OT
Nashville 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Dallas 1, St. Louis 0
Colorado 4, Winnipeg 2
Philadelphia 5, Chicago 4, OT
Edmonton 5, San Jose 2
Vancouver 5, Arizona 4, OT
Los Angeles 5, Anaheim 3
Vegas 3, Seattle 1
Friday's Games
Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF/OF Ryan O'Hearn from Norfolk (IL). Optioned C Anthony Bemboom to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Zack Kelly on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Kutter Crawford from Worcester (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jesse Scholtens to Charlotte (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Dylan Coleman to Omaha (IL),
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Kyle Farmer on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Kyle Garlick from St. Paul (IL). Transferred OF Gilberto Celestino from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed LHP Richard Lovelady off waivers from Atlanta and optioned him to Las Vegas (PCL). Transferred RHP Freddy Tarnok from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Eric Stout on a minor league contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Taj Bradley to Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Braden Bristo from Durham. Transferred RHP Shane Baz from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Taylor Hearn to Round Rock (PCL).
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated OF Nick Senzel from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Wil Benson to Louisville (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of RHP Colin Rea from Nashville (IL). Optioned RHP Janson Junk to Nashville. Designated C Payton Henry for assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent OF Lars Nootbaar to Springfield (TL) on a rehab assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Odell Beckham Jr.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Trace McSorley.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived P Braden Mann.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Matt Feiler to a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Michael Kesselring from Tucson (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Lukas Rousek from Rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Returned LW Jakob Pelletier, RW Walker Duehr and G Dustin Wolf to Calgary (AHL) from loan.
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Arten Grushnikov from Hamilton (OHL) to Texas (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned D Ryan Murray to Bakersfield (AHL) on a conditioning loan.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned F Kai Schwindt from Mississauga (OHL) to Charlotte (AHL). Recalled C Gerry Mayhew from Charlotte.
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Damien Giroux from Iowa (AHL). Reassigned G Hunter Jones from Iowa (ECHL) to Iowa (AHL). Signed F Frederick Gaudreau to a five-year contract.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled LW Lucas Condotta from Laval (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled G Akira Schmid from Utica (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed G Samuel Richard to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
OTTAWA TITANS — Assigned G Kevin Mandolese from Belleville (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned LW Hugh McGing to Springfield (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigneded F Maxim Cajkovic from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed G Samuel Richard to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Placed D Noah Judsen on waivers.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Reid Cooper to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Returned LW Henrik Borgstrom to Hershey (AHL) from loan.
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Dominic Toninato from Manitoba (AHL).
