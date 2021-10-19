TURBOTVILLE — Raygan Lust found the back of the net with 3 minutes remaining in overtime to give Warrior Run a 2-1 nonleague victory over Midd-West.
Amara Bieber gave Warrior Run (8-7) a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute by scoring off an assist by Lindsey Trapani.
Midd-West tied the game in the 62nd minute on a goal by Rebecca Yount, and 25 minutes later Bieber found Lust for the game-winner for Defenders, who are playing for their playoff lives.
Addy Ohnmeiss made three saves to get the win for Warrior Run, which sits in ninth place in the District 4 Class 2A standings behind Hughesville (9-6-1).
Warrior Run next plays at Lewisburg at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Warrior Run 2, Midd-West 1 (OT)at Warrior RunScoringFirst half
WR-Amara Bieber, assist Lindsey Trapani, 34:00.
Second half
MW-Rebecca Young, unassisted, 62:00.
Overtime
WR-Raygan Lust, assist Bieber, 87:00.
Shots: WR, 10-3; Corners: WR, 8-6; Saves:
WR (Addy Ohnmeiss), 3; MW (Rylee Weaver), 7.
Mifflinburg 7
Benton 2
MIFFLINBURG — Peyton Yocum and the Wildcats just keep on rolling as the former scored five goals in the nonleague matchup against the Tigers.
Emily Walls and Sarah Fritz scored the other two goals for Mifflinburg (16-1).
Walls also assisted on the last of Yocum’s four second-half goals, plus Taylor Beachy added three assists in the victory.
Mifflinburg next plays at Central Mountain at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Mifflinburg 7, Benton 2at Mifflinburg Intermediate SchoolScoringFirst half
Miff-Peyton Yocum, assist Taylor Beachy, 13:56; Miff-Emily Walls, assist Beachy, 17:24.
Second half
Miff-Yocum, assist Beachy, 44:32; B-Gracey Baker, unassisted, 45:55; Miff-Sarah Fritz, assist Grace Weber, 48:51; B-Teaghan Bardua, unassisted, 56:23; Miff-Yocum, unassisted, 57:58; Miff-Yocum, assist Avery Metzger, 68:43; Miff-Yocum, assist Walls, 76:39.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 20-5; Corners: Mifflinburg, 10-1; Saves:
Mifflinburg (Kristi Benfield), 3; Benton (Rhianna Hess), 13.
Other area scores:
Central Columbia 3, Berwick 1 Danville 5, Northumberland Christian 5 (OT) South Williamsport 4, Line Mountain 1 Muncy 7, North Penn-Mansfield 0
Boys soccer
Central Columbia 1
Mifflinburg 0 (2 OT)
ALMEDIA — The Blue Jays got a goal from Andrew Beagle with 7 minutes remaining in the second overtime to send the Wildcats to a critical late-season loss.
Kanon Keister made 10 saves to keep Mifflinburg (7-9-1) in the game. The Wildcats next play at Central Mountain at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Central Columbia 1, Mifflinburg 0 (2 OT)at Central ColumbiaScoringSecond overtime
CC-Andrew Beagle, assist Matt Getz, 7:00.
Shots: Central, 7-4; Corners: Central, 7-2; Saves:
Central, 5; Mifflinburg (Kanon Keister), 10.
Other area score:
Millersburg 9, Line Mountain 1
Field hockey
Mifflinburg 6
Milton 0
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats got six goals from five different players, including two from Claire Hayes, to roll past the Black Panthers in the Heartland-I matchup.
Makenna Hauger scored off a Hayes assist in the second quarter to get the rout started for Mifflinburg (8-8-1 overall).
In the third quarter Rachel Erickson and Sara Harter both tallied goals, but in the fourth Hayes scored twice and Evelyn Osborne scored as well.
Mifflinburg next plays at Lewisburg at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Mifflinburg 6, Milton 0at MifflinburgScoringSecond quarter
Miff-Makenna Hauger, assist Claire Hayes, 11:27.
Third quarter
Miff-Rachel Erickson, unassisted, 10:54; Miff-Sara Harter, unassisted, 8:07.
Fourth quarter
Miff-Hayes, assist Makenna Hauger, 13:19; Miff-Evelyn Osborne, assist Caeleigh Holohan, 9:56; Miff-Hayes, assist Maria Darrup, 6:32.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 20-0; Corners: Mifflinburg, 14-0; Saves:
Mifflinburg, 0; Milton, 14.
Other area scores:
Southern Columbia 4, Danville 3 Selinsgrove 2, Shikellamy 0
Girls tennis
District 4 Doubles Tournament
WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg’s No. 8-seeded doubles team of Grace Hilkert and Bridget Kinnaman advanced to the quarterfinals of the District 4 Tournament at Williamsport Area High School on Monday, but they would fall to Selinsgrove’s top-seeded duo of Fiona Finnerty and Avery DeFazio, 6-1, 6-0.
In the first round Hilkert and Kinnaman beat Muncy’s Bekah Rosario and Taylor Shannon, 6-2, 6-1; and in the second round the Green Dragons’ duo defeated Bucktail’s team of Kayla Probert and Emma Poorman, 6-3, 6-4.
Also for Lewisburg, the Dragons’ second team of Katelyn Fessler and Jayden Thomas upset Jersey Shore’s No. 7-seeded team of Haley Shadle and Gelia Shemany, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6; but in the second round Fessler and Thomas lost a three-setter against Bloomsburg’s team of Mya Coyne and Megan Anderson, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1.
