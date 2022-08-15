WILLIAMSPORT — Despite an excellent start from Matt Gilbertson, the Crosscutters could not hold on to a late lead and fell to the State College Spikes 3-2, Sunday night to see their losing skid reach four-straight.
Gilbertson (2-1) worked into the eighth inning but was not able to get through the frame. The right-hander struck out eight batters, allowing three runs on six hits over 7.1 innings. Gilbertson surrendered one walk, an intentional walk, which is his only walk allowed this season.
EJ Taylor stayed hot at the plate, driving in both Crosscutters’ runs, finishing the night 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a pair of singles.
Carter Mize produced the Cutters 22nd three-hit performance, finishing the night 3-for-4 with three singles and a run scored.
Jesse Bolt took over with a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth, but allowed two inherited runs to score, giving the Spikes the lead. Bolt finished the night without allowing a run of his own, surrendering a hit annd a walk. He struck out one.
Williamsport’s next game is 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Trenton Thunder. The Crosscutters don’t play at home again until the face the same Spikes at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Friday, Aug. 26.
