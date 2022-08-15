WILLIAMSPORT — Despite an excellent start from Matt Gilbertson, the Crosscutters could not hold on to a late lead and fell to the State College Spikes 3-2, Sunday night to see their losing skid reach four-straight.

Gilbertson (2-1) worked into the eighth inning but was not able to get through the frame. The right-hander struck out eight batters, allowing three runs on six hits over 7.1 innings. Gilbertson surrendered one walk, an intentional walk, which is his only walk allowed this season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.