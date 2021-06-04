STATE COLLEGE - Williamsport suffered its worst loss of the season, falling 10-1 on to road to the State College Spikes on Thursday.
Hogan McIntosh finished the night 2-for-4 as the only Crosscutters hitter to record a multi-hit game. Isaac Nunez went 1-for-1 with a double and a run scored before leaving the game with an injury.
Holden Christian suffered the loss for Williamsport (6-3-1), allowing two runs on one hit and two walks, striking out four over three innings of relief. Josh Bostick made his Cutters pitching debut, allowing four runs on two hits, a walk and hitting two batters over two innings of work.
Tyler LaPort made his first start, filling in for Jacob Smith, who was scratched before the game. LaPorte worked a scoreless frame, walking one and striking out one.
Crosscutters hitters struck out 15 times in the loss, making it 31 strikeouts over the first games of the series. The most strikeouts over a two-games stretch for the Cutters offense this season.
Williamsport continues its series at State College tonight at 7:05 p.m.
